Feb. 14, 1868: The East Tennessee Union Flag advised readers of care for wounds on their horses. “One of the best washes that we know of for ordinary wounds on horses is to take one quarter of a pound of saltpeter, half a pint of turpentine, and put them into a bottle; shake up well before using; apply to the wound three times a day, with a feather. This we have heard highly recommended from reliable sources.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1868.
Feb. 14, 1889: The Comet informed readers of an upcoming wedding. “Cards are out for the marriage of Cy H. Lyle to Miss Stacy Crumley at the M.E. Church, South, on the 27th inst., at 7:30 o’clock, p.m.”
“Inst” is an abbreviation that means “in the same month,” which in the above news item meant the wedding would take place on Feb. 27.
Feb. 14, 1897: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on a recent death of a Johnson Citian. “Mrs. C.P. Feldberg died Monday afternoon from pneumonia and was buried at 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon in the Love cemetery. Mrs. Feldberg was 83 years old. She had lived in Washington county (sic) all her life. She leaves a husband. Had she lived three or four hours longer she would have been the recipient of a pension check for $132, which came in the evening mail.”
One hundred, thirty-two dollars in 1897 is now worth about $4,142. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City at that time.
Feb. 14, 1907: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported to its readers information about the purchase of a large tract of land. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “J.A. Martin, one of the leading lumber dealers of this city, has just closed a big deal whereby he becomes owner of 5,000 acres of valuable hardwood timber forests, located in Haywood and Swain counties (sic), N.C. Mr. Martin’s purchase was a part of a 20,000 acre tract.”
The article continued to state, “This forest is composed largely of poplar, oak and chestnut. There are many trees in the forest twenty-one feet in circumference. He will begin at once to prepare the lumber for market. Mr. Martin entered the lumber business twenty-three years ago.”
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1907.
Feb. 14, 1917: With a Johnson City dateline, the Morristown Evening Mail told readers of recent wheat crop damage. “The farmers of Washington county (sic) state that the late zero weather has damaged the wheat crop. A light snow fall (sic) at the time has prevented widespread damage. The wheat leaves were frozen, but the farmers are hoping that the damage may not be as great as it seems at the present time.”
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in February 1917.
Feb. 14, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff regaled readers about a recent dinner party several prominent Johnson Citians attended. “Mr. and Mrs. Allen Harris entertained last evening with a beautifully apopinted (sic) dinner party in special honor of Judge and Mrs. Samuel Cole Williams at their handsome home ‘Orchard Place.’ The table was lovely with elaborate decorations of exquisite sweet peas and the bride’s bouquet was a corsage of the same fragrant flowers. A delicious seven course (sic) dinner was faultlessly served to the guests invited to meet Judge Williams and his bride who were Mr. and Mrs. Adam Crouch, Mr. and Mrs. Jas. A Summers, Mr. and Mrs. Geo. T. Wofford, Rev. and Mrs. O.E. Sams, Mrs. W. P. Harris and Mrs. Pearl Williams Kelly.”
Feb. 14, 1927: The Knoxville News-Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported there would be a crackdown on intoxicated drivers. “Determined to eliminate the operation of automobiles by drunken drivers, local police and court officials have announced that not only will drivers’ licenses be revoked, but several charges will be booked against each violator and maximum penalties assessed on each charge, including jail sentences wherever possible.”
Feb. 14, 1928: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Knoxville News-Sentinel alerted readers, “The state highway between Johnson City and Kingsport will be by way of North Roan st (sic) to Boone’s (sic) Creek and Gray Station, 20 miles, according to announcements of Commissioner Bass. Two routes had been considered.”
Feb. 14, 1936: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a Johnson City dateline, reported there had been an interesting advertisement placed in the newspaper. “L.M. Price, 22-year-old dairy hand who advertised for a wife in Johnson City newspaper, said today he had courted a girl up until a month ago and then –
“She got married.”
The article continued, “He said he knew only one other eligible girl, but added, ‘I wouldn’t have here (sic).’”
Finally, the article stated, “He is not seeking to marry for spite, he said, and wants a wife about his age, ‘Christian, and homeloving.’”
Feb. 14, 1937: The Chattanooga Times, with a Johnson City dateline, reported on a tragic death. “Houston Murr, 40, WPA worker, was run over and killed by a train on the Southern railway near Jonesboro, Tenn., tonight.”
The article continued to state, “Sheriff Carl Young said he apparently had gone to sleep on the track.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1937.
Feb. 14, 1943: The Sunday Press-Chronicle informed readers about a local physician’s plans. “Lieut. Comdr. Wallace L. Poole, U.S.N., of Johnson City, along with other officers of both Army and Navy Medical Corps, will complete next week the sixth medical officers’ course of the Chemical Warfare Section at Edgewood Arsenal, Md.”
The article also reported, “Commander Poole was a practicing physician before being called to service and is a former Washington county (sic) health officer.”
Feb. 14, 1950: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned a beloved local minister was continuing to recover from a traffic accident. “Dr. William R. Rigell, pastor of Central Baptist Church, has returned to his home from Swingle Hospital where he has been under treatment for serious injuries received in a traffic accident several weeks ago.”
More details revealed, “It has been requested that friends refrain from visiting the minister for several weeks and thereby hasten his recovery.”
“Dr. Rigell’s condition has shown ‘marked improvement,’ his physician said yesterday.”
Feb. 14, 1970: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were urged to “Remember please, only one dear to a Valentine!” in headlines over the masthead.
Feb. 14, 1983: “State Banking Commissioner Billy Adams today closed United American Bank of Knox County after ruling Tennessee’s second largest state-chartered financial institution was insolvent,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.
