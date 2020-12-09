DECEMBER 9
Dec. 9, 1886: The Comet reported of a blizzard that had blanketed the entire area, with snow starting to fall on Dec. 4, and continuing to fall until Dec. 6. Bristol reported more than 40 inches of snow, with drifts “over a man’s head” in places. Jellico reported only eight inches of snow. Abingdon did not report a number of inches, but reported, “It has been snowing here since (Dec. 4) and the end is not yet.” Staunton, Virginia reported snow of 15 inches. Greeneville reported it had 36 inches of snow. Finally, Asheville reported 26 inches of snow.
Dec. 9, 1909: Readers of The Comet learned of the Christmas needs of the Salvation Army. “Have you children to make Christmas for? Borrow some if you have not. Hundreds of children from this city will not have a visit from Santa Claus this year unless some one outside the family makes that visit possible. Hundreds of ragged stockings will hang limp and empty on Christmas morning unless some one outside the family fills them.”
Dec. 9, 1925: The Nashville Tennessean reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, on the death of Judge Hugh Graham Morrison in Johnson City. Judge Morrison was 47 years of age, and was general counsel for the Clinchfield Railway. Judge Morrison was “active in his work until Saturday last, and only on Monday had he remained at his home, considering that his indisposition was regarded as serious.”
Dec. 9, 1930: The Johnson City Staff-News alerted readers to the illness of Johnson City policemen. “Dewey L. Bacon of the Johnson City police department is confined to his home at ... West Poplar street, suffering from a severe cold and attack of tonsillitis. Bacon has been under a physician’s treatment for several days.” The article continued to state, “Mutt Russell, also of the police department, is also suffering from a cold as well as several other members of the department.”
Dec. 9, 1940: The Johnson City Press reported, “Harold Duffield, a Johnson City boy who made the varsity squad at Morris Brown University during his first year figured largely in the game Saturday which won the southern championship. The opponent was the powerful Kentucky State eleven. He is the son of Mrs. Irene Duffield and brother to Preston Duffield, star halfback of the Langston High squad.” No score was given for the game.
Dec. 9, 1952: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Science Hill High School … won the award for the best sportsmanship during the 1952 football season, S.D. Jackson, commissioner, Appalachian Board of Approved Officials, announced today.”
Dec. 9, 1968: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle, with a dateline of Unicoi, reported sad news. “Funeral for Cpl. Allen Eugene White, 20, Rt. 1, is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at Unicoi Methodist Church.” The funeral notice continued, “Cpl. White was killed Nov. 30 near Da Nang, Vietnam. He was a 1966 graduate of Unicoi County High School and a member of Unicoi Methodist Church.”
Dec. 9, 1981: Richard Ball and Mike Sutherland, who were members of Troop 240, had both achieved the rank of Eagle Scout from the Boy Scouts, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Their scoutmaster was Cecil Ball.
Dec. 9, 1992: The Johnson City Press reported “A plan to close the old Johnson City Foundry site at Tennessee Street and State of Franklin Road is available for public review at the Johnson City Public Library.”
Sources: The Comet; Nashville Tennessean; Johnson City Staff-News; Johnson City Press; Bristol Herald Courier; Johnson City Press-Chronicle