Dec. 4, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news of interest to Johnson Citians. The dateline was from Johnson City, and the date was Dec. 3. “A new enterprise is to be started in this place. F. B. St. John is arranging to put in machinery at the foundry plant for manufacturing cob pipes. The pipes will be made complete and ready for the market. The factory will employ about fifteen men.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Dec. 4, 1902: The Comet opined, “The Comet can not accommodate the advertisers this week after giving up almost all the space usually devoted to editorial and local items.”
Dec. 4, 1912: The Herald and Tribune reported sad news. “Nelson Duncan, an aged and respected citizen living near Sulphur Springs, died December 28th, aged 89 years. When a boy he professed religion and united with Leesburg Presbyterian Church and remained a member all his life.”
“When a young man he was married to Sarah A. Hale. She lived only a short time. For several years he has lived with his niece, Mrs Henry Walker, near Sulphur Springs. Services were held in Sulphur Springs Methodist Church Nov. 30 by the Pastor A. C. Ketron.”
Sulphur Springs and Leesburg are in rural Washington County.
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897.
Dec. 4, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Daily Staff reported exciting news regarding a recent wedding. Readers learned that, “A wedding that will be of special interest to the many friends of Mr. T. E. Ray of this city and Miss Mae Burleson of Newland, N. C., was quietly solemnized Thursday after noon (sic) at First Christian Church. Rev. Wm. E. Sweeny officiating used the impressive ring ceremony.”
“The bride was recently employed by the Summers Hardware Company. Mr. Ray holds a responsible position with the C. C. and O. Railway, in their offices here.”
“The couple motored to points in Virginia and North Carolina. After a brief trip they will be at home, 428 West Maple Street, City.”
Dec. 4, 1929: With a dateline from Johnson City, The Kingsport Times reported, “Dr. Arthur Mothwurf, textile expert who came from Germany to Happy Valley and led mountaineers here to desert their plow shares for spindles has ended a season of rumors concerning his work by announcing he would soon sever all connections with the American Bemberg and Glanzstoff corporations, owners of two great rayon mills of Elizabethton. Dr. Mothwurf still is president of the corporations but said last night he would tender his resignation to the boards of directors within a few days.”
The Kingsport Times is now published as the Kingsport Times News.
Dec. 4, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that the “Election of officers for the ensuing year and an address by Dr. C. W. Friberg of Johnson City featured a meeting of the Washington-Carter-Unicoi Counties Medical Society last night at Johnson City Country Club.”
“Dr. E. T. Pearson of Elizabethton was elected president to succeed Dr. Charles P. Wofford of Johnson City, Vice president of Johnson City. Vice president for Washington county is Dr. J. R. Bowman of Johnson City, and for Unicoi county, Dr. Robert Harvey of Erwin. Dr. C. K. Slade of Veterans Administration, Mountain Home, was chosen secretary-treasurer to succeed Dr. Walter D. Hankins of Johnson City.”
“Dr. Friberg gave a paper on ‘Recent Advances in the Management of Obstetrical Complications.’”
“About 35 members attended the meeting, which was preceded by a dinner session.”
The Veterans Administration, Mountain Home is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Dec. 4, 1967: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The whole world loves a lover, and doubly so if there are two lovers.”
“It appeared this way Saturday when two Johnson Citians traveled into Virginia in search of a preacher to marry them.”
“For Benny Holden and Beverly Shirlene Julian, the trip began as a frustration, but with the help of a friendly restaurant waitress, the trip ended in a success.”
“The couple, accompanied by Holdens new mother-in-law, Mrs. Julian Hawkins and her husband Luther, was unsuccessful to locate a preacher in Bristol or Abingdon.”
“They stopped at a Howard Johnson’s restaurant near Abingdon on the way back. A waitress there heard their story and within minutes a minister from Bristol was on his way.”
“The waitress, Alice Sykes, and a waiter, Bobby Poore, made all the arrangements.”
“When Reverend E. W. Ely of Broad Street Baptist Church arrived, the wedding party entered the large private dining room and the wedding got underway.”
“The vows exchanged, everyone was happy.”
“The couple returned the same day to Johnson City, where both are employed. They plan a honeymoon when they can both arrange a vacation at the same time.”
Dec. 4. 1972: Fifty years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle were treated to a picture of the Christmas tree from Roan Mountain that was traveling to Washington, D. C. The captioned picture read, “Bundled up as it is, you’d never know this was the Christmas tree for the nation’s Capitol — but the sign tells you it is. The tree left Roan Mountain yesterday via ET&WNC Transportation Co. truck for the trip to Washington where it will be set up later this week. Some 3,000 persons took part in some of the ceremonies yesterday afternoon at Roan Mountain where U.S. Rep. James H. Quillen spoke briefly.”
Dec. 4, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported, “United States Marine Corps Major General (Retired) J. Edward Cassidy will be the special commencement speaker at East Tennessee State University, his alma mater, during graduation exercises December 13th at 10 AM in Memorial Center.”
