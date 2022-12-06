Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Dec. 6, 1884: The Comet reprinted a story that initially appeared in the Knoxville Tribune. Readers learned that, “Gen. J. T. Wilder is in the city, and during a conversation last evening outlined in a Tribune report, the plans of his new hotel, now in course of erection on the summit of Roan Mountain, the same site as the old Cloudland. The new building is to be 414 feet in length, 42 feet wide, three stories high, with dancing hall in basement and kindergarten. ”

“All the bed rooms and hall are to be heated with hot air and the public rooms will be provided with open fireplaces. The building will be the largest summer hotel in the South, containing 278 bed rooms, four more than that of Warm Springs. N.C. An engine planted near the summit of the mountain will be used to draw a car, by a steel wire cable over the steep ascent of three miles on the way leading from the railroad and the remaining 9 miles of the road are to be put in first class condition. The elevation of the hotel is 6394 feet above the sea level. It is one of the most delightful mountain climates in the world. Telephone connection will extend to the railway station and the hotel will be supplied with all modern conveniences. The building is to be ready for the grand opening early in June 1885 and will be in charge of Frank Stratton, under whose energetic management the old Cloudland was completely overrun with patronage the past season.”

