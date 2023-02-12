Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 12, 1898: One hundred and twenty- five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported sad news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Feb. 11. Readers learned that “David, the 5-year-old son of Rev. and Mrs. D. L. Lander, died of meningitis last night.”

“Rev. Lander is pastor of the Watauga Presbyterian church here. On account of the illness of his little son he was unable to be present at a called meeting of the Holston Presbytery at Jonesboro yesterday, of which body he is moderator.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

