Dec. 7, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily Times reported with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Dec. 6. Readers learned that “The board of mayor and aldermen have allowed $8,000 to Isaac Harr and Robert Burrow, of this pace, as attorneys’ fees in the case of Johnson City vs. the Three C.’s Railway company.”
Eight thousand dollars in 1897 is now worth about $286,100, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Dec. 7, 1899: The Comet opined, “The rumor that the Cranberry people will build a furnace on their property in Johnson City can not be verified at this time. They bought property here years ago for this purpose and have been waiting for the times to get right. If that time has not arrived in the iron business something must be wrong with the signs.”
Cranberry, North Carolina, is located about 26 miles from Johnson City.
Dec. 7, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news about Santa Claus. “The Chronicle wishes to assume the blame for the misunderstanding which caused a large number of youngsters to be taken to Cates Store yesterday morning in the expectation of meeting Santa Claus at 9:00 o’clock instead of at 2:00 o’clock in the afternoon. This misunderstanding was caused for the fact that in one place for Mr. Cates announcement yesterday morning, a typographical error made it read as the Santa would arrive at Cates at 9:00 a.m. Fortunately, the ad clearly stated in two other places that the correct hour was 2:00 o’clock and nearly every reader detected the error and was not inconvenienced. Some few scores, however, made an extra early trip downtown and injustice to Mr. Cate. We wish to make this correction.”
“Incidentally, the opening of Cates toy land and Santa’s visit there was a phenomenal success, due in a great measure to the widespread publicity given the event by the Chronicle announcement, which must have been read by the greater part of the 28,000 daily readers. It seemed like most of them were there anyhow. The crowd was so dense that Santa was just worn out and had to leave early. He promised, however, that he would be back.”
Dec. 7, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Johnson City Chapter of the American Red Cross will hold a Christmas party for war brides at 2 p.m., Tuesday in the American Legion fort, East Main street, a Red Cross spokesman said yesterday.”
“Invitations already have been issued, and all ‘war brides’ are expected to attend from Erwin, Jonesboro, Kingsport, Elizabethton, Mountain City, and Johnson City.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1947.
Dec. 7, 1951: In an article from the United Press, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “President Truman struck the keynote of observance of the 10th anniversary today of the ‘day that will live in infamy’ – the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.”
Dec. 7, 1961: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The League of Women Voters may again press for voting machines during the coming year. At a Friday luncheon at the Inns of America, members will discuss possible program items for the 1962-63, which include the voting machines and getting the vote for residents of Mountain Home.”
“Interest is also high in public welfare, education, the county home, the juvenile offenders program in the county and city financial base.”
“Seeking support from both the leadership and the membership for their program items will be Mrs. W. L. Bates, Mrs. Joe McLeod, Mrs. Olive Russell, Mrs. Nat Sizemore and Mrs. Bruce Kurth. Mrs. Joe Talbert, Vice-President will preside.”
“Reservations may be made today with Mrs. Wallace Irvin, WA 8-3918.”
“A board of directors meeting will be held at the Inn at 10:00 o’clock a. m. and will precede the luncheon.”
The Inns of America was located near the site of the current Johnson City Public Library.
Mountain Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.Dec. 7, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news regarding the city. Henry Samples had the byline. Readers learned that “City Manager William Ricker is expected within the next few months to fill the position of city director of water and sewer works and supervisor of water meter reading and billing.”
Dec. 7, 1976: With a byline from P-C Staff Writer Charles Hurd, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news regarding the medical school. “A permanent dean for East Tennessee State University’s College of Medicine has been named university president Dr. D. P. Culp announced yesterday.”
“Dr. Jack E Mobley, Associate Dean of Clinical Sciences for the University of South Dakota School of Medicine, was named to the top post in the ETSU Medical School in an appointment that becomes effective immediately.”
“Culp called the appointment “a significant development — one worked on long and hard.”
“Mobley will begin a phase-out of his services at the University of South Dakota, dividing his time between that school and the ETSU College of Medicine.”
“He will be assisted during that time by Dr. Charles E Allen, who has served as acting Dean since the resignation of D. Robert E Jewett in early April.”
Dec. 7, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported news with a dateline from Piney Flats. “Elizabethton-based North American Corp. has opened a subsidiary in the Tri-County Industrial Park.”
“Narcote will treat fabrics for various barrier types of applications used in markets such as juvenile products, breathable active outerwear and incontinence.”
“Narcote managers say these markets are growing and will continue to expand, particularly in foreign countries. Narcote employs around 30 workers, and could expand to 100 in the future.”Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.