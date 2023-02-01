Feb. 1, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported, “W. D. Kenner, agent of several of the largest insurance companies in the country, left for a business trip to Johnson City Friday morning.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee from 1892 – 1898. We do not have access to any daily newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1898; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Feb. 1, 1917: The Comet provided readers with two recipes, both for cakes. The first recipe was for pork cake. To make this, one would need to “Take one cupful each of fat chopped salt pork, boiling water, molasses, dried apple and sugar. Add the boiling water to the pork; cook the molasses and a cupful of dried apple which has been soaked over night, a teaspoonful of cinnamon and a half a teaspoonful each of cloves and nutmeg with a half cupful of raisins, three hours; add the other ingredients, two eggs, one teaspoonful of soda and two of cream of tartar, flour to make a soft dough. Bake slowly one hour.”
The other recipe was for lunch cake. “Soften, but do not melt, a third of a cupful of butter, add a cupful and a third of brown sugar, two eggs, a half cupful of milk, three teaspoonfuls of baking powder, a half teaspoonful each of cinnamon and nutmeg grated, one and three-fourths cupfuls of flour. Beat nll (sic) together three minutes, add a half cupful of raisins, and bake 40 minutes in a moderate oven.”
Feb. 1, 1923: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported that “The first graduating class from the Johnson City public schools, operated as city schools, was in 1894, and consisted of seven students. Schools in the city date back to the ‘60s, with their organization under the present city system affected about thirty years ago.”
Feb. 1, 1936: According to the Johnson City Chronicle, “Mrs. S. E. Rhimer, 610 Hillcrest drive sustained a broken right arm and a cut on her head when she was stuck by an automobile about 10 o’clock last night while getting off a bus.”
“Attendants at Appalachian hospital, where the woman was brought for treatment, did not know the name of the driver of the car striking the woman.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Feb. 1, 1948: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “Wallace V. Calvert, vice-president of General Mills, Inc., (Southeastern Division), of which the local Red Band plant is a unit, said last night he had no comment on a threatened strike of the nation’s millers. Calvert was in Minneapolis last week.”
Feb. 1, 1950: With a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Jan. 31, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers were informed that “The personality adjustment class of Steed College of Technology recently made a special tour through the Elizabethton post office.”
“Clate Arnold, superintendent of the mails, conducted the tour.”
“Members of the class are Betty Christopher, Brainard Collins, Frances Elliott, Juanita Fields, Hal Gentry, Jean Harrison, Joanne Hughes, Cecil Maples, Christine Payne, Martha Rambo, Elizabeth Reynolds, Tom Roley, Ned Shaw, Mildred Steed, Betty Westmoreland, Janet Willoughby and Rita Smith.”
“Mrs. Earl Whisnant accompanied the group.”
Feb. 1, 1966: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle started their readers’ day with this chuckle: “Some people got to the top just by being stuck in the back of the elevator.”
Feb. 1, 1970: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle published this letter in “Dear Abby’s” column. A reader wrote: “Dear Abby:”
“What is an old lady supposed to do when she’s married to an old man with young ideas? I am 69 and Ollie is 72.”
“Right now he has two ladies on the string. One is about 60 and lives across town. The other lives right next door. She’s about 50 and doesn’t have the brains she was born with.”
“Ollie recently went to his doctor for a physical and came back saying the doc told him he’d never seen a man Ollie’s age in such good shape! Just like a boy of 25!”
“How old does a man have to be before he slows down, Abby? He doesn’t bother me, thank heavens, but we have only one care and he’s always using it.”
The letter was signed, “Baltimore”.
Dear Abby replied: “Dear Baltimore:”
“Eventually Father Time will blow the whistle on Mother Nature, so be patient. And in the meantime, demand a 50-50 arrangement with the car.”
Feb. 1, 1973: Fifty years ago today, Terri H. Stanley’s “Creative Mothering” column provided wise advice for the mothers of small children. She advised readers, “Youngsters love to feel useful (doesn’t everyone?) and there’s no better way to ward off the winter wearies than by supplying them with small, quiet tasks which mothers never get time for.”
“For instance: Let them turn last year’s Christmas cards into next year’s gift tags, paste trading stamps into books, paste photos into albums and, using a address labels or a rubber stamp, prepare envelopes for mailing.”
“Helpful but happy – that’s the way to keep ‘em!”
Feb. 1, 1998: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Press Staff Writer Jeff Keeling, Johnson City Press readers learned that “Dalton ‘Moose’ Webb flashed a toothy grin Saturday afternoon as he packed his tools, content for the moment that his few minutes’ work had restored power for a couple dozen more people.”
“’He’s just like a cowboy in the saddle,’ Johnson City Power Board General Manager Doyle Walters said of Webb, who retired 10 years ago but has been helping out in the wake of Tuesday’s disaster.”
“Walters was playing assistant to Webb as the pair replaced fuses on Princeton Road, connecting major ‘three-phase’ lines to smaller tap lines that feed anywhere from two to 50 customers.”
“Walters said about 8000 customers remained without power early Saturday, when 22 separate crews spent all day and evening working.”
