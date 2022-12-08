Today in Johnson City History

Dec. 8, 1887: The Comet alerted readers that “A special excursion train, consisting of seven fine coaches, passed through the city yesterday afternoon at half past twelve o’clock. There were about fifty capitalists from eastern cities aboard. They were en route to Florida on a pleasure trip."

Dec. 8, 1904: The Comet reported, “W. P. Cooper has purchased the base ball park and will improve it very much before the next season opens. He expects to give Johnson City the best thing it has ever seen in that line of sport and will take pains to select the best material obtainable for the team. Johnson City is a lover of the sport and can be made a dividend paying town with a little energy properly expended.”

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

