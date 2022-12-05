By REBECCA HENDERSON and JOHNSON CITY PRESS
Dec. 5, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Dec. 4. Readers learned that “Mrs. J. I. R. Boyd, aged about 80 years, died Wednesday morning.”
“James Peaks and Miss Bell Cook were married last Saturday night.”
“John Damp and family have returned to Ashland O. Mr. Damp was proprietor of the flowering mills here for the past four years and while here gained many warm friends.”
“An old folks’ concert was given at the M.E. church Tuesday night by the members. A large crowd were present and the concert proved to be a decided success. A neat sum was realized.”
“Miss Cora Miller Tipton is visiting her parents at Athens this week.”
“J. N. Edens has been confined with sickness this week.”
“Judge H. T. Campbell will become a resident of this place at an early day as he has recently purchased W. N Underwood’s residence on Sunset Hill.”
“Mr. and Mrs. James Markland’s infant child, aged six months, died Thursday night.”
“Honorable Walter Brownlow came up from Jonesboro Thursday night to attend the meeting of the Elizabethan board of trade.”
The same newspaper also reported news with a dateline from Johnson City, with the date being Dec. 4. Some of the items of interest included, “Queen Esther, the splendid cantata, presented at the Opera House Tuesday and last night by local talent was a success and all who attended the entertainment were delighted with the rendition.”
“The ladies of the Watauga Presbyterian Church are preparing to give a dinner and sale on the 16th and will be delightfully entertain the little folks.”
“The home of Judge John P. Smith at this place has been saddened by the death of one of his family, Miss Jesse, who died at Maryville last Thursday morning. She would have graduated at college this year with high honors. The remains were buried at Jonesboro.”
“The remains of Will T. Gentry, who died at the Johns Hopkins Hospital at Baltimore, was brought home for burial last Sunday. He was a young man and was in the government service at Washington.”
“Congressman W. P. Brownlow left here Wednesday for Washington to be present at the opening of Congress.”
“The Honorable and Mrs. A. H. Bowman have announced the arrival of a daughter at their home November 28th.”
“Miss Annie Gentry has returned from Asheville, N. C. where she had been a guest several weeks.”
“Miss Bessie Lou Burgess has returned to the Southwest Virginia Institute after spending several days at home.”
“W. L. James of Morristown has located here permanently.”
The same issue of the newspaper reported news with a dateline from Jonesboro, with the date being Dec. 4. “Z. W. Wheland, of Chattanooga, accompanied by his father, G. W. Wheland, and his best man, J. K. Hodges, also of Chattanooga, reached here Tuesday, and on Wednesday went out to Kendrick’s Creek, where he was married to Miss Lena Beck Willard, of that place. Mr. and Mrs. Wheland returned immediately to Jonesboro and took the westbound train for a bridal tour of a few weeks in the eastern cities. Mr. Wheland is a well-known and prosperous business man of Chattanooga, and his bride is the eldest daughter of Geo. W. Willard, a very successful merchant of Kendrick’s Creek, in Sullivan County.”
“Mrs. W. C. Kirkland, after a visit of some weeks to her parents, Judge and Mrs. S. J. Kirkpatrick, left Wednesday afternoon for her home at New Orleans, accompanied by her little daughter, and her brother Will B. Kirkpatrick.”
“Judge J. M. Grisham, chairman of the county court, received a telegram from Hon. H. Clay Evans notifying him of his restoration to a clerkship in the Pension office at Knoxville and directed him to report immediately for duty. He left Wednesday morning for Knoxville, but will doubtless be back to make out his annual report and turn the office over to his successor at the January term.”
“L. H. Patton, proprietor of the Jonesboro Inn, has returned from a very pleasant trip of some six weeks in California.”
“Hubert Shipley gave a reception to a number of his friends at the inn last night.”
“Miss Anna Belle Murphy of Morristown spent a few days here last week, the guest of Misses. Smith and May.”
“Colonel and Mrs. Andrew J Smith of Lakewood, N. J., who are visiting points of historic interest in East Tennessee, spent a day here this week en route to Asheville, N.C., after which they will visit Florida and California.”
“William H Martin, who has been here on a 10 days visit to his parents, left last night for his post of duty at Nashville.”
Dec. 5, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported news about the new library. Readers learned that, “The new Mayne Williams Library is to be opened to the public formally on Wednesday, January the 3rd, 1923 was announcement made yesterday afternoon by the Library Board after their meeting in the club room of the new building.”
“The opening of the magnificent institution marks the culmination of one of the most powerful progressive movements made by the city. During recent years, citizens generally recognize and have felt the influence of the institution and every Department of advancement and of individual living.”
“Beginning about 10 years ago with a donation of $10,000 by Judge S. C. Williams in memory of his son, Mayne Williams, the library has carried forward as the principal project of the Monday Club. For some time a large quantity of books and magazines, many of which were donated, formed a library which was patronized to a large extent, and within the past three years the ladies of the club have accomplished the enlargement of the fund, created universal interest in the library. Increased the supply of books, papers, and magazines. And the institution is to be thrown open for free use by the public on January 3rd in the new $65,000 building. All the result of the untiring efforts of the Ladies of Johnson City, headed by the Monday Club.”
“Not only to them, but to the progressive educational and artistic spirit of the city, the library stands as a memorial.”
“Physically, the building itself is of a model type in appearance and facilities, becoming one of the finest library buildings in the South. Besides the library, proper reading rooms, etc., the building is equipped with meeting rooms for the clubs, committee rooms and a small auditorium. The piano for the club room is being given by the Wednesday Morning Music Club, having been purchased through their effort to become part of the complete equipment of the building.
“The books are grouped into various classes of history, fiction, science, poetry, special arts, etc. and current papers and magazines will be supplied in the reading rooms.”
Sixty-five thousand dollars in 1922 now has the approximate equivalent purchasing power of $1.150 million, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Glade Spring, Virginia, is located about 64 miles from Johnson City.
According to Wikipedia, Southwest Virginia Institute was founded in Glade Spring, Virginia in 1884 by Rev. J. R. Harrison. It later became known as Virginia Intermont College.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.