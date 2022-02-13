Feb. 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported several news items that had datelines from Johnson City, and dates from Feb. 12. Readers learned that “Robert Burrow, attorney for J.E. Crandall, president of the defunct First National bank (sic) of this place, returned last night from Washington city (sic), where he went to ask President Cleveland to pardon Mr. Crandall. The prisoner was sentenced for eight years from a federal court at Knoxville a year ago for making false entries in his book to keep the bank from being closed by the examiner. Mr. Burrow presented a strong petition to the President, having the signatures of the judge and the jury that tried Crandall and the names of nearly all the depositors of the bank. Nearly all the Tennessee delegation in congress (sic), including Hon. W. P. Brownlow, accompanied Mr. Burrow on his mission to the White house (sic). All urged Mr. Cleveland to exercise clemency toward the prisoner. Mrs. Crandall was also in the city on her way to see her husband in Brooklyn, N. Y.”
Another news item related that “Attorney J.B. Cox filed a bill in chancery (court) this morning for John Webb against the Magnetic Building and Loan association (sic), of this place, charging usury. The complainant avers that he settled with the association (sic) and paid it $152 more than it could have collected at the legal rate of 6 per cent.”
An additional news item reported that “T.R. Randolph, representing the Star Accident Insurance company (sic), of Chicago, is about to get into trouble here. Yesterday M.F. Hickey, clerk of the Piedmont hotel (sic), swore out a warrant charging Randolph with attempting to beat his board bill, which amounted to $70.”
“Randolph heard this and left on foot, going toward Watson, Ga. The warrant was placed in the hands of an officer, and Mr. Hickey went to Bristol to head off the fugitive, but he has so far eluded arrest.”
“In reference to the Star Accident Insurance company (sic), for which Randolph was solicitor, E.B. Graiz, state insurance commissioner, wrote that it is not authorized to do business in this state, and that anyone soliciting for it is liable to arrest, fine and imprisonment.”
“Randolph has been here quite a while, and was arrested last summer by the sheriff of Grainer county (sic) for beating a board bill there, but he settled it up and was released. He has been insuring, it is claimed, all over the county at all sorts of prices, and giving nothing but receipts for the money paid him. A lot of people are still awaiting their policies.”
The same newspaper carried several news items with a dateline of Allentown, but also a date of Feb. 12. “Miss Lu Holley has returned from a visit to Elizabethton.”
“The remains of Dr. John K. Donnelly arrived from Texas yesterday, he having died of heart failure. The remains were accompanied by Hugh Donnelly, brother of the deceased. The burial will occur at Mountain City tomorrow.”
“Rev. Lessly is holding a protracted meeting at the M.E. Church.”
Washington, D.C. was previously known as Washington City.
One hundred fifty-two dollars in 1897 is now worth about $5,100, making $70 in the same year having the approximate purchasing power of $2,355, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Retired Judge Lynn Brown reports that what was Allentown is now a part of present-day Hampton, which is located on the Doe River in Carter County.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. In 1897, Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper. The Comet was published every week.
Feb. 13, 1922: A century ago today, The Evansville Press reported, “Mrs. George Cunningham, 1011 S. First-st. (sic) entertained at one o’clock luncheon Monday in honor of Mrs. Allen Harris of Johnson City, Tenn., the guest of Mrs. J.R. Stanley. Later a theater party was enjoyed.”
The Evansville Press was a newspaper published in Evansville, Indiana. It is now published as the Evansville Courier & Press. We do not have access to any newspapers that may have been published in Johnson City on February 13, 1922.
Feb. 13, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, in a follow-up to a news item that appeared in this column earlier, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned that “The court will be occupied tomorrow with the completion of the case against Oscar Crowe and Fred Lytton, charged with attempting to break-in and rob the Smith-Chamber grocery firm last September, and the hearing of a murder charge against Dr. W. Gano Compere, naturopath.”
“Dr. Compere is charged with the death of John Kovach, Johnson City business man (sic), November 14. The warrant served on the naturopath charges him with treating Kovach in such a manner as to cause his death.”
“Preliminary hearing was held in Johnson City November 24 before Magistrate Ira D. Shoun, who bound Compere to Carter county (sic) grand jury action. The latter returned a true bill at the opening of court Monday. The doctor has been free under a $3,000 bond.”
Three thousand dollars in 1947 currently has the purchasing power of about $37,400, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Feb. 13, 1972: Fifty years ago today, with the byline of Paul Smith, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Preliminary work on a segment of the Appalachian Highway here is under way …”
“Grading with a bulldozer has begun just off Lakeview and Mountcastle Drive and a section of concrete culvert has been built. ...The work to be performed by this firm will be on State Rt. 137 from North Roan Street to East Unaka Avenue.”
“The 4-lane limited access highway will link a section of similar limited access highway under construction from North Roan Street to Boones Creek.”
“A section of the same highway is virtually complete, between Boones Creek and Kingsport.”
“Work has begun on clearing the right-of-way and signs have been erected in residential areas affected at Unaka and Holston avenues (sic). Seven houses have been sold with 15 left for sale.”
“One of the structures sold a few days ago and now being torn down is the First Church of the Brethren’s original edifice here. It was erected in 1927 at East Chilhowie Avenue and Elm Street.”
“A brick residence on the adjoining lot, built for the late Mattie Smith, a lay worker in the church, has already been sold and razed.”
“Miss Smith was agent for the church’s literature and publications. The house had been intended for the church parsonage.”
“The church, whose congregation has been reestablished in the Boones Creek community, was dedicated in January, 1928. At a fellowship service the late D.A. Vines, judge of the circuit court, delivered the principal address.”
“During the 3-day series of dedicatory services, speakers included the late Dr. Charles C. Sherrod, president of then East Tennessee State Teachers College ... Dr. Warner DuBose, pastor of First Presbyterian Church; Prof. C.E. Rogers, superintendent of city schools … Dr. L.M. Roper, pastor of Central Baptist Church; … Roy E. Gentry, pastor of Second Christian Church; Rev. Ralph E. White, the first pastor; and W.H. Swadley, Sunday School superintendent.”
East Tennessee State Teachers College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Feb. 13, 1998: The Johnson City Press carried an advertisement for the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra. The Orchestra would be presenting “Adventures in Love: A Valentine Journey” on Valentine’s Day at 8:00 p.m. at Seeger Hall, on the campus of Milligan College. Edith Dowd, a contralto, would be the featured soloist.
Seeger Hall is more popularly known as Seeger Chapel. Milligan College is now known as Milligan University.