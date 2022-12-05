Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

By REBECCA HENDERSON and JOHNSON CITY PRESS

Dec. 5, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Dec. 4. Readers learned that “Mrs. J. I. R. Boyd, aged about 80 years, died Wednesday morning.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.