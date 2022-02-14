Feb. 14, 1897: The Sunday Times reported several news items of interest to Johnson Citians and area residents. The dateline was Johnson City for each of the items. Readers learned, “A telegram was received here Monday announcing the death of Wm. Z. Lyle at Thebe, Cal., last Sunday. His death was due to lead poisoning contracted from working in the silver mines at Thebe. The deceased was the eldest son of Ben D. Lyle and was 33 years old.”
“Mrs. F. A. Stratton entertained the ladies of the Library association (sic) in the library rooms yesterday. Light refreshments were served and a souvenir was presented each of the ladies present.”
“Judge John P. Smith has appointed B. W. Woodward as clerk and master of Unicoi county (sic), to succeed W. E. Tilson, whose term of office had expired. Mr. Tilson had held the office twelve years, but did not seek reappointment.”
“Misses Annie Millar (sic) and Charlcie (sic) Klepper will leave tomorrow to attend as delegates the Women’s Missionary society (sic) of the M. E. church (sic), south (sic), which meets at Rankins on the North Carolina branch of the Southern railroad, Friday.”
“Mrs. A. B. Johnson was called to Marion, N. C., by telegram yesterday on account of the serious illness of her mother, Mrs. Iva C. Brown.”
Depending on the route taken, Rankin, North Carolina is about 175 miles from Johnson City.
Marion, North Carolina is about 70 miles from Johnson City.
The Sunday Times was published as The Chattanooga Daily Times other days of the week. It is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; The Comet was published every week.
Feb. 14, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Born, to Dr. and Mrs. Lamb of the National Sanitorium, a son, at the Appalachian Hospital.”
The National Sanitorium is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Appalachian Hospital was the forerunner of the Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Feb. 14, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, in a story initially reported several days ago, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned more details of the Compere manslaughter trial. The dateline of the article was Elizabethton. “Preparation for the hearing of a manslaughter charge against Dr. W. Gano Compere, Carter county (sic) naturopath physician, in connection with the death of John Kovach, Johnson City business man (sic) November 14, and the hearing of Onnie Taylor, charged with the death of Ransom Ledford, Jr., high school student, in a traffic death September 18, occupied most of the day in circuit court here.”
“Taylor, driver of a taxicab, was accused of hitting a stalled automobile near Rio Vista on the night of September 18, fatally injuring Ledford, and causing injury to five Milligan College students, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in the county jail.”
“A jury of 12 was completed this afternoon, just before court adjourned in the case of Dr. Compere.”
“Compere was arrested last November after Kovach’s son, Joe Kovach, charged that his father died after being treated by Compere. The latter previously practiced in Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, and South Carolina.”
“Arrest of Compere came during a sweeping investigation of naturopathy which resulted in the indictment of 27 naturopaths on charges of violating the Tennessee basic science laws.”
“The Tennessee legislature since has repealed the law permitting licensing of naturopaths in the state.”
“The Carter county (sic) courthouse was taxed to capacity today, both for the hearing of the Onnie Taylor case and the opening of the case against Dr. Compere.”
“Clyde Street of Elizabethton and Thomas E. Mitchell of Johnson City are serving as defense attorneys, and Sherman Grindstaff is assisting the prosecution in the naturopath case.”
A naturopath uses natural remedies to assist the body in healing itself.
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.
Retired Judge Lynn Brown reports that Rio Vista is the area of West Elk Avenue in Elizabethton. It is west of Sycamore Shoals State Park and includes the area where the VFW is located.
Feb. 14, 1972: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Robert C. Heck, 700 Rambling Rd., told police yesterday that someone had stolen several items from his car including a brift (sic) case, a cassette tape player, a pair of leather gloves, two buffalo hunting knives, three watches, one box of valentine (sic) candy, and three pearl necklaces. The theft report was investigated by Det. Wayne Adkins.”
Feb. 14, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with a Nashville dateline and the byline of Robert Houk, readers of the Johnson City Press learned a bit more about Andrew Jackson. “Their love affair was the scandal of the 1828 presidential election.”
“On the day Rachel Jackson died, in December 1828, just months before his inauguration as the nation’s seventh president, Andrew Jackson wrote a letter to a friend expressing his bitterness toward his political enemies who had spread a story during the campaign branding Mrs. Jackson as an adulteress and bigamist.”
“In the letter, written and mailed hours before her death at The Hermitage, Jackson confided to his friend that his wife had fallen ill and he was unsure if she could travel to his swearing-in ceremony in Washington.”
“’….I am fearful that her strength would not be able to undergo the journey overland, and I cannot leave her, believing as I do that my separating from her would destroy her, and the persecution she has suffered, has endeared her more, if possible than ever to me,’ Jackson wrote to his friend, Gen. Richard Keith Call, in a letter dated Dec. 22, 1828.”
“Curators at The Hermitage say Mrs. Jackson’s death was the final chapter to ‘one of the greatest love stories in American history,’ In conjunction with Valentine’s Day, the Ladies’ Hermitage Association has put the letter on display at Jackson’s home in Nashville.”
“’This letter is an amazing find because it underscores the extraordinary love Andrew had for Rachel,’ said Ophelia Paine, a regent of the association, which recently purchased Jackson’s letter to Call. ‘Jackson has been described by many historians as a tough character, but his lifelong devotion to Rachel shows another side – what we might call an incurable romantic.’”
“The Jacksons’ marriage became an issue in the 1828 presidential campaign that eventually saw the Tennessean victorious at the polls. Political foes questioned the validity of their marriage, pointing out Mrs. Jackson was still legally married to her first husband when she tied the knot with the former Jonesborough judge in 1791.”
“Marsha Mullin, curator of collections at The Hermitage, said the Jacksons were under the mistaken belief Rachel’s abusive first husband had been granted a divorce by the Virginia Legislature earlier that year.”
“’It was just a failure of frontier communications,’ Mullin said. ‘The divorce was actually granted in 1793 When the Jacksons’ learned of the mistake, they were remarried in 1794.’”
“Mullin said most who know of the couple’s mistake did not hold it against them, since they were painfully aware of the communications problems that persisted at the time. Years later, however Jackson’s opponent in his second bid for the White House attempted to use it to discredit the morals of the popular frontiersman and war hero.”
“’It was dredged up by John Quincy Adams, and Jackson never had any use for Adams after that,’ Mullin said.”
“Gossip surrounding their early marital difficulties eventually reached Mrs. Jackson, who was devastated by it. In his letter to Call, a former military friend who was then living in Florida, Jackson was still seething from what he considered to be a scandalous attack on his wife’s character.”
“Jackson wrote that he believed his political foes who had spread the rumors about his wife ‘will meet with the just abhorrence of a virtuous people.’ He also wrote he was trusting in ‘a kind providence’ to restore Mrs. Jackson’ health before he began his journey to Washington.”
“Hours after finishing the letter, Mrs. Jackson died. She was buried in her prized garden at The Hermitage.”
“The next month, Jackson traveled to Washington alone to begin his duties as president.”
The Hermitage was the home of Andrew and Rachel Jackson; it is located in Nashville.