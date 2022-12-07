Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Dec. 7, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Dec. 6. Readers learned that “The board of mayor and aldermen have allowed $8,000 to Isaac Harr and Robert Burrow, of this pace, as attorneys’ fees in the case of Johnson City vs. the Three C.’s Railway company.”

Eight thousand dollars in 1897 is now worth about $286,100, according to www.in2013dollars.com.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.