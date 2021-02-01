Feb. 1, 1894: The Comet quipped, “We feel so good that it will be very hard to say anything mean about our enemies.”
Feb. 1, 1908: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on a recent death. “Mrs. Harrison Range, aged 64 years, was buried at Hendrix cemetery near Central school house, Thursday. She had been a member of the Christian church for 46 years. A husband and six children survive her.”
Feb. 1, 1919: The Johnson City Daily Comet reported on various illnesses and injuries of Johnson Citians. “Friends of Honorable A.B. Bowman will regret to learn of an injury he sustained in a fall Thursday at his home on East Maple Street. Mr. Bowman, who for over a year has been unable to walk on account of a crippled knee, the cap of which was broken when he fell down a flight of staird Thursday, was standing and leaning on his crutch talking to Mrs. Bowman in the kitchen when the range door fell open, and striking the crutch precipitated him to the floor. In falling, Mr. Bowman suffered a painful injury to his hip. Today, however, he is reported resting more comfortably.”
“H.A. Reagan of Morristown, formerly a resident of this city, underwent an operation for appendicitis at the Riverside Hospital Thursday. His condition is reported favorable. Paul B. Carr, his brother-in-law, when to Knoxville yesterday to visit him and Mrs. Reagan.”
“Miss Cordia Moss is with her sister, Mrs. C.A. Harris in Kingsport who is very low with bronchial pneumonia.”
“Miss Margaret Murray, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.S. Murray is ill at her home.”
“Mrs. Mary Britton, who is ill at the home of her son, Mr. Rollin Britton in the west end of town is thought to be improving.”
The Riverside Hospital was a hospital in Knoxville.
Feb. 1, 1922: The Journal and Tribune, a newspaper in Knoxville, reported that Milligan had recently defeated Carson-Newman in a basketball game.
With a Johnson City dateline, readers learned, “Milligan defeated Carson-Newman college here tonight in a very exciting game of basketball by the score of 22 to 19. The first half was 17 to 7 in favor of Milligan and was featured by the spectacular shooting of Proffitt and Jared for Milligan, each shooting three baskets from the middle of the floor.”
The article continued to state, “The game was very cleanly played during the first half, but during the second half a number of personal fouls were called on each team. In the second half of the game Carson-Newman became more sure of themselves and scored 12 points to 5 for Milligan.
Both Milligan and Carson-Newman have now achieved university status.
Feb. 1, 1928: With a dateline of Johnson City, the Bristol Herald Courier, reported on a recent felonious assault. “Preliminary hearing for Dave Buchanan, charged with felonious assault on Bill Blevins on Monday morning was waived and he is being held in the Washington County jail at Jonesboro in default of making $1,000 bond for trial at the next term of circuit court.”
The story continued, “Buchanan is alleged to have attempted to stab Blevins at the corner of Roan and Maple streets during an altercation.”
More details revealed, “Buchanan was arrested by Sheriff Dan France and Deputies Howell and Milhorn.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1928.
One thousand dollars in 1928 is now worth approximately $15,232. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Feb. 1, 1938: The Chattanooga Times, with a Johnson City dateline, reported on recent activity in the police department. “Chief of Police John Parrott said today he was organizing a vice squad with instructions to wipe out vice and crime conditions in the city under threat of dismissal.”
More information revealed, “’Vice must go,’ Chief Parrott declared, adding he had the support of Mayor Marion Sell and the city board of commissioners in his drive.”
Finally, the article stated, “‘It will be the duty of the vice squad to clean up Johnson City,’ Parrott asserted, ‘and if, after a reasonable time, it fails to do so, I shall remove its members and appoint others who will clean up the town.’ ”
Feb. 1, 1942: The Sunday Press-Chronicle reported on disease spread in Johnson City.
“One of the most depressing phases of a health officer’s work is first-hand observation of the manner in which persons not only acquire venereal diseases but also eventually infect others, City Sanitarian Bernie Hall said yesterday.”
The article continued, “’In a great many cases,” Hall said, “a girl reared in the country or in a small town comes here, telling her parents she is going to look for work.
“Too often she begins to frequent questionable places in search of amusement and falls in with the wrong type of man and not only loses her moral standards but also becomes an active disseminator of gonorrhea and syphilis.”
More details revealed, “I knew of one instance,” the sanitarian continued, “in which one girl of this type has given gonorrhea to at least 25 men. She is a menace to the community, but making young men realize the danger of associating with women of her kind seems an almost hopeless task.
“Asked if any improvement has been noted locally in the venereal disease situation, Hall shook his head dubiously.
“’We’ve been arresting people who have failed to take their ‘shots’ at the proper time, carrying on campaigns of education and doing everything else we possibly can to check the trouble, but it’s been worse for the last 30 days than at any other time I can remember,” he said, adding:
“’I suppose that a long-range view of the matter is needed. I certainly hope that the films which the health department will show to city and county school pupils this week will make a deep impression on them, and that the growing generation will have a better understanding of the dangers of venereal infection.”
Feb. 1, 1947: Reporting with a dateline from Johnson City, The Greenville News, a newspaper in Greenville, South Carolina, related an unusual story.
“Doris Anne Daniel hiccoughed her last ‘hic’ today, after 13 months of the trouble. An operation severing the phrenic nerve to her diaphragm cured the Kingsport, Tenn., youngster. She said now she hoped to return to her high school cheer-leading job next week.”
Feb. 1, 1959: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Douglas M. Sizemore has been chosen the city’s Outstanding Young Man of the Year.”
The story continued, “The award was made at the Jaycee’s annual Distinguished Service Award banquet last night at the Frontier Club.”
Among Mr. Sizemore’s other activities, readers learned that “He has served on the Juvenile Commission in Johnson City, been active in Little League Baseball and in the past year started a Boy Scout Troop at the First Christian Church.”
Mr. Sizemore was Commissioner of Commerce and Insurance during the administration of Gov. Don Sundquist.
Feb. 1, 1966: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were greeted with these over-the-masthead headlines: “FORECAST: freezing rain, sleet, show; high 32.”
Feb. 1, 1978: Polly’s Pointers was a popular column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Polly often invited her readers to submit household hints and tricks that made life easier. This hint was especially for campers.
“I always had a problem keeping milk fresh in our camper icebox until I discovered that if the milk is bought in a gallon-size plastic bottle and frozen just before leaving it will keep fresh for days. In fact, after four days in the icebox there was still a frozen chunk in the milk keeping it very cold. I buy whole mild; I think milk that has been frozen has tendency to be watery but by buying whole milk it tasted just fine.” The letter was signed, “Lucy.”