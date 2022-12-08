Dec. 8, 1887: The Comet alerted readers that “A special excursion train, consisting of seven fine coaches, passed through the city yesterday afternoon at half past twelve o’clock. There were about fifty capitalists from eastern cities aboard. They were en route to Florida on a pleasure trip."
Dec. 8, 1904: The Comet reported, “W. P. Cooper has purchased the base ball park and will improve it very much before the next season opens. He expects to give Johnson City the best thing it has ever seen in that line of sport and will take pains to select the best material obtainable for the team. Johnson City is a lover of the sport and can be made a dividend paying town with a little energy properly expended.”
Dec. 8, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reminded its readers that there were only 14 shopping days until Christmas.
Dec. 8, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, an Elizabethton boy was celebrating his 10th birthday. According to the Elizabethton Star, “Mrs. Lucille Cole entertained with a birthday party Saturday in honor of her son, Jerry William Cole, who was celebrating his tenth birthday.”
“A Christmas motif was carried out in the home decorations. A small table covered with white and yellow linen held the white cake, which was trimmed in pink and yellow. The cake was a gift of his great-aunt, Mrs. Harry Ritchie.”
“Outdoor games were played and special birthday greetings received from his grandmother, Mrs. G. M. Mabrey of Coburn, Virginia and three aunts, Mrs. James Kester of Dayton, Ohio, Mrs. Jack Van Kirk of Great Falls, Mont., and Miss Nettie May Mabrey of Coburn.”
“The group gathered around the birthday cake and sang happy birthday to the young honoree.”
“Favors of peppermint canes were given to each guest.”
“Refreshments of ice cream, cake, nuts and cherry punch were served by Mrs. Cole, assisted by Mrs. Harry Ritchie and Elsie Maples to the following Carol, Sue and Harriet and Shell, Billy Crowe, Roger Kelly, Jimmy and Janice Heaton, Betty Street, Maggie Cardwell, Buddy and Bill Robinson. Sally Pat Moser, Gerald and Johnny Kerr, Don and Steve Blevins, Linda and Gail Gregg, Paulette Maples, Billy Sampson. Max and Eloise Patton, Joe Ritchie, Judy and Jerry Cole.”
The Elizabethton Star was, and still is, in publication.
The Johnson City Press-Chronicle was not published on Mondays in 1947. Dec. 8, 1947, fell on a Monday.
Dec. 8, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle started its readers day with a laugh. The dateline was from Oak Ridge. “A brisk high school narcotics business was halted here after city and county officers had been watching the 16-year-old salesman for six weeks.”
“They finally succeeded in buying one of his vials for $5 and sent it off to the Federal Bureau of Investigation to find out what it contained.”
Dec. 8, 1957: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news with a dateline from London, England, and a date of Dec. 7. “Prince Charles, gnawing a pencil today over term-end examinations at Cheam School, has a Christmas present in store for him as modern as tomorrow.”
“This morning his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, quietly slipped into a London department store and bought the 9-year-old her to the British throne a top space cruiser which throws off a satellite. She also got him a plastic construction kit for a model plane.”
“For 7-year-old Princess Anne she bought a set of miniature packaged groceries for playing store. She also bought Anne a fair-haired doll complete with clothes.”
Dec. 8, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported exciting news for area residents. “A state medical school for Johnson City moved a step closer to reality today when the state universities Board of Regents gave approval for East Tennessee State University to proceed with plans.”
“The board took the action at the request of Dr. Delos Culp, ETSU President. Any plans would be submitted to the Board for Action.”
“Dr. Culp was at the meeting and could not be reached for comment by press time.”
“The proposed medical school would be operated in connection with the Veterans Hospital.”
“Dr. Charles Allen, president of the Appalachian Regional Center for the Healing Arts and the leader for many years in an effort to locate a medical school here, said of the news, “It's marvelous!”
The Veterans Hospital is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Dec. 8, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Associated Press Writer Paul Nowell, and with a dateline from Asheville, N. C., readers of the Johnson City Press learned about the American chestnut. “The scrawny American chestnut saplings were no match for the brisk autumn breeze that whistled through the brilliant red oaks and yellow poplars (several indecipherable words) of the forest of the Biltmore estate.”
“As the patch of 202 seedlings bowed before the wind gusts coming off the peaks of the Blue Ridge Mountains it was difficult to imagine the American chestnut tree as a dominant species in this country's eastern forest.”
“The majestic chestnut once made up one-fourth of all the trees in the forests from Maine to Georgia. In Appalachia, some ridges were covered with chestnuts, which could grow 100 feet tall, reach 5 feet in diameter, and live for centuries.”
“The chestnut is credited with sustaining the economy of rural Appalachia in the nations formative years, providing an abundance of food, as well as lumber for building houses, barns and fences. Even its bark was used to make tannin for treating leather.”
“’The story went that the chestnut supported you from cradle to grave,’ said Bill Alexander, landscape curator of the Biltmore Estate.”
“’You were rocked to sleep as a baby in a chestnut cradle and you were buried in a casket made of chestnut,’ he said.”
The Biltmore Estate is located in Asheville, North Carolina, and is approximately 61 miles from Johnson City.
