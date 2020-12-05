Dec. 5, 1894: The Herald and Tribune, a newspaper in Jonesborough, spelled that way at that time, reported on a rumor from the Sulphur Springs area of Washington County. “A rumor being afloat in the neighborhood of Sulphur Spring’s (sic) campground that a panther was out, is proving a holy terror to some of the young men that travel after night, the night of the 17th. Tom Hunt had called on his girl and just after taking his leave he heard strange sounds resembling a panther near his road home, and it is said that he nearly ran himself to death against he got home. Tom, look out, it might get you next time. A crowd was organized the night of the 19th with Winchesters, shot guns and war clubs of every description to hunt the panther, but the hunt proved a failure, with the exception of the catch of four huge opossums. The boys said they could hear it hollow but could not come up with the animal.”
Dec. 5, 1918: The Johnson City Staff reported that a noted pianist would perform the next night at Langston. “Calhoun, who makes the piano talk, will appear at the Langston High School Friday night, December 6th. Don’t fail to hear him. Admission 15c.” Fifteen cents in 1918 is about $2.60 in 2020.
Dec. 5, 1927: The Knoxville News-Sentinel reported exciting news in Johnson City. Johnson City was home to quadruplets! With a dateline of Johnson City, the Knoxville newspaper reported, “It won’t be long now until the famous Chase quadruplets are moving into their new home on Biltmore street, Cherokee Heights.” The article continued, “The little bungalow is being erected thru efforts of the Optimist club. Material and labor is donated.” More details revealed that, “Mr. and Mrs. James Chase and their four other children are in apartments on West Market street now. The four babies are in the Appalachian hospital, where they are visited daily by their mother.”
Dec. 5, 1934: The Johnson City Chronicle reported the Johnson City fire department would soon have two additional employees. “Mayor Ben B. Snipes announced Tuesday afternoon that he had appointed O.P. Leonard and Elmer H. Leonard as members of the fire department in compliance with a resolution which ‘requested the mayor to add two men to the department.’” The article continued, “The two new firemen, who are distantly related, have had considerable experience as volunteer firemen for years. Elmer Leonard has been sleeping at the No. 4 station for more than a year, answering all alarms without pay. O.P. Leonard has also been on the volunteer list, and is familiar with fire department work.”
Dec. 5. 1951: The E.T.S.C. Collegian, the official publication of the students of East Tennessee State College, reported, “Miss Anna Sue Bolding who was elected Sweetheart of Phi Beta Chi fraternity will be honored this Saturday night at the annual Sweetheart banquet given by the fraternity. The banquet will be given at the John Sevier Hotel, and Ted Briscoe will play for the dance following the banquet.” Further details included, “Anna Sue, a junior, is a Johnson Citian and graduated from Science Hill High School. She was chosen a May Day attendant during her freshman year and is a member of Pi Sigma sorority. Anna Sue was a cheerleader until her dancing school activities forced her to resign. She has taught dancing for almost five years, and plans to continue this when she graduates.”
Dec. 5, 1968: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported on a recent break-in. “Police are investigating a break-in at the residence of Ellis Blankenship, Rt. 8, Rich Acres, authorities said. Blankenship entered his trailer yesterday and discovered an unidentified man with a knife who ran, police said. Four doughnuts were missing, Blankenship told police.”
