Feb. 13, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported several stories of interest to area residents. The following stories carried a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Feb. 12. “The fevival (sic) meeting, in the fourth week of the progress and being conducted by Evangelist H.W. Brown, of Chicago, is still attracting large crowds. The large hall in which the meetings are held is filled to overflowing every night by those who want to hear the word propounded by as it is by this very interesting preacher. There has been a real religious revival among the Christians of all denominations. Rev. Pike, of Chattanooga, has ably assisted in the services at night and has conducted interesting services on the public square at 10 o’clock each forenoon.”
“The Johnson City Board of Trade has been doing some efficient work for the town since its reorganization, the first of the year. The organization has secured permanent quarters for its meeting place, in the Eagle Building The room is to be neatly and comfortably fitted up.”
“Thad A. Cox left Thursday for Missouri, where he will visit his sister for about two weeks.”
“Miss Iva Johnson is visiting Mrs. George R. Chevis at Unicoi City.”
“Miss Eleanor Silvers, of Hill City, is visiting her sister, Mrs. J.E. Brading, at the Poplars.”
“Miss Effie, daughter of Judge Smith, is the guest of her sister, Mrs. W.S. Hickey, at Jonesboro.”
“Dr. E.S. Miller Jr., has returned from Middle Tennessee, where he visited relatives there.”
“Esquire J.M. Martin and family left on Thursday for Edgefield Junction, where they will visit Mr. Martin’s brother.”
“R.C. Cox, who has been in the government service for the past three months, is at home on a visit.”
“N.T. Farnsworth, of Leesburg, has been the guest of Mrs. H.C. Hart for the past few days.”
“Mr. and Mrs. D.W. Patton have returned to Bristol after a visit of a week here.”
“Mrs. G.A. Haun, of Dry Creek, is visiting friends here.”
“Rev. T.F. Roberts and family have gone to Ora, Va., where Rev. Roberts will take charge of a church.”
News with a dateline from Jonesboro, but with a date of Feb. 12, included the following: “Rev. John B. Eakin and Rev. D.N. Good went to Clover Bottom yesterday morning for the purpose of organizing a Presbyterian church at that place.”
“J.M. Fink, accompanied by his family, came home from Unadilla, Fla., Thursday afternoon, where he has been spending a month with his brother, W.R. Fink.”
“Rev. J.H. Summitt has been conducting an interesting series of meetings at the M.E. church, south, for some days, assisted by Rev. A.N. Jackson and others.”
“President James T. Cooter, of Washington college, will fill the pulpit at the Second Presbyterian church tomorrow.”
“Miss Mary Lou Barkley was married to J.C. Aiken Tuesday by Rev. Father Marrow, of Knoxville, officiating.”
“Rev. S.A. Paris and family left Wednesday for Marietta, Ga., where they will make their future home. Mr. Paris came here from Brookfield, Conn., in 1861, and during his residence here he has been in charge of the Congregational church and has been earnest and faithful in the discharge of his duty, working for upliftment and betterment.”
“W.O Bacon, a young man living six miles from this place, was arrested one day this week, and is now stopped at the county jail, charged with forgery. Young Bacon comes of a good family, but it is alleged that he has been signing the names of various parties to notes, which he got cashed at the banks in this place.”
“Ex-Congressman A.A. Taylor was here this week. It is now a certain fact that Mr. Taylor is a candidate for congress to succeed Hon. W.P. Brownlow.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1898.
Hill City is near Chattanooga.
Edgefield Junction is located in Middle Tennessee, near Hendersonville.
Leesburg is a community in rural Washington County.
Dry Creek is a community located in rural Washington County.
Clover Bottom is a community in rural Sullivan County; there is also a Clover Bottom near Nashville.
Washington College is a community in rural Washington County. In 1898, Washington College was an educational institution, functioning as a college.
Alfred A. Taylor was a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives from 1874 until 1876. He served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from the First Congressional District from 1889 until 1895. He was governor of Tennessee from 1921 until 1923.
Walter Preston Brownlow represented Tennessee’s First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1897 until he passed away in 1910.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 13, 1923: A century ago today, according to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Aside from church services on Sunday, all churches in Johnson City hold regular mid-week meetings on Wednesday evenings, which are well attended. The ladies of all the churches are thoroughly organized into aid and missionary societies, meeting usually on Thursday afternoons, but with frequent special meetings. Young people’s societies in all the churches meet regularly each week, usually Sunday afternoons. In addition to these are the Laymen’s Evangelistic League, composed of business men, meeting monthly; the Women’s Victory League, both inter-denominational; Young People’s Union Society, and the Men’s Union Bible Class, composed of classes from all churches, meeting quarterly. Prayer and religious work have a part in all meetings of civic clubs of the city.”
