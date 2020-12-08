DECEMBER 8
Dec. 8, 1887: The Comet reported worrisome news. It seems as though Mr. Pierce, who was the telegraph operator during the night, had “mysteriously disappeared.” No further details were provided.
Dec. 8, 1891: Readers of The Comet learned of an important meeting about to take place. “It has been announced that tonight there will be a meeting in the opera house in the interest of the proposed Normal University. The time set for the meeting is 6:30 o’clock. You would better go about and aid in the work. There certainly ought to be some arrangements made by which we can place an institution of such value on some of our old fields which otherwise might never be anything to brag on. Go out, gentlemen, go out, and see if something can not be done.”
Dec. 8, 1904: According to The Comet, “The Johnson City Traction company has completed the extension of its line to Hotel Carnegie. The completion was celebrated with appropriate ceremonies, and the last spike was driven by H.H. Kirkpatrick, manager of the company, and C.S. Northrup, manager of the Hotel company. A regular schedule will be inaugurated Saturday.”
Dec. 8, 1910: Plans for the 1911 baseball season were being made. The Comet reported, “An important meeting of the board of directors of the Southeastern Baseball League was held Friday might in the office of President Am. Gaines, and much important business was transacted. The salary limit was increased from $600 to $800, exclusive of the manager. Officers for the ensuing year were elected. W.W. Miller of Johnson City, being chosen president, and it was decided to play 102 games next year, the season opening May 22 and closing September 9. The question of making the league an eight team organization was left open until the next meeting which will be held at Chattanooga, soon after the first of the year.” Six hundred dollars in 1910 is now worth about $16,445 while $800 would be equivalent to almost $22,000.
Dec. 8, 1919: The Chattanooga News reported on a train derailment. With a dateline of Johnson City, readers learned, “Ten persons were seriously injured and three others dangerously hurt in a passenger train derailment on the C.C.&O. railway ten miles south of Speers ferry at what is known as the Kermit tunnel this morning. Their names or the extent of their injuries have not as yet been learned. Passenger coaches were derailed and overturned. The cause of the wreck is undetermined.” Speers Ferry is in Scott County, Virginia.
Dec. 8, 1925: Readers of the Johnson City Chronicle learned, “Basketeers from South Side Grammar school fought the strong North Side basketball team to a score of 21 to 9 in their favor Monday night at the Junior High gymnasium. This is the third game of the Inter-Grammar School tournament, in charge of Joe B. Jared, Physical Director of the city schools.”
Dec. 8, 1954: Barbara Ann Ollis of Erwin and Dianne Townsend of Elizabethton were recently named winners in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle Christmas Coloring Contest. Barbara Ann was 9, and Dianne was 5. Their entries would be forwarded to Cleveland, Ohio, for entry in a national competition sponsored by the Newspaper Enterprise Association.
Dec. 8, 1962: James Hamilton Wallace, popularly known as “Uncle Ham,” recently passed away at the age of 101, according to the Press-Chronicle. Mr. Wallace lived in the Wallace Community of Trade, located in Johnson County. He was thought to be the oldest resident in Johnson County, and was “a pioneer resident of the county in which he died and had made his living as a farmer.”
Dec. 8, 2012: Memorial Park Community Center opened.
Sources: The Comet; Chattanooga News; Johnson City Chronicle; Johnson City Press-Chronicle; Ted Bowers; Johnson City Press