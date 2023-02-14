Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 14, 1889: The Comet informed readers that “The Johnson City Brass Band gave a supper at Jobe’s Opera House last night and realized fifty dollars and some few cents above expenses. The manager, Mr. Jobe, wishes to thank the young ladies for their assistance. In fact without their help the supper would have been a failure. The band is now equipped with good instruments and is composed of good steady young men and the public may confidently expect good music in the near future.”

Fifty dollars in 1889 now has the purchasing power of about $1,620, according to wwwin2013dollars.com.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

