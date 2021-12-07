Dec. 7, 1866: Readers of The East Tennessee Union Flag were warned about purchasing diseased pork. “Hogs are dying daily from Cholera (sic). As we have had people among us who would be guilty of almost any crime, we advise all who purchase pork to be on the alert for that which is diseased. Do not be deceived.”
According to Josh Hinkle, DVM, hog cholera is now more commonly known as classical swine fever or swine fever. It is serious and often fatal in hogs, and is highly contagious to other hogs, but not to any other species, including humans.
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1866.
Dec. 7, 1871: Readers of the Herald and Tribune read of a charge of murder by poisoning in Sullivan County. “One day last week Tine Almany and Mrs. Mary Giles both living at Union Depot in Sullivan County, were arrested and lodged in jail at Blountville, charged with the murder of Mr. Giles, the husband of the latter.”
The story continued, “It seems that an undue intimacy has existed for some time between the parties and a short time previous to the death of Mr. Giles, Almany moved into the house with them. The husband being blind and very infirm and wanted to prevent it. Some time afterward Giles died very suddenly under circumstances which excited suspicion of poisoning. A post mortem examination was made which we learned revealed almost unmistakable evidence of his having being poisoned. Since which the parties have been arrested and after undergoing any examining, before a magistrate were committed to jail as always stated to await the action of the Circuit Court or Sullivan County.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1871.
Dec. 7, 1910: The Bristol Evening News, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported news of interest to farmers. “Guy S. Chase, secretary of the Commercial Club, is making a hard pull in the interest of the farmers’ institute which is to be conducted in this city Dec. 26-31, under the management of the agricultural department of the University of Tennessee, and State Agricultural Commissioner John Thompson. The local papers are boosting this new enterprise in the interest of better farming, stock raising and fruit growing.”
The article continued to say, “The Watauga Valley Farmers’ Club is under this movement, and there is nothing in the way to keep success from attending the proposed meeting.”
The Bristol Evening News is now known as the Bristol Herald Courier.
Dec. 7, 1921: A century ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported, “John Greene, escaped prisoner from the Jonesboro jail and alleged slayer of Bob Houston, has been captured and is now in jail awaiting trial.”
“In May, 1921, Greene, with a number of other prisoners escaped from the jail. He could not be found. But on Sunday morning, July 17th, he walked into the home of Bob Houston on the road leading from Johnson City to the Watauga river (sic) bridge, and with a high powered automatic revolver fired a shot thru Houston’s breast, killing him immediately. Green darted out the door and made his escape. The entire country was scoured by armed men, rewards were offered but Green had safely eluded the officers.”
Note in the news item that the surname of the alleged slayer is spelled both “Green” and “Greene.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1921, rather than the way it is currently spelled.
Dec. 7, 1922: The Journal and Tribune reported with a Johnson City dateline, “Announcement has been made that the Mayne Williams memorial library (sic) will be opened to the public on New Year’s Day. The library and grounds are valued at $50,000. The name was chosen as a memorial to the young son of Judge and Mrs. S.C. Williams, who gave the lot and about $15,000, the remainder of the cost being subscribed by private individuals. The building has been practically completed for several months, but formal acceptance was delayed to make sure that all specifications have been carried out.”
The article provided additional details: “Rooms are provided for the meetings of all patriotic organizations. The Wednesday Morning Musical club (sic) has donated a piano, costing $1,000. Books have been grouped in a convenient manner. The building is near the high school and other schools of the city and within easy reach of the business section.”
The Mayne Williams Public Library was a forerunner of the Johnson City Public Library. The building that is now known as the Melting Pot was the original Mayne Williams Public Library.
Fifty thousand dollars in 1922 is now worth approximately $823,181, while $15,000 in 1922 is now worth about $247,000. A thousand dollars in 1922 is now worth $16,463. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It is no longer published.
Dec. 7, 1935: The Bristol Herald Courier reported on a tragic hunting accident that had taken place in the Washington College community. “Death was an uninvited guest at a hunting party at Washington College, Tenn. … as a discharge from the shotgun of Bulow Gray, 16, mowed down Curtis Bricker, his 15-year old companion.”
The article continued, “Bricker, mortally wounded, fell with his left shoulder practically torn away, and shots ripping his lungs and other vital organs. The fatal shooting occurred near the home of the boys at Washington College … and was witnessed by Warren Bricker, an older brother, who said that it was accidental.”
More details followed: “The fatally wounded youth was taken to the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Bricker, where he was given emergency treatment by Dr. C.W. Brabson, of Telford. He was rushed to the Appalachian hospital (sic) at Johnson City, where he died at 7:30 o’clock. He lived only 20 minutes after being admitted to the hospital.”
In 1935, Washington College was a school, as well as a community, in rural Washington County.
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published.
Dec. 7, 1941: Johnson Citians were aghast at hearing Pearl Harbor had been bombed. (Source: Personal recollection of Rebecca Henderson, hearing about her parents’ memories of the event.)
Dec. 7, 1952: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle sounded like it may have gone to the dogs! “The dog editor of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle has been swamped with requests for placing unwanted pets in Johnson City homes during the last week after this service was announced.”
The story continued, “During the past few days the dog editor will attempt to catch up on all requests for adoption of dogs and those who want to dispose of their pets.”
Readers learned more. “A number of good dogs will be available during the coming week and those wishing them should write to the dog editor. … The dog exchange idea started after the Press-Chronicle last Sunday published the picture of a dog which had been dumped by its owner in a neighborhood. That dog now has a home and several other unwanted pets were placed in good homes during the week.”
The article concluded by saying, “Details of work for transferring the dogs from homes where they are not wanted or where they cannot be cared for will continue under direction of the dog editor as fast as possible.”
Dec. 7, 1973: Johnson City Press-Chronicle headlines revealed, “Gerald R. Ford becomes nation’s 40th vice president.”