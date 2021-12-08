Dec. 8, 1841: The Jonesborough Whig reported “Emory & Henry College, possess great facilities and advantages for education young men. More students are wanted and ought to be furnished.”
Dec. 8, 1865: Readers of The East Tennessee Union Flag learned of some recent area arrests. “Will Hunter, son of Linville Hunter, said to have been connected with a band of guerrillas, J.B. Corby, the man who shot Dr. Hunter, of Broylesville in this county, from which he died, Geo. Hale, William Brooks, and J.C. Hale, for minor offenses, and John Lucy Blair, noted for rascality, have all been arrested and lodged in jail.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1865.
Dec. 8, 1870: The Herald and Tribune reported, “Our town schools are in excellent condition. Over three hundred children have been enrolled in them up to this time. Seven teachers are engaged in teaching every day.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough. The name of the town was spelled that way in 1870.
Dec. 8, 1904: According to The Comet, “The Johnson City Traction company has completed the extension of its line to Hotel Carnegie. The completion was celebrated with appropriate ceremonies, and the last spike was driven by H.H. Kirkpatrick, manager of the company, and C.S. Northrup, manager of the Hotel company. A regular schedule will be inaugurated Saturday.”
Dec. 8, 1921: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news with a Johnson City dateline. Readers learned that “The law and order meeting held here Sunday afternoon was well attended, notwithstanding the rival attractions of three other meetings. Munsey Slack, editor of the Staff, was chosen chairman.”
“Lee F. Miller spoke at some length reviewing the course of the law nullifiers. He put the buyer and bootlegger in the same class. J.W. Crumbly, foreman of the grand jury, spoke eloquently, saying that the Eighteenth amendment was the only addition to the constitution which it was sought to break down by organized methods. Mayor W.B. Ellison was also a speaker.”
“It is planned to hold a law and order meeting on the first Sunday of each month to take joint effort in the suppression of the traffic in liquor.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec 8, 1935: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle updated readers with details from a recent hunting trip. “Judge Thad A. Cox, Mr. Frank S. Henderson and Dr. U.G. Jones returned Wednesday by car from a hunting trip to the Woodmont Rod and Gun Club, Maryland. They were the guests of Mr. Henry P. Bridges.”
The article continued to say, “Each of the hunters brought home a deer, Dr. Jones’ being the largest, weighing 245 pounds. Other game included six turkeys, three wild ducks and ten pheasants.”
Mr. and Mrs. Henry P. Bridges lived at Shelbridge; the formerly private home is now home to the president of East Tennessee State University.
Dec. 8, 1943: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Lieut. (j.g.) Margaret M. Jarvis, USR, is expected to arrive in Johnson City today as special representative of the Navy WAVES to interview young women interested in enlisting, Sixth Naval District headquarters at Atlanta, Ga., announced.”
Dec. 8, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle saw a picture of an architectural rendering of Munsey Memorial Church. “This is an architect’s version of the Munsey Memorial Church of the future, a ‘seven-day-a-week’ institution. The church is looking forward to the new structure as it observes the 75th anniversary of the founding today.
Dec. 8, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle editorialized the merits of the economics of the local tobacco market. “Tobacco has long been a big cash crop hereabouts, and this year it is a little ‘cashier’ than usual.”
“’Golden leaf’ is not just a figure of speech at the various sales centers. It is a hard-money fact.”
“As evidence, look at the Monday price average on the Johnson City market: $81.10 per hundredweight, highest level since 1938!”
“Other area markets are also nudging some records.”
“It all adds up to a booming season for markets and farmers alike, and it means that Christmas is going to be merry in quite a few households.”
“Tobacco money has always found its way into local channels of trade, and with the pre-Christmas markets so emphatically on the upside, cash registers are going to be jingling overtime.”
“It’s great — and there’s no sign of a letup!”
In 1971, $81.10 had the approximately purchasing power that $553.86 has in today’s dollars, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Dec. 8, 1976: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle ran an ad for Publix Food Markets. The grocery chain advertised turkeys, 12 pounds and up for 48 cents a pound, while a 1-pound package of Payne sausage was 99 cents. A 5-pound bag of Red and White brand sugar was 88 cents and a 5-pound bag of Red Band flour, either plain or self-rising, was 49 cents, but only with a $10 order or more. Publix was located on West King Street. The hours were 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, except for Sunday, when they were closed, and on Friday, when they did not close until 8 p.m.
Forty-eight cents in 1976 is now worth about $2.33, with 99 cents being now about $4.81. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Dec. 8, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Joe Ledford, readers of the Johnson City Press were posed this question: “What book, other than the Bible, has been in publication throughout the history of America?”
“If you said the almanac, you’re right.”
“Almanacs are those fascinating little books crammed full of information like moon signs and phases, best planting dates and tide charts, with mysterious tidbits like dates of the ‘Movable Festivals of the Church’ thrown into the bargain.”
“The problem is, how do you read all those funny little symbols? And what is a movable festival of the church anyway?”
“Well, Western North Carolina authors Jack R. Pyle and Taylor Reese have come to the reader’s rescue in their new book ‘You and the Man in the Moon,’ a complete guide to using the almanac.”
“Pyle and Reese are authors of a 1993 book, ‘Raising With the Moon.’ As they promoted that book, which referred often to almanacs as it explained how the moon affects gardening, buyers frequently lamented that they didn’t know how to interpret the wealth of information found in almanacs.”
“In ‘You and the Man in the Moon,’ Pyle and Reese take the reader line by line though an almanac, explaining everything (and maybe more than) you will ever need to know about almanacs.”