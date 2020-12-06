Dec. 6, 1867: The East Tennessee Union Flag, a newspaper in Jonesborough, reported, “Col. J.R. Branner, President of the East Tennessee and Virginia Railroad has been summoned before the Congressional Committee in regard to Southern Railroads.”
Dec. 6, 1891: Seven workmen were hard at work removing the old eyesore from downtown. The eyesore was a train depot, removed because a new one had been built and was in service.
Dec. 6, 1900: The Comet readers learned of recent election results. “The newly elected mayor and aldermen, except F.M. McNees, the enjoined alderman from the Second ward, were sworn in Wednesday evening, and organized by election the city officials for the ensuring terms ... J.M. Martin, recorder; R.L. Remine, chief of police; Meriam Wilson, assistant police; Dr. E.A. Long, city physician; J.B. Cox, city attorney, W.O. Dyer, city engineer. The newly elected officials were the present incumbents except J.B. Cox, who was elected city attorney to succeed S.E. Miller. This election came in the nature of a surprise to the people generally, as it was not known that he was an applicant for the position.” James A. Summers was elected Mayor of Johnson City; he was victorious over Dr. J.W. Cox.
Dec. 6, 1912: William Bose was charged with “Maintaining a nuisance by allowing telephone poles in city.” The city attorney dismissed the charge.
Dec. 6, 1928: The Johnson City Staff-News opined regarding the need for physicians in rural parts of the United States. “The cry is raised again that there are not enough physicians in the rural sections. In many places, according to Dr. William J. Mayo of Rochester, Minn., small towns are left without trained physicians, or must depend on ‘untrained practitioners wedded to cult or dependent on appeal to the emotions’”
Dec. 6, 1937: The Johnson City Press alerted readers to the movies that were playing at local theaters. “Knight Without Armor” was playing at the Liberty. “Dead End” was showing at the Majestic. The Sevier was showing “Mr. Dodd Takes the Air,” and “Married Before Breakfast” was showing at the State. “Swing High, Swing Low” was at the Tennessee.
Dec. 6, 1944: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “David C. Clarkston, husband of Mrs. Mary R. Clarkston of Johnson City, route 3, has been promoted from the grade of staff sergeant to technical sergeant, it has been announced at an Eighth Air Force Liberator Station in England. He is engineer-gunner on a B-24 Liberator bomber.”
Dec. 6, 1954: The Press-Chronicle alerted readers “Johnson City retail stores will remain open until 8:30 p.m. Monday night as another in a series of family shopping nights. The stores will remain open again on December 13, 20, and 23.” The article continued to say, “Family shopping nights are sponsored by the Retail Division of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.”
Dec. 6, 1961: The Press-Chronicle reported, “The Langston Golden Tigers rolled to their fourth conservative basketball victory Tuesday night by trouncing invading Rogersville Swift, 86–26.” The article continued to say, “Kenneth Hamilton led the Tigers offensively with 24 points as Coach Paul Christman’s charges reared into a 23-4 lead at the end of one period. They were way out front at halftime, 43-8, and entered the fourth period with a 58-15 margin.”
Dec. 6, 1975: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned that “Joe T. Cox, Rt. 9, Jonesboro, reported to city police the theft of a Citizens Band radio from a car parked at the Clifton View Church.”
