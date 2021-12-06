Dec. 6, 1843: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal ran an advertisement for the Jonesborough Hotel. Thomas Emmerson was the proprietor. There was no mention of either the address of the hotel or the rates charged.
Dec. 6, 1883: The Herald and Tribune alerted readers, “There are several cases of chicken-pox (sic) in town at present.”
Chicken pox is now preventable by means of a vaccine.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1883.
Dec. 6, 1884: Mrs. Meadows, an early member of First Christian Church, died of consumption at her home. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
We now know consumption as tuberculosis.
Dec. 6, 1894: Readers of The Comet learned “Mrs. Thad. A. Cox has returned to this city after a few weeks visit to her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.P. Brownlow, at Jonesboro” (spelled that way at the time).
Readers also learned, “Mrs. Will Harr left Tuesday for Limestone to visit her brother, Wm. Nelson. From there she goes to Ardmore, I. T., where her husband is in business.”
Ardmore was in what we now know as Oklahoma. “I.T.” is an abbreviation for “Indian Territory.”
Dec. 6, 1921: A century ago today, The Kingsport Times reported, “The gridiron warriors of Kingsport high school (sic) closed their first football season here Saturday afternoon when they held the fast Johnson City eleven to a 0 to 0 tie. This game was the best played on the local field and from the first it was evident that the teams were equal, as the tie was no surprise. The game was hard fought from the kick off until the final whistle blew. The ball just see-sawed up and down the field, neither team ever making any brilliant gains.”
“Johnson City kicked to Kingsport. The receiver was downed on the twenty yard line. Here the see-saw began; Kingsport marched up into Johnson City’s territory but failed to threaten the goal. Johnson City held for downs and battered the Kingsport defense without results and then punted. This continued for the rest of the quarter.”
“The second quarter was a repetition of the first, neither team having any advantage. The ball was in Johnson City’s territory most of the time but the goal was in no serious danger as the Johnson City defense stood firm.”
“Kingsport’s chance to score came in the third quarter, when the Johnson City defense momentarily weakened and Kingsport by a series of line plunges and end runs put the ball on Johnson City’s twelve yard line. Johnson City’s defense stiffened and after three attempts at the line had failed to gain Davis dropped back and tried for a goal from the field but the kick was low and Kingsport had lost a chance to score. The quarter ended with the ball in Johnson City’s possession in mid field.”
“The last quarter was bitterly contested; both teams were trying hard to push over a marker but Johnson City never had a chance. Twice Kingsport had a chance to score but at that these chances were slim. A forward pass to Fine on the visitors’ twenty yard line was the best chance of the day. The pass was barely missed by Fine who had an open field and was only twenty yards from the visitors’ goal. Kingsport by a series of line backs and end runs, with a beautiful forward pass to help out, carried the ball to Johnson City’s ten-yard line, after three line plunges had netted only three yards, the locals spread out in kick formation and tried to fake play, but the runner was downed behind the line of scrimmage. Johnson City then booted out of danger and in another minute the game ended.”
“Every man in the Kingsport line-up played a great game. Devault, the pivot man, played the stellar role. He crashed through the Johnson City line time after time breaking up the plays. In fact he was where every play was called and messed up things for Johnson City. Ben Leeper displayed the grit that makes football players. Several times the star end threw himself in front of the interference and received painful bruises but each time he returned to play. But in the fourth period he shot around the end for a beautiful tackle and received a bad cut in the throat. However he returned to the game and fought harder than ever, getting in mix ups as if nothing had happened. Bert fine (sic) also played a good game on the defense and caught one forward pass. Rutherford and Dunham played the stellar role in the backfield. Rutherford plunged the line for good gains.”
“A banquet was given to the football team at the Homestead, and from all reports everybody had some time. It is expected that every man will be on hand for practice next year. Every man on the Kingsport team has taken a great interest in football and next year should be a banner year. Fine is the only man that will be lost through graduation. With the same bunch back next year they will make things hum in old East Tennessee.”
The Kingsport Times is now published as the Kingsport Times News. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.