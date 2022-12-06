Dec. 6, 1884: The Comet reprinted a story that initially appeared in the Knoxville Tribune. Readers learned that, “Gen. J. T. Wilder is in the city, and during a conversation last evening outlined in a Tribune report, the plans of his new hotel, now in course of erection on the summit of Roan Mountain, the same site as the old Cloudland. The new building is to be 414 feet in length, 42 feet wide, three stories high, with dancing hall in basement and kindergarten. ”
“All the bed rooms and hall are to be heated with hot air and the public rooms will be provided with open fireplaces. The building will be the largest summer hotel in the South, containing 278 bed rooms, four more than that of Warm Springs. N.C. An engine planted near the summit of the mountain will be used to draw a car, by a steel wire cable over the steep ascent of three miles on the way leading from the railroad and the remaining 9 miles of the road are to be put in first class condition. The elevation of the hotel is 6394 feet above the sea level. It is one of the most delightful mountain climates in the world. Telephone connection will extend to the railway station and the hotel will be supplied with all modern conveniences. The building is to be ready for the grand opening early in June 1885 and will be in charge of Frank Stratton, under whose energetic management the old Cloudland was completely overrun with patronage the past season.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Knoxville Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville, Tennessee from 1892 – 1898.
Dec. 6, 1900: The Comet informed readers that “The North Pole is the mathematical point at the northern termination of the earth’s axis. Whether land or water be there, the phenomena of the sun during the polar day or of the stars during the night would indicate its position.”
Dec. 6, 1915: The Johnson City Staff reported sad news to its readers. “With surprise and grief was the news received in Johnson City yesterday morning of the death of Ward Crosby, chief engineer of the Carolina, Clinchfield and Ohio railway. The end came at 10:15 o’clock at his home, 102 Maple street, and is attributed to heart failure.”
Dec. 6, 1922: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported tragic news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Dec. 5. Readers learned that “May McLeod, the 19-year-old wife of C. C. McLeod, an employee of the Sells Lumber and Manufacturing Company, attempted suicide at 6:00 o’clock yesterday afternoon by drinking carbolic acid.”
“At a late hour, she was unconscious in a local hospital with no hope given for her recovery. Her husband said he had found her in a state of melancholia late in the afternoon and after he had gone to another room in the house. She rushed in but refused to state what she had done. It was some moments before he ascertained that she had taken more than an ounce of carbolic acid and she was hurried to the hospital.”
“No motive has been assigned for the attempt, other than the brooding spells to which it is asserted she has been subject.”
According to www.loc.gov, The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville from 1898 until 1924.
Dec. 6, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that, “Two seasoned scouters, Robert J. Garrett, Johnson City and V. O. Marshall, Kingsport, were presented the Silver Beagle’s highest award in the Scout Movement for “distinguished service to boyhood” at the annual meeting of the Sequoyah Council of the Boy Scouts of America last night at the John Sevier Hotel.”
Dec. 6, 1957: With a dateline from Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “City commissioners last night did not take action on petitions which were filed by several local merchants protesting the prohibiting of left turns on Elk Avenue at the corner of Sycamore and Pine streets (sic).”
“City Attorney Lodge Evans read the petition which urged commissioners to reconsider the matter and allow left turns until after the Christmas shopping season is over.”
Dec. 6, 1961: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were reminded that there were only 16 shopping days until Christmas.
Dec 6, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle published several high school basketball scores from the evening before. The scores were on the front page.
Science Hill defeated Elizabethton by a score of 78-65.
University High easily won over Washington College Academy, 72-38.
Johnson County narrowly defeated David Crockett by a score of 57-56.
Daniel Boone handily won over Unaka, 75-55.
Dobyns-Bennett defeated Ketron, 53-39.
Unicoi County had a narrow victory over Morristown East, 75-72.
Sullivan East defeated Tennessee High, 77-68.
Sullivan Central overcame Greeneville, 61-7.
Cloudland won over Happy Balley, 63-57.
Morristown West defeated Rogersville by a score of 71-65.
Sullivan easily defeated Rye Cove, the score being 100-69.
Dec. 6, 1975: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “A memorial service for those members of Elks Lodge No. 825 who have died during the past year, will be held (at) 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lodge Hall, 121 Adams St.”
“The public is invited.”
Dec. 6, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, according to an advertisement appearing in the Johnson City Press, a Christmas-themed musical drama “I Have Seen The Light” would be presented at Heritage Baptist Church that evening at 7:30, and the following evening at 6:30.
Dec. 6, 2000: Press Entertainment Writer Lesia Paine-Brooks reported in the Johnson City Press that “The suit was hot pink, and the signing and piano playing were red hot.”
“From the time he opened with ‘This is Your Song’ until his final encore, ‘Candle in the Wind,’ Elton John wowed audiences — and occasionally even appeared to impress himself — with the performance he gave at Freedom Hall Civic Center Tuesday night.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.
Try the Johnson City Press app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.