Feb. 1, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Watauga Bank continued to be in the news. The Copper Country Evening News reported, “The Wautauga (sic) bank (sic) of Johnson City, Tenn., has been closed, and its cashier, F. B. St. John, named as trustee.”
The Copper Country Evening News was published in Calumet, Michigan. It is no longer in publication. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897. The Comet was a weekly publication.
Feb. 1, 1917: The Johnson City Comet reported several news items of interest to area residents. Among the items were: “Mrs. G. W. Cook was called to Knoxville on account of illness of a relative.”
“Mrs. I. N. Beckner and Mrs. Geo. O’Brien have returned from Elizabethton, where they were the guests of Miss Sarah Folsom.”
“Rev. and Mrs. J. S. W. Neal are moving to Johnson City from Tazewell.”
“L. D. Gasteiger and O. W. Richardson, of Braemar, were here this week on business.”
“S. S. Crumley left today for St. Petersburg, Fla., where he will spend a few days.”
“C. C. Menzler, State secretary (sic) of the Board of Charities, was visitor to the city Wednesday.”
“Congressman Sam R. Sells has returned to Washington after spending a few days here with his family.”
Tazewell, Tennessee is located approximately 97 miles from Johnson City.
Retired Judge Lynn Brown reports that Braemar is a community adjoining Hampton.
Feb. 1, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined, “’Whatever you would make habitual, practice it, and if you would not make a thing habitual, do not practice it, but habituate yourself in something else,’ admonishes old Epictus. It makes us think of the old gag about habit being like a cable. Both are very true. We are forming habits every day. If we haven’t’ formed the right habits we can’t begin any earlier than this morning.”
Feb. 1, 1939: According to the Johnson City Press, “An interesting paper on world conditions and a review of a modern novel were highlights of the meeting by the Dilettantes yesterday afternoon at the home of Mrs. Joe P. McCormick, East Unaka avenue (sic).”
“Mrs. Frank Hannah read a paper on ‘Racial and Cultural Frictions on the World Drama.’”
“Mrs. Ralph Carr reviewed ‘Kindling’ by Nevil Shute.”
“Mrs. Calvin Morgan gave brief resumes of several new books.”
“Mrs. McCormick served refreshments during an informal social hour.”
“Members present were Mrs. P. W. Alexander, Mrs. Robert Bachman, Mrs. Ralph Carr, Mrs. Frank Hannah, Mrs. Robert London, Jr., Mrs. Calvin Morgan, Mrs. T. V. McCown, Mrs. W. A. Starritt, Jr., Mrs. John Wiley and Mrs. Robert Wiley.”
“Mrs. S. P. DeVault of Nashville, who is visiting her daughter, Mrs. McCormick, was a guest.”
Feb. 1, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Search for four armed men, who robbed the Avery County Bank in Newland, N.C., of $30,000 Thursday morning centered in Carter county (sic) last night, where officers had rounded up approximately 10 men for questioning.”
“Deputy Sheriff Harlan Oakes of Carter county (sic) said the men had been ‘rounded up for routine check-up.’ So far no actual arrests had been made, but county officers and Federal Bureau of Investigation officials are continuing a desperate search for the four men, described as ‘well-dressed.’”
“The few clues on which the officers are working may lead to an arrest of the men momentarily, one official hinted.”
“Discovery of an automobile at the ‘Laurels’ – a wooded recreational area near Milligan – and identified as the one used by the four men in the robbery, led to extensive questioning in Carter county (sic) last night.”
“Frank B. Still of Johnson City, FBI agent, said the vehicle had also been identified as the one reported stolen from Judge Kivett of Tazewell Wednesday night. The car was brought to Johnson City for safe-keeping until such time as it will be released to the Tazewell jurist.”
Newland, North Carolina is approximately 37 miles from Johnson City.
As mentioned previously in today’s column, Tazewell, Tennessee is about 97 miles from Johnson City.
Thirty thousand dollars in 1947 now has the approximately purchasing power of $374,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Feb. 1, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published a cry for help from a reader. Readers read:
“Dear Polly –
“I would like some Pointers on how to keep neat and presentable-looking when traveling with three children and a shedding dog. The biggest problem is with dog hair on all coats and sweaters. Surely some more experienced travelers have found some good Pointers.”
The letter was signed, “D. M.”
The traveler did not receive a reply in the column; Polly’s readers typically replied to her with their suggestions and she published the best ideas in subsequent columns.
Polly’s Pointers was a popular column that published household hacks, as well as pet peeves and problems, such as the one for which D. M. was seeking a solution.
Feb. 1, 1996: The Johnson City Press reported, “’Music, the Gift of Love,’ will be the Valentine’s present to area music lovers from the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. in Milligan College’s Seeger Hall.
“Lewis Dalvit will conduct the JSCO in a program of various musical expressions of love.”
“Beethoven’s Overture to Egmont expresses love of freedom, celebrating Dutch liberation from Spain.”
“Rachmaninoff, a Russian pianist and composer who immigrated to California, offers Symphony No. 2.”
“A Celebration, by Dr. Lewis Songer of the JCSO, expresses the composer’s love for Tennessee. Written for the state’s bicentennial, it captures the essence of 200 years of our history.”
“The evening’s guest performers include tenor Edward Sooter and his wife Kaaren Erickson, soprano.”
“They will sing a duet from Act 1 of Wagner’s Die Walkure, as well as a section of the Ring of Nibelungen operas, the tragic story of a man and a woman who fall deeply in love, not knowing they are brother and sister.”
“Following this are lighthearted flirtatious melodies from three of Franz Lehar’s operettas.”
Finally, readers learned that “A consortium of area small businesses will sponsor the evening.”
Milligan College is now known as Milligan University. Seeger Hall is more commonly called Seeger Chapel.
Tennessee celebrated its bicentennial on June 1, 1996.