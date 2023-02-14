Feb. 14, 1889: The Comet informed readers that “The Johnson City Brass Band gave a supper at Jobe’s Opera House last night and realized fifty dollars and some few cents above expenses. The manager, Mr. Jobe, wishes to thank the young ladies for their assistance. In fact without their help the supper would have been a failure. The band is now equipped with good instruments and is composed of good steady young men and the public may confidently expect good music in the near future.”
Fifty dollars in 1889 now has the purchasing power of about $1,620, according to wwwin2013dollars.com.
Feb. 14, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Feb. 13. Readers learned that “Gov. Robert L. Taylor, accompanied by John T. Essary, commissioner of agriculture, and Rufus Fields, clerk in that office, arrive here Friday afternoon.”
“They claim that their visit here is of no political significance, but that they came merely for a rest. They are guests of Dr. Walter Miller and Hon. A.A. Taylor.”
Robert L. Taylor was governor of Tennessee from Jan. 17, 1887, until Jan. 19, 1891, as well as from Jan. 21, 1897, until Jan. 16, 1899. He was U.S. senator from March 4, 1907, until March 31, 1912, and was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Tennessee’s First Congressional District, from March 4, 1879, until March 3, 1881.
A.A. Taylor was a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives from 1874 until 1876. He served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from the First Congressional District from 1889 until 1895. He was governor of Tennessee from 1921 until 1923.
Robert and A.A. Taylor were brothers, hailing from Carter County.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 14, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle alerted readers that “No Man’s Gold” and “Some Service” were playing at the Edisonia, which was a popular movie theater. “No Man’s Gold” was billed as “A Typical Thriller,” while “Some Service” claimed to be “A Star Comedy.”
Feb. 14, 1936: The Johnson City Press and Staff-News reported, “The government weather man and Johnson City weather observers clashed vigorously today.”
“The official forecast for this area today was ‘partly cloudy and much colder preceded by rain changing to snow tonight. Saturday fair and colder.’”
“On the other hand, balmy climatic conditions prevailed in Johnson City, The Soldiers Home thermometer recorded the highest temperature for a period of one month when the mercury mounted to 52 degrees above zero.”
“Temperatures for a twelve-hour period follow: 11 p.m., to 7 a.m., unchanged at 40; 9 a.m., 46; and 11 a.m., 52. This afternoon the mercury was still optimistic.”
The Soldiers Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Feb. 14, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Resinal Reed, 30, City, route 2, was treated for a broken left leg sustained when a clod fell on him while laying brick at a house on the Erwin highway yesterday.”
“Jack Curtis, 914 Polk street, was treated for an injured leg received from a chisel, while working at the Press-Chronicle.”
“Ralph Lawson, 26, 523 Laurel avenue, received treatment yesterday for a cut on the finger sustained with a lathe while working at a foundry, hospital records showed.”
All of these injuries were treated at the Appalachian Hospital, which was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Feb. 14, 1964: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Roan Mountain. Readers learned that “The Roan Mountain Citizens’ Club last night discussed the possibility of starting a Boy Scout troop in the area.”
“Tom Smitherman, Scout worker, outlined the program for the club, and the cub decided to seek a man to serve as troop leader.”
“Roy Young, Zeb McCloud, Duard Julian, Wayne Graybeal and Ray Greer were named to the committee to work on the project.”
“John Barnitz and George Blomstrom, forest rangers, met with members of the club to plan the beautification of the highway leading to the top of Roan Mountain. The club wants to plant rhododendron along the roadway.”
“The Park Service agreed to work out a plan for the project.”
Feb. 14, 1973: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, the weather forecast was “Wet and warmer are the words for today’s weather. There is better than a 90 percent chance of rain and the temperature should be near 50.”
“Cloudy skies with occasional rain and a chance of snow flurries are on tap for tonight along with a low in the low 30s.”
“Tomorrow should be cloudy and cold with a chance of snow flurries and a high in the middle 30s.”
“The record high for this date was 75 in 1950, the record low 3 in 1971.”
Feb. 14, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported that “The Home Depot will hold Police Appreciation Day Feb. 28.”
“’We owe these brave men and women a debt of gratitude,’ said Bruce Berg, president of The Home Depot Southeast Division. ‘Day after day, they put it all on the line so that we may conduct the business of our lives.’”
“The celebration will incorporate a variety of events and activities designed to promote public safety while showcasing the skill, diligence and courage of police officers. Officers will use store parking lots to demonstrate various police situations and techniques, including crime scenes, K-9 investigations, and fingerprinting procedures. Many of the events will appeal to children.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.