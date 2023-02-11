Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 11, 1892: The Comet reported to readers that, “Now is the time to strike for a new opera house. A first class opera house will pay. It is now known that Jobe’s is to go out of use as such, since it has been rented to T. E. Hurst & Co., to be used as a millinery department.”

“Perhaps the last company that will exhibit in Jobe’s opera house for a while, will be the well-known Guy Bros., Minstrels who have showed in the city on two previous occasions with success and with satisfaction to the public.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you