Feb. 11, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet reported, “There are always some funny things about a bank failure though the serious part of it always shadow them. When the Watauga bank (sic) failed here last week the reporter inquired of every one (sic) he met about their loss and quietly put down the amount. He was surprised on adding these sums together to find that the bank which had only $28,000 liabilities had over $100,000 lost in it by depositors.”
“When the news spread of the failure several prominent men almost went into hysterics over their supposed losses. One poor fellow told his friends that he was ruined and when his account was reached it was found that he had overdrawn several dollars.”
“One of the most foolish things in the disposition of depositors to blame the bank officials for the failure. Not being familiar with banking they can see no other purpose or excuse for a bank failure.”
“The truth about the Watauga bank is that its stockholders made a heroic effort to save it. Six of the strongest of them endorsed for $12,000 only a few weeks before the bank closed and put that into it in a vain hope of tiding it over.”
“The liabilities of the bank have been cut down from $80,000 in 1883 to $28,000. This tells of the effort to liquidate every dollar the bank owed.”
“It is safe to say that the owners of the $50,000 worth of stock will not get a cent and will be the only real losers while they are blamed and suspected.”
Twenty-eight thousand dollars in 1897 is now worth about $937,655, making $100,000 from 1897 having a present value of nearly $3.3 million. Twelve thousand dollars in 1897 is currently worth approximately $402,000, while $80,000 in the same year now has the purchasing power of about $2.7 million. Fifty thousand dollars in 1897 is presently worth roughly $1.7 million. All of these current values are from www.in2013dollars.com.
Feb. 11, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported to readers that “Last evening Miss Lucy Sells graciously entertained with a Valentine’s party at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Sells on West Watauga avenue (sic). For this occasion the reception rooms were artistically decorated with Valentine suggestions. The evening was spent in various merry games and a contest which was ‘Writing Valentines in Rhymes’. The young hostess, assisted by her mother, served her guests a salad course with hot chocolate.”
“About thirty young friends of the hostess had the pleasure of enjoying this pleasant evening.”
Feb. 11, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news about a manslaughter case. The dateline was Elizabethton, and the date Feb. 10. “Dr. W. Gano Compere, naturopath, is scheduled to go on trial Thursday in circuit court here on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the death of John Kovach, Johnson City business man, November 14.”
“Dr. Compere, claiming to be a practicing naturopath under a 1943 state law, was held under a $3,000 bond for Carter county (sic) grand jury action at a hearing in Johnson City November 24 before Magistrate Ira D. Shoun. The naturopath’s arrest was made at his home on the Glanzstoff highway (sic) by Carter and Washington county (sic) officers on a warrant issued by Assistant Attorney General Frank Hawkins.”
“Joe Kovach, son of the deceased patient, is prosecutor in the case. The warrant served on Dr. Compere charges him with treating the elder Kovach for hernia in such a manner as to cause his death.”
Three thousand dollars in 1947 is now worth about $37,400, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Glanzstoff Highway is now known as Highway 91 from East Main Street in Johnson City, to the Happy Valley area, at which place it becomes West Elk Avenue and U.S. 321 in Elizabethton.
Feb. 11, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle with the byline of Henry Samples, and a dateline from Nashville, readers learned that “Upper East Tennesseans yesterday introduced their medical school proposal in the state House of Representatives, setting the stage for a legislative battle in both chambers when the legislature reconvenes Monday.”
“When introduced by P.L. Robinson, R-Jonesboro, the med school bill had been signed by 50 representatives, or cosponsors.”
“Of that number 25 were Republicans and 25 were Democrats. The unusually large number of cosponsors on the bill are enough to insure passage in the House once the issue is brought to a floor vote.”
“The bill would appropriate $500,000 to East Tennessee State University for development of a college of medicine under an agreement between the university and the Veterans Administration based on federal legislation authorizing medical schools.”
“Sen. Marshall Nave, of Elizabethton, introduced a med school measure in the Senate Monday, and the measure is before the Senate Education Committee.”
“The House version should pass second reading Monday night and will then be sent to committee by Speaker James McKinney.”
“Both Robinson and Nave have indicated they see little difficulty in getting the bills out of committee and onto the floors of the Assembly for action.”
“Gov. Winfield Dunn has recommended against a medical school for Johnson City, but has said he will not oppose med school legislation which the General Assembly might pass.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
Five hundred thousand dollars in 1972 has the purchasing power of about $4.325 million in today’s dollars, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Feb. 11, 1989: The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Antonia Joy Wilson, presented “The Charming Cello” at Memorial Hall on the VA Campus. The concert was presented to honor the memory of James H. Marable, who conducted the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra from 1974 until 1982. (Source: Johnson City Symphony Orchestra program, Feb. 11, 1989.)The VA is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Feb. 11, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported, “The new road connecting East Main and Market streets next to Interstate 181 opened Monday.”
“The city says it will close the road temporarily when weather allows crews to apply the final layer of asphalt.”
“The accepted bid price for the project was $155,274, but city staff engineer Steve Ellis said the final bill might be less.”
In 1997, $155,274 had the purchasing power of almost $269,000 today, according to www.in2013dollars.com.