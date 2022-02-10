Feb. 10, 1887: The Comet reported tragic news from Bristol. “Mr. Jas. Quails fell into a 17 foot well in Southeast Bristol, on Wednesday afternoon, and was severely injured. He was being drawn up from the well, when the chain broke and let him fall.”
Feb. 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. “Mrs. Charles P. Felberg died at 2 o’clock yesterday after a lingering illness of several weeks. She was 87 years old, and leaves a husband and some grandchildren to mourn her loss. A pathetic feature of the old lady’s death was her effort to get a pension for a son killed in the federal army. She had just been granted a pension for $132. Mrs. Felberg died at 2 o’clock and the check arrived on the 4 o’clock vestibule, two hours too late to be of any service to her or to her husband, who is also very feeble.”
One hundred and thirty-two dollars in 1897 is now worth about $4,420, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City had a weekly newspaper, The Comet, in 1897, but not a daily newspaper.
Feb. 10, 1922: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. “The recent snow paralyzed the telephone situation in Johnson City and vicinity and for the past two days both companies have had large forces of men at work in the city and on the toll lines. From 300 to 400 telephones are out of commission in the city, with only limited service on toll lines. Until yesterday, no toll lines were in operation, but forces working out of Bristol, Johnson City, Greeneville and Morristown have partially established the cost (for the) east and west line. Service to Elizabethton and the mountain section has not as yet been connected up.”
Feb. 10, 1936: The Johnson City Press and Staff-News reported, “Judge Samuel Cole Williams, Johnson City, jurist and well known historian on Tennessee history, has been appointed regional director of federal archives for Kentucky and Tennessee, it was announced today.”
“The federal government, through the national archives housed in a building recently completed in Washington D.C., is sponsoring a project designed to discover, rescue and preserve manuscripts and material that have reference to the history of the United States.”
“Under the regional directory, and the large force of competent workers under each, fall the task of converting materials for the writing of more adequate histories of the nation, state and counties.”
“Headquarters of the Kentucky-Tennessee region will probably be in Maryville or Louisville, with a branch office in Johnson City. The research work will begin February 15, following a conference of (indecipherable) regional directors in the national archives building in Washington.”
“Under the project, the research officials said valuable documents, letters, etc., stored in attics, trunks, and other places and subject to fire, mice and ravages of time will be accumulated and stored in steel security boxes where they will be accessible to historians.”
“Judge Williams through his past work in connection with Tennessee history, is considered an authority in research.”
Feb. 10, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Elizabethton Star reported, “Captain Lynn H. Folsom, Post No. 2166, Veterans of Foreign Wars held their regular monthly meeting Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m., S. A. Fondren, commander presided at the meeting.”
“Much enthusiasm was shown with a group of some 60 members present. Eighteen new members were admitted to the Post.”
“The Post went on record as endorsing the State Dept. of V.F.W. Bill. The subject of dinners with monthly meetings were discussed and a committee was appointed to contact the Auxiliary for the necessary preparations of the food.”
“Members are reminded that an election of officers will be held at the regular March meeting.”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Feb. 10, 1952: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Johnson City’s Civil Defense Organization will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Commission Chamber, City Hall.”
“Director Gates W. Kidd asked that all division leaders attend. Those who find themselves unable to be present should send a representative, he said.”
“Reports are to be heard from each division, and the information will be used for a report to the Knoxville regional defense office.”
Feb. 10, 1961: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The name of the Philadelphia Baptist Church has been changed to Bowmantown Baptist Church.”
“The church, organized in 1870, began full-time worship services during December. Prior to that time, services were every two weeks.”
“A new church library was opened last month and a weekly bulletin is issued.”
“The pastor, Rev. Joe Wall, attended Carson-Newman College and is a graduate of East Tennessee State College. He also attended Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary at Wake Forest, N. C.”
Philadelphia and Bowmantown are both communities in rural Washington County.
Carson-Newman College is now known as Carson-Newman University and is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee. Jefferson City is about 78 miles from Johnson City.
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Feb. 10, 1963: Above the masthead, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reminded readers, “City Preaching Mission at ETSC Tonight.”
As mentioned above, ETSC is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Feb. 10, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A1C Broyate R. Williams, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bud J. Williams, Rt. 1, Flag Pond, has been named Outstanding Airman in his unit at Pope AFB, N. C.”
“Airman Williams, a vehicle repairman, was selected for his exemplary conduct and duty performance. He is serving with a unit of the Tactical Air Command which provides combat units for air support of U.S. ground forces.”
“The airman is a 1969 graduate of Unicoi County High School, Erwin. His wife, Judy, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Willis, Rt. 2, Erwin.”
Flag Pond is a community in rural Unicoi County and is about 28 miles from Johnson City.
Feb. 10, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Sam Watson, the Johnson City Press reported, “Indian Trail Middle School’s construction has reached the halfway point.”
“Assistant Johnson City Schools Director Jerry Cole said that although the school will not be ready to open this fall as originally planned contractors will continue to press ahead, giving the school system plenty of time to move into the facility in 1998.”
“’The middle school opening will be comfortable, which will allow us to get everything done for that school, and we won’t be trying to get into two schools at once,’ Cole said.”
“The city’s new K-5 school in Boones Creek, Lake Ridge Elementary School, is scheduled to open in August 1998, as well, but construction will not begin until March, likely leaving the administration less time to move in there.”