Feb. 11, 1892: The Comet reported to readers that, “Now is the time to strike for a new opera house. A first class opera house will pay. It is now known that Jobe’s is to go out of use as such, since it has been rented to T. E. Hurst & Co., to be used as a millinery department.”
“Perhaps the last company that will exhibit in Jobe’s opera house for a while, will be the well-known Guy Bros., Minstrels who have showed in the city on two previous occasions with success and with satisfaction to the public.”
Feb. 11, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Feb. 10. “Ed Dowell, who came from Middleboro, Ky., to this place with smallpox, is recovering and the physicians report that in a short time he can be released from the pest house, one mile from town.”
“The case was a mild one and no apprehension of other cases breaking out here is entertained.”
Middlesboro, Kentucky is about 112 miles from Johnson City.
Smallpox is a contagious disease but can now be prevented by means of a vaccine.
A pest house was a building where people with contagious illnesses were isolated.
Feb. 11, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Readers of the Chronicle are now able to get their morning paper on the street cars, by arrangement with the Johnson City Traction Company, by which an automatic sales box has nbee (sic) placed on every car in the city.”
“These boxes are of a type which have been in use in metropolitan districts for some time. Each one contains a number of Chronicles and near the bottom on the right hand side is a coin slot for depositing the money for the paper. All the purchaser has to do is to deposit three cents or a nickel, as the case may be, and select his paper.”
“If you haven’t the change ask the conductor.”
Feb. 11, 1933: The Elizabethton Star reported, “With the acquisition of the route from Elizabethton to Mountain City, from the Greyhound lines, the E.T. & W.N.C.C. M.T. Co., now operates a direct bus line from Johnson City to Mountain City. Previous to the acquisition it was necessary to change buses at Elizabethton en route from Johnson City to Mountain City. Buses leave Elizabethton daily at 7:50 and 10:30 a.m. and 4:05 p.m. (E.S.T.) for Butler and Mountain City.”
“Some time ago the lines of the E.T. & W.N.C.C.M.T. Co., were extended, from Boone, N. C., to Hickory, N.C., making a number of connections at the latter point. At Boone, N. C., direct connections are made for Greensboro, Durham, Raleigh and Winston-Salem, N. C., and for Richmond and Norfolk, Va. A revised schedule, effective February 5th, shows minor changes.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication status.
Feb. 11, 1945: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Former U. S. Senator James P. Pope, one of the three directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority, will speak on ‘A Look Ahead’ at the monthly meeting of the Johnson City Men’s Club Monday at 7:15 p.m., at St. John’s Episcopal Church parish house. Supper will be served at 6:30.”
Senator Pope represented Idaho from 1933 to 1939, according to www.wikipedia.
Feb. 11, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Immediate completion of an air marker for Johnson City was planned at a meeting of the aviation committee of the Chamber of Commerce yesterday afternoon in the Chamber conference room, it was announced today.”
“The marker, which will be placed on a large building, is considered necessary because of two new proposed air routes scheduled to start over the city soon. Site of the marker has not been announced.”
“The increase in the number of private planes flying over he area also made the marker desirable, a spokesman said.”
“Highway markers, pointing directly to local airports, were considered and will be discussed further.”
“The committee plans to contact former members of the National Aeronautics Association regarding improving better aviation facilities in the area.”
Feb. 11, 1973: Half a century ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “House Speaker Ned McWherter said in Nashville yesterday he will appoint a committee to work with East Tennessee State University on the prospects of securing a state medical school in Johnson City.”
“The move came as the result of a request by Rep. Gwen Fleming, D-Bristol, who said yesterday ‘it looks like politics is still playing a big role in the proposed medical school.’ ”
“She referred to action taken Friday by the state board of regents, which refused a request by ETSU President Dr. D. P. Culp for a $100,000 appropriation to make detailed plans for the facility.”
One hundred thousand dollars in 1973 is now worth about $672,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Feb. 11, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in a story carrying the byline of Press Staff writer Robert Houk, Johnson City Press readers learned that “A Georgia-based glove manufacturing company has agreed to pay $975,000 to purchase the former Allegiance Healthcare disposable glove plant on Lafe Cox Drive, a move that could bring as many as 200 jobs to Johnson City.”
“Best Manufacturing’s purchase of the plant from the city will also help plug a $700,000 revenue leak in the city’s water/sewer budget, a deficit created when Allegiance closed the former Baxter Pharmaseal plant in June. Best, a Menlo, Ga.-based company, is the world’s leading manufacturer of synthetic gloves for industrial and medical markets.”
Nine hundred, seventy-five thousand dollars in 1998 is now worth about $1.782 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
