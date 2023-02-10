Feb. 10, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet published a variety of observations in a column titled “The Feminine Observer:” Some of them are as follows: “Telepathy parties are the latest fad.”
“Does ever anything happen just as we expect it to?”
“Quinine pills rather than bon bons seem to be the order of the day.”
“To write with red ink on violet paper is now considered the proper caper.”
“A woman never truly loves a man who has not absolute confidence in her.”
“Photographed foot ball scenes are the treasured souvenirs of the up to date girl.”
“The home where there are no children never is dominated by the real holiday spirit.”
“Disappointment can become so constant that after a while it really begins to lose its sting.”
“We never realize how little we can get along with until we are forced into a state of self-denial.”
“Why do so few people consider a nail brush as of use for the tips of the toes as well as the fingers?”
“To be cheerful when the rain is pouring down and a good-sized note is due means a disposition akin to angelic.”
“Not to possess a miniature of yourself is to be quite in the last row according to popular fancy at present.”
“It is very foolish to put your private thoughts in a diary and then leave the little volume where everyone can read it.”
“Is there anything more exasperating than to write a letter full of questions and in the reply to have everyone of them completely ignored?”
“Nearly all the new evening gowns have sashes of net, tuller (sic) or chiffon, which, however, tie in front instead of in the back as formerly.”
“After house cleaning has well nigh exhausted them, half of the best women in the land will worry themselves to a shadow getting up a church fair.”
“Yoke and sleeves of different material from the main gown seem to be the latest Parisian notion, if the imported gowns shown at the openings are to be used as criterions.”
“The reason, apparently, that so many women are silent regarding their children is that they have so many interesting things to relate concerning their dogs.”
“The woman who would indulge in a street flirtation deserves all the unpleasant consequences that such a lack of good breeding and common sense is apt to entail.”
“What a helpless sort of feeling it is to find oneself without a night key and realize that the seven sleepers were owls in comparison with the slumbering inmates of your home.”
“How horrible everything appears when we lie awake at night and think over our troubles, but like a magician daylight makes the greatest change in our sentiments and in the general aspect of affair as well.”
Feb. 10, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Through the untiring efforts of Mrs. Robert D. DeVault four dear little orphan children were placed into splendid homes this week where they will receive every care and attention. Two of these children were infants and the other two were beautiful little brunette girls, five and ten years of age. Mrs. DeVault is giving practically all her time to this noble work and has been most fortunate in the success she has attained. Any one who wished to communicate with Mrs. DeVault in regard to this matter may write her or communicate over the phone; she welcomes all such queries.”
Feb. 10, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Patrolmen P. E. Broyles and Marvin Sluder reported investigating a minor traffic collision Sunday at 1:15 p.m. at South Roan and Main streets. Drivers involved were Deb Brown of 818 Lamont street and R. M. Ross of Piney Flats, route 2.”
“Patrolmen Jack Andrews and E. H., Painter yesterday reported investigating an emergency call at Appalachian Hospital where a woman listed as Marjorie Price, 2040 West Walnut street, was treated for minor bruises, as a result of falling from a car. The car reportedly was driven by Sam S. Owens, U. S. Navy chief petty officer, stationed at Yorktown, Va. Mary Kirby of 620 Lamont street was listed as a passenger in the auto.”
“Elmer and Roy McCurry of 712 West Walnut street forfeited $14.50 bond each in police court yesterday on charges of drunkenness and fighting, police records showed.”
“Diamond Cab Company of Bristol reported to police here that a light blue sedan had been stolen from them at Bristol, records revealed.”
“Zannie Spence of 508 Wilson avenue was treated Sunday at Appalachian Hospital for a fracture of the right wrist, received in a fall.”
“A. M. Hamric of 812 ½ Lamont street was treated at Appalachian Hospital Sunday for cuts on the right shoulder received in a fall on a wardrobe. The emergency call was answered by Patrolmen George Muray and R. J. Barnett.”
“E. S. Hendrix, 41, 1005 East Unaka avenue, received treatment for injuries to the foot at Appalachian Hospital yesterday, after dropping a manhole cover on it while working for F. E. Weaver and Son.”
“Ronald Campbell, two-year-old son of A. L. Campbell, Route 2, city, was treated for a broken left leg sustained when he fell from a bed yesterday, hospital records showed.”
“Roy J. Bennett of Erwin was awarded a $295.08 judgment against the Clinchfield Railroad for damage of his car, at a hearing before Magistrate Ira D. Shoun yesterday.”
“The hearing originated from a collision near the Southern Pottery in Erwin where the train struck the front of the car as it was crossing the tracks. Shoun said the evidence showed the train was running without lights just after dark, and did not ring its bell at the crossing.”
“Bennett’s 18-year-old daughter was driving the car and was accompanied by her grandmother, Shoun said.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
