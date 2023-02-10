Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Feb. 10, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet published a variety of observations in a column titled “The Feminine Observer:” Some of them are as follows: “Telepathy parties are the latest fad.”

“Does ever anything happen just as we expect it to?”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Tags

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you