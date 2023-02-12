Feb. 12, 1898: One hundred and twenty- five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported sad news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Feb. 11. Readers learned that “David, the 5-year-old son of Rev. and Mrs. D. L. Lander, died of meningitis last night.”
“Rev. Lander is pastor of the Watauga Presbyterian church here. On account of the illness of his little son he was unable to be present at a called meeting of the Holston Presbytery at Jonesboro yesterday, of which body he is moderator.”
Some types of meningitis can now be prevented by means of a vaccine.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1898.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 12, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported news of two area births. “Mr. and Mrs. Tom Child, 504 E. Watauga avenue, announce the birth of a third son weighing seven and one-half pounds. No name has been selected.”
“Lorraine Maire is the pretty name selected by Mr. and Mrs. E. R. Pate, 403 Oak street, for their six-day-old daughter.”
Feb. 12, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from Bristol and a date of Feb. 11. Readers were alerted that “Albert Collins, who gave his address of 1816 West Walnut street extension with the finding of the body of his wife beside a highway, seven miles from the Carter county line in Sullivan county shortly before noon today, according to Sullivan County Officers Lylburn Pyle and Roy Beidelman.”
“The body was taken to the Bluff City Funeral Home. Coroner Earl Beidelman has ordered an autopsy at 11 a.m. tomorrow.”
“No charge has been placed against Collins, officers said.”
“According to details leading to the discovery of the body, John B. Lyons, with whom Collins spent Tuesday night, and a neighbor Earl Sheets, started to pull Collins’ car in when they found the body about five miles from the Lyons’ home. Officers were summoned.”
“Collins told officers his 1941 model Ford bogged down on a mountain and that his wife, Virgie Merritt Collins, started to seek aid. She never returned and he spent the night alone in the car. Tuesday morning, he said, he started out about 8:30 arriving at the Lyons’ home about 5 p.m.”
“Collins further told officers he was on his way to purchase whiskey. They said they found a half gallon of ‘white’ whiskey in his car unopened.”
“Officers Pyle and Beidelman said a pillow had been placed under the dead woman’s head and that blood still oozed from a wound behind the left ear. She had a black eye and her right knee was badly bruised. Other bruises were found on her body and face.”
“Collins told officers he was 68 years of age, traveling with a carnival and residing in Johnson City, at 1816 Walnut street, during the winter.”
“A marriage license found in the woman’s purse was issued in South Carolina January 7, 1947.”
“Officers also said the body was found in a level place in easy view of the highway. The body was not cold when found, and her arms were crossed on her chest.”
Feb. 12, 1951: With a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “William S. Waddell, 50, publisher of the Elizabethton Star, was to face grand jury action here today on charges of carrying a pistol and felonious assault growing out of a political article in the newspaper.”
“The charges were brought following a dispute with Haynes Elliott, 29, last Friday. Elliott was described as a political worker.”
“Elliott admitted he slapped Waddell first over ‘an article criticizing a family member of the Elliott family.’ Waddell said Elliott referred to a ‘letter to the editor criticizing Tax Assessor Jim Elliott.’”
“Waddell said he drew his pistol and backed away because ‘I didn’t want any trouble.’ Waddell added that he drew the pistol ‘to defend myself.’”
Feb. 12, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported sad news about the death of a prominent area resident. “Carl H. King, 83, founder of King’s, Inc., here and a pioneer Bristol merchant, died at noon yesterday in Bristol Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.”
“He was the son of the late Henry P. King, who founded the H. P. King Store in Bristol.”
“After founding King’s here in 1930, Mr. King remained with it as manager until in 1946, when he returned to Bristol.”
“After leaving King College in 1899, King joined his father in business. He served as vice president and general manager of the Bristol store from 1907 – 1930.”
“’Mr. Carl,’ as he was called, was a former president of the Bristol Rotary Club, a member of the Elks Lodge and a former member of the Bristol, Tenn. Board of Education.”
Feb. 12, 1973: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Magnavox Company plants in Tennessee, including the Johnson City unit employing several hundred, will be closed for two weeks beginning at the close of business Friday.”
“Bruce Hanshu, a spokesman, said:”
“’In anticipation of planned revisions in manufacture of consumer electronics products, certain plant shutdowns have been scheduled by The Magnavox Co.’”
“’This is necessary to balance inventory of present products as well as to provide time to re-schedule plant production and vendor shipments of parts and components.’”
“No details were available.”
Feb. 12, 1998: With a dateline from Elizabethon, readers of the Johnson City Press learned twenty-five years ago that “Re-enactors will participate in ‘Winter Garrison at Fort Watauga’ Saturday at 2 p.m. at Sycamore Shoals State Historical Site.”
“The 1757 engagement between the English and the French at Fort William Henry will be presented. The public is invited to attend and will be able to ask questions of the participants following the battle.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.