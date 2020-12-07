DECEMBER 7
Dec. 7, 1892: The Comet opined, “Since the 8th of November there has been considerable speculation as to what G.O.P. stands for. After the 4th of next March it will beam Gone Out Permanently.”
Dec. 7, 1898: William Exum was chosen to be the new mayor of Johnson City, replacing William G. Mathes. His term would end on Oct. 8, 1900.
Dec. 7, 1916: A Mr. Lockett was fined $2 He was fined for driving past street car while it was stopped to let off a passenger. He was found guilty and paid the fine.
Dec. 7, 1920: Sylvester Gold was fined $2 for “loitering around depot.” The fine was paid.
Dec. 7, 1940: The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “A 55-year-old gray-haired Texan’s 10 years of masquerading under the name of his dead brother came to an end here Friday when it was disclosed he was an escaped convict.” The article continued, “Police Chief Tom Carriger said Thomas H. Sapp, Johnson City policeman and former Washington County deputy sheriff, admitted he was E.F. Sapp, wanted by Texas prison authorities after his escape while serving a 99-year sentence in connection with the murder of his first wife.” Further information provided by the article included, “The Johnson City Press-Chronicle supplied the police chief with information on Sapp’s background, which led Carriger to check with Texas authorities, who identified him as a fugitive sought for 10 years.” The chief of the Bureau of Identification of a prison in Huntsville, Texas, asked Chief Carriger to hold Mr. Sapp for extradition purposes. Carriger honored that request. More details included, “Carriger said after his escape, Sapp assumed the name of his dead brother, Thomas H. Sapp, and came to the veteran’s facility at Johnson City.” After living in Johnson City for several months, Sapp became a deputy sheriff. Eventually, he joined the Johnson City police force, “where he was highly regarded by his associates. Meantime, he had remarried and is the father of three children.” The story reported, “Sapp admitted his identity to Police Chief Carriger, but asserted he was ‘railroaded’ to prison through ‘a frame-up.’” Sapp stated that he was “willing to return to Texas and face the music.”
Dec. 7, 1952: The Press-Chronicle sounded like it may have gone to the dogs! “The dog editor of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle has been swamped with requests for placing unwanted pets in Johnson City homes during the last week after this service was announced.” The story continued, “During the past few days the dog editor will attempt to catch up on all requests for adoption of dogs and those who want to dispose of their pets.”
Dec. 7, 1961: “Pvt. Charles E. Hall, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence G. Hall, Sr., of W. Chilhowie Ave., has completed recruit training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C.,” according to the Press-Chronicle.
Dec. 7, 1988: The Johnson City Press reported the news of the death of City Commissioner Raymond Huff. Commissioner Huff was 74, and died the day before following a two-year battle with cancer. He was mayor of Johnson City from 1983 until 1984, and served on the Johnson City Commission from 1981-1989, Mr. Huff served as both an elder and a Sunday School teacher at Calvary Presbyterian Church.
