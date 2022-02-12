Feb. 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, in an article with a dateline from Johnson City, The Daily Inter Ocean reported, “John M. Gregg’s brick saloon building and contents were burned yesterday, entailing 30 per cent loss, insured in the Continental, Fireman’s Fund, Scottish Union and National, and the Virginia F. and M.”
The Daily Inter Ocean was a newspaper published in Chicago from 1865 until 1914. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 12, 1922: A century ago today, readers of the Johnson City Chronicle learned that exciting news was in store, especially for those with a love of the written word. “More than one thousand people attended the impressive ceremonies, attending the laying of the cornerstone of the Mayne Williams Library building yesterday afternoon. The Masonic rites were used at the building being conducted by Dr. William E. Bowen, acting Grand Master, of Knoxville.”
“As if sent by special dispensation, the weather was ideal, bright, sunny and warm, with the absence of overcoats and even hats leaving the participants in the program and the vast audience, perfectly comfortable. Built on a slight elevation, sloping upward from the street, the unfinished marsonry (sic) of the foundation walls and supports, with part of the upper floor laid, the building at its present stage furnished a perfect setting for an outdoor theatre, to which the memorable Masonic orders, more than 100 strong, and wearing the aprons underneath for the occasion, marched two abreast to the floor of the edifice, and during the ceremonies stood facing the cornerstone, from the side. Back of the stone were grouped members of th (sic) Monday Club, the Mayne Williams Library Board, the speakers of the occasion and the musicians.”
“After the program was opened by a patriotic number sung by the Rotary Club, Mrs. George T. Wofford, president of the Library Board, addressed the acting Grand Master of the Masons, requested formally that the cornerstone be laid in accordance with the Masonic Rites. The base stone had been laid in place hollowed in the center and with the date inscribed on the front. At the request of Grand Master Bowen, two Boy Scouts carried forward the metal box made to fit the opening in the stone, which was deposited by Mr. Bowen. The impressive rites followed, beginning with the handing to the Grand Master by the Grand Keeper, D. R. Beeson, and were in turn handed the other officials: the square to Acting Deputy Grand Master George T. Wofford, the level to Acting Senior Grand Warden W. (indecipherable) Miller, and the plumb to Acting Junior Grand Warden Charles Martin. In ritualistic form, these were applied to the stone, and, the work of laying it was pronounced accurate. The opening was then sealed with brick, stone and mortar.”
“The further formalities consisted of pouring upon the cornerstone the contents of three silver vessels; one containing corn, emblematic of plenty; another wine, signifying wholesome pleasure and temperate joy; and the other oil, with its religious anointing significance.”
“In the box deposited in the stone were: A Bible, donated by J. E. Crouch; an American flag, given by King’s Mountain post, American Legion; a concise history prepared by the Library Board, covering the work; one each of the current United States coins; a copy of the Charter of Incorporation of the Library, prepared through courtesy of Charles B. Madox (sic) , county register; booklets concerning Johnson City, prepared by the Chamber of Commerce; present data concerning the city schools; the last Bulletin of the East Tennessee State Normal; and current issues of the Johnson City Chronicle and he Johnson City Staff.”
“After prayer by Rev. W. E. Pitts, pastor of the First M. E. Church, and the singing of the National Hymn by the Rotary Quartet, the further program of celebration was held in the Munsey Memorial Church, adjoining the new Library building.”
“The auditorium of the church was crowded to capacity; the large audience being led into the church by the masonic officials and members who occupied the reserved front pews. On the rostrum were grouped Grand Master W. E. Bowen, Mayor W. B. Ellison, Judge Samuel C. Williams, President Sidney G. Gilbreath of the State Normal, Mrs. George T. Wofford, president of the Library Board; members of the Monday Club and musicians.”
“Mrs. George T. Wofford acted as chairman of the exercises, and introduced, in turn, the speakers of the occasion.”
“Judge Samuel S. (sic) Williams, formerly of Johnson City, at one time chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Tennessee, and now Dean of the Lamar Law School, Atlanta, Georgia, spoke first. He referred particularly to the noble work of he progressive women (several indecipherable lines) had made possible the creation of the library building and furnishing the city with a complete public library.”
“Mayor W. B. Ellison paid an eloquent tribute to Judge Williams, whose generous bequest of the building site and considerable funds had been the basis on which the project was erected. The Library’s name is a memorial, to Mayne, the son of Judge Williams, who died in boyhood. The naming of the Library in honor of the boy was used by Mayor Ellison as a beautiful theme for discussing the aptness for an institution disseminating useful knowledge to the younger generation, in halls built indirectly by one of them. Mayor Ellison’s address was one of marked brilliance and eloquence.”
“President Gilbreath justly praised the educational value of the Library as a common storehouse of literature, art, science and religion, where all the avenues opened up by reading may be traversed, leading to a common goal – Truth.”
“Grand Master Bowen complimented the city upon possessing such a splendid institution, and the patriotic and self-sacrificing manner in which it was made possible.”
“Inspiring music for the indoor ceremonies was furnished by the High School orchestra, directed by Miss Margaret Wright, which rendered a splendid march and an artistic nocturne at the beginning of the program. Classically rendered and flatteringly appreciated was the trio by Mrs. Wm. McCormick, violin, Miss Ruth Culbertson, cornet, and Miss Wright, piano.”
“Too much praise cannot be given to the Monday Club for the establishment of the Library, and making possible such a magnificent home for the operation. This has been the principal work for several years, a Library Board being maintained from their membership for this purpose alone; and when a goal was set, their efforts found ready response from the people. The building centrally located, is to be of stone and brick, of attractive appearance, and will cost when completed approximately $65,000.00. An auditorium will be constructed in connection with the Library portion, for use in meetings and recital, and the Library itself is to be fully equipped and kept up.”
The structure referred to now houses The Melting Pot, which is a ministry of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church.
The East Tennessee State Normal (also referred to above as the State Normal) is now known as East Tennessee State University.
The Star-Spangled Banner was not the national anthem in 1922; quite likely the song that was sung was America the Beautiful.
Sixty-five thousand dollars in 1922 is now worth about $1,075 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Feb. 12, 1984: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The conductor of the Johnson City Symphony, Thomas Hinds, will be resigning at the conclusion of the 1983-84 season.”
“Hinds will remain with the JCS through the presentation of its annual Pops Concert on April 28.”
“Hinds will be leaving Johnson City to accept a position as conductor and music director of the Montgomery, Ala., Symphony Orchestra.”
“In a letter to the JCS board of directors, Hinds said, ‘While I cannot forget the deep satisfaction, both musical and personal, of leading the Johnson City Symphony, the offer from Montgomery represents an opportunity rarely given a young conductor.’”
“A search for a conductor for JCS’ 1984-85 season has begun.”