Dec. 4, 1861: Jordan Councill Hardin, an early settler in the area, married Julia Carolina Williams. According to text from First Christian Church, “The young couple lived at Cranberry throughout the war years, and Jordan Hardin was actively interested in the development of the Cranberry Iron Mines which were later owned and operated by men from the east. Also he acted as the Agent for the company which built the East Tenn. and Western North Carolina Railroad. He was secretary and treasurer. In 1870 (Hardin) bought land on Sinking Creek, a bit nearer to the young town of Johnson City. He had been a signer on both Subscription lists in 1867, to help build the Institutes at Buffalo Creek and also Science Hill in Johnson City.”
Dec 4, 1890: The Comet informed readers, “The charge that the ballot box at Johnson City was taken to a livery stable at the noon hour is entirely without foundation. The election was held by a Butler man, and the ballot box was in sight and custody of the judges, all of whom are good men, all the time.”
Dec. 4, 1908: The Bristol Evening News reported, “Messrs. Brading and Marshall have bought a large lot in Johnson City above the Staples Grocery Company, on Main street for their lumber yard and building. They paid $10,000 for it. It is an ideal location.” Ten thousand dollars in 1908 is about $283,000 in 2020.
Dec. 4, 1916: The Morristown Evening Mail reported on a Post Office robbery in Johnson City. With a dateline of Johnson City, the article reported, “Yeggmen blew the Johnson City postoffice safe some time between midnight and 6 o’clock this morning and escaped with $5,000 or $3,000 worth of stamps and about $300 in cash.” The article further stated, “A dragnet of government, state, city and county officials thrown out today has failed to apprehend the offenders or even to get the slightest clue to their identity.” A yeggmen was someone who cracked open safes. Five thousand dollars in 1916 is about $119,400 in 2020, while $3,000 would be about $71,700.
Dec. 4, 1933: The Bristol News Bulletin, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Work will get under way this week on a municipal stadium to be built at Keystone Field, similar to that now under construction at the State Teachers College, it was announced today by city officials.” Additional information revealed, “The improvement project, already approved by the Civil Works Administration, also includes a swimming pool and other similar recreational facilities in the Oakland Woods section owned by the city.”
Dec. 4, 1943: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Pvt. Conway Oliver is leaving today for his post at Fort Riley, Kansas, following a two weeks visit with his father, Louis D. Oliver, Jonesboro, route 4.”
Dec. 4, 1960: Readers of the Press-Chronicle learned that M.Sgt. Thomas D. Hilbert, who had served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, was nearing retirement. Hilbert was one of the first draftees from Washington County for World War II. “Hilbert’s assignments in the Army have taken him half-way around the world, from Italy to Japan and Korea, where he served with the Army Infantry Field Artillery, Signal Corps, Military Police, Armored and Adjutant Generals Corps. His present assignment is station recruiter with the Johnson City Army Recruitment Station.” Sgt. Hilbert, a graduate of Jonesboro High School, was a son of Mrs. Tom L. Hilbert of Jonesboro and was married to the former Dorothy Poarch, also of Jonesboro.
Dec. 4, 1961: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Coach Paul Christman’s undefeated Langston High Tigers are host to Rogersville Swift tomorrow night – a team the Tigers have already whipped once – 86–40.”
Dec. 4, 1965: Christmas shoppers packed both downtown Johnson City and the Johnson City Plaza shopping center in the north part of town. The Press-Chronicle published images of cars jamming East Main Street and the plaza’s parking area at K-Mart.
