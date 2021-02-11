Feb. 11, 1886: The Comet informed readers, “The Johnson City Machine Shop has just finished overhauling one of the Narrow Gauge engines. It made its first trip to Cranberry Monday morning, in charge of Mr. Sam Simcox, foreman of the machine shop.”
Cranberry is in Avery County, North Carolina, about 32 miles from Johnson City.
Feb. 11, 1901: The Knoxville Sentinel reported details of a real estate transaction in Johnson City. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “Mr. G.W. Slater has sold his residence on Jobe street (sic) to J.H. Moser, and Mr. R.C. Cox last week sold his newly constructed house on Watauga avenue (sic) to Mr. Henry Wolfe, who expects to enlarge and otherwise improve the building.”
Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper published in 1901. The Comet was a weekly newspaper.
Feb. 11, 1903: With a dateline of Johnson City, the Nashville Banner presented readers with exciting news for Johnson City. “The increased appropriation made by Congress for the Soldiers’ Home here will be principally expended on the erection of about twenty-five new buildings. The chief of these will be six additional barracks, an administration building, a double chapel, four officers’ quarters, a governor’s mansion, a cold storage ice plant, stables, nurses’ quarters, Memorial Hall, greenhouse and conservatory, band stand (sic), lodges and gateways and other work, besides a Carnegie library. The entire sum expended and to be expended soon is over $2,000,000.”
The Soldiers’ Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Two million dollars in 1903 is now worth a fraction more than $59 million. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
There was not a daily newspaper published in Johnson City in 1903. The Comet was a weekly newspaper at that time.
Feb. 11, 1908: The Chattanooga Star reported news about the Watauga Electric Company. With a Johnson City dateline, readers learned, “The plant of the Watauga Electric Company is being remodeled. The line shafting and other old machinery is being removed, and a dynamo which weighs 39,000 pounds is being installed. It will furnish power to run the street cars of the Johnson City Traction Company and also to light the city.”Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper published in 1908. A weekly newspaper, The Comet was in wide circulation.
Feb. 11, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Staff continued to report that area residents were fighting illnesses. “H.R Parrott, president of the H.R. Parrott Co., has been confined to his room the past few days, suffering from a severe cold.”
“Mrs. T. J. Galloway was called to Bristol today on account of the illness of her son, H. H. Galloway, who is suffering with a severe attack of influenza.”
“Mrs. Georgia Donnelly returned yesterday from Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Md. Friends will regret to learn that her condition is not greatly improved.”
“Friends of Mrs. Sarah Pardue will be glad to know that she is gradually improving and the present indications point to a speedy recovery of her former strength.”
Mrs. Bessie Smith, of Piney Flats, had recently passed away. “A few weeks ago, Mrs. Smith contracted influenza, which later developed into pneumonia.”
Feb. 11, 1927: The Knoxville News-Sentinel, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on the capture of several moonshiners in Carter County. “When Sheriff Moreland of Carter county (sic) and four deputies caught ‘King Bee’ Taylor and four assistant moonshiners in a raid on Roan Mountain, Deputy Pete Taylor found a cartridge jammed in his gun. When he wrestled with it, ‘King Bee’ fired five shots point blank at the officer, scoring a clean miss each time. All five shiners were captured together with a huge still and 150 gallons of liquor.”
Feb. 11, 1936: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported:
“Judge Samuel C. Williams of Johnson City has been appointed regional director of federal archives for Tennessee and Kentucky. ... The article further stated, Williams said headquarters probably will be located in Nashville or Louisville with a branch office in Johnson City.”
Finally, “’Historical manuscripts and documents, he said, will be located and preserved. The work begins February 15.”’
Feb. 11, 1942: Johnson City Press readers learned about a new dog pound. “Passers-by who have been wondering why no dogs have been confined recently in the ‘pound’ adjoining the city jail today were informed by City Manager Hobart Greene that a new pound has been built at the city garage, on the old Tannery property adjacent to Oak street (sic) extension (sic), and that impounded animals will be kept there in the future.”
“The new pound, about 10 by 12 feet in size, is enclosed and affords captive dogs more protection from rain and cold weather than the former arrangement.”
Finally, readers were warned about the danger of rabies. “Two dozen or more dogs have died of rabies inside Johnson City within the past two or three months, but so far no person has developed the incurable malady.”
Feb. 11, 1950: With a Johnson City dateline, the St. Louis Star-Times carried a story of interest to baseball fans. “William Walsinghan, Jr., vice-president of the St. Louis Cardinals and Walter Shannon, an official of the Cards farm system, were injured in an auto-truck collision near Mountain City, Tenn., late yesterday. ...The story continued to say, “ Neither Walsinghan nor Shannon, director of Farm Player Assignments, was hurt seriously.” They were en route here to confer on plans for the coming season with officials of the Johnson City farm club of the Appalachian League.”
Feb. 11, 1963: Johnson City was getting ready for Youth Night at the Preaching Mission, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. David McClellan wrote, “…its leaders confidently predicted (it) ‘will be the biggest Youth Night we have ever had.’”
The article further stated “Canon Bryan Green, noted British evangelist and youth leader and Dr. John F. Anderson, pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Orlando, Fla., will address the hundreds of young people and their elders expected tonight.”
More details indicated, “Steve Spurrier and Jimmy Sanders, students of Science Hill High School, and Tommy Walters and William Schmidt of the Training School will join hands in presiding over the evening’s activities.”
We now know the Training School as the University School.
Feb. 11, 1986: In his Johnson City Press column, Tom Hodge spoke fondly of trains and railroads. Mr. Hodge wrote about Ed Lewis’ funeral, which took place in 1920. Mr. Lewis was assigned to Engine 99, which explains part of the story. Jim Goforth provided this information to Mr. Hodge: “’Ed’s funeral was most unusual…After the church service, the casket was carried to the depot where engine 99 and a flat car awaited. The casket was placed on the flat car and accompanied by the pallbearers, was pulled by the 99 to the Jobe Cemetery just north of Erwin alongside the track. The casket was removed and carried to the gravesite. The 99 returned to Erwin yard, whistling mournfully as it went.’”
