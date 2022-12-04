Dec. 4, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news of interest to Johnson Citians. The dateline was from Johnson City, and the date was Dec. 3. “A new enterprise is to be started in this place. F. B. St. John is arranging to put in machinery at the foundry plant for manufacturing cob pipes. The pipes will be made complete and ready for the market. The factory will employ about fifteen men.”

The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.