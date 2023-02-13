Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 13, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported several stories of interest to area residents. The following stories carried a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Feb. 12. “The fevival (sic) meeting, in the fourth week of the progress and being conducted by Evangelist H.W. Brown, of Chicago, is still attracting large crowds. The large hall in which the meetings are held is filled to overflowing every night by those who want to hear the word propounded by as it is by this very interesting preacher. There has been a real religious revival among the Christians of all denominations. Rev. Pike, of Chattanooga, has ably assisted in the services at night and has conducted interesting services on the public square at 10 o’clock each forenoon.”

“The Johnson City Board of Trade has been doing some efficient work for the town since its reorganization, the first of the year. The organization has secured permanent quarters for its meeting place, in the Eagle Building The room is to be neatly and comfortably fitted up.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

