Dec. 4, 1868: The East Tennessee Union Flag gave a stern warning to parents, as well as to young boys. “We have in this town some very fast boys. And not being content in looking at our Rail Road cars, like quiet boys should be, they are in the habit, every time a train starts from the Depot, of jumping upon the platform, and also taking hold of the sides and (indecipherable) of the cars, and swinging there whilst the cars are under full headway. His is not only a dangerous thing, but it is fool-hardy to all who act in this way.”
The warning continued, “Parents had better keep their children at home when the cars arrive here, or teach them a lesson of propriety and safety.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper based in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1868.
Dec. 4, 1877: William Elza Sweeney was born. Rev. Sweeney was minister of First Christian Church from 1920 until 1929. Prior to entering the ministry, he graduated from the Louisville School of Law in 1899. From there, he moved to Buffalo, Wyoming, and practiced law until 1908. During his time in Wyoming, Rev. Sweeney also served as a district prosecutor. (Source: 100th Anniversary History and Directory 1871-1971, First Christian Church, Johnson City, Tennessee. Compiled and written by Mary Hardin McCown and Josephine Carpenter Owen.)
Dec. 4, 1891: The Comet reported, “Congressman Taylor will speak in Jobe’s opera house (sic) Saturday night under the auspices of the Lincoln Republican Club. It will be his last effort before departing for Washington. The club is anxious that he have a large audience.”
Dec. 4, 1921: A century ago today, the Nashville Banner reported news with a dateline from Greeneville. Readers learned that “There are at the present time 180 cases on the docket for the regular session of circuit court, which will open in Greeneville Monday. As this number only includes the criminal docket, Judge Vines has announced that he can give only two weeks to the coming session, the civil docket will necessarily have to go over until a call session or the next regular term.
The Nashville Banner ceased publication in 1998. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec. 4, 1929: The Kingsport Times reported, with a dateline from Johnson City, that the president of the rayon mills in Elizabethton would soon resign. “Dr. Arthur Mothwurf, textile expert who came from Germany to Happy Valley and led mountaineers here to desert their plow shares for spindles, has ended a season of rumors concerning his work by announcing he would soon sever all connections with the American Bemberg and Glanzstoff corporations, owners of two great rayon mills of Elizabethton. Dr. Mothwurf still is president of the corporations but said last night he would tender his resignation to the boards of directors within a few days.”
The article continued to report, “The doctor, a German aristocrat, returned to his home here yesterday from a four months visit in Germany. He went to his native land a few weeks ofter (sic) he battled unyieldingly with his mountaineer employees during a long strike, which eventually was settled by outside arbitrators.”
The article reported that Dr. Mothwurf “would remain at his home in Johnson City for about a week and then go to New York.”
Dec. 4, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A research chemist in Oak Ridge laboratories near Knoxville, R. T. Overman, addressed Jonesboro Kiwanians at their noon meeting yesterday on ‘Atomic Energy.’ The session was held in Jonesboro Methodist Church.”
“Representing the Oak Ridge Kiwanis Club, which is making an effort to acquaint Kiwanians everywhere the facts available on atomic matters, Overman told of the work done in the various Oak Ridge plants.”
“Atomic energy, is destined to be useful in medical, submarine, automotive, and various other industrial capacities, Overman said.”
“David Broyles was program chairman of the session, which was in charge of President Don Boyer.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1946.
Dec. 4, 1951: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “The W.O. Crookshanks family of Leesburg community has been named the ‘Master Farm Family’ of East Tennessee by the Progressive Farmer.”
The Progressive Farmer was a well-known magazine, widely read by farm families.
Leesburg is a community in rural Washington County.
Dec. 4, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “The Marine Corps Reserve unit here will not drill today and tomorrow.”
Thr story continued, “Because of the weather, the training for the General Supply Maintenance Company of the Reserve will instead train Dec. 11 – 13.”
Dec. 4, 1977: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of several college basketball scores from the day before in over-the-masthead news. UNC-W defeated ETSU, 67 to 57. Covenant won over Milligan, 88 to 85. Virginia Tech beat Richmond, 86 to 76. Purdue bested Alabama by a score of 82 to 65, and Louisville won over Vanderbilt by a score of 96 to 66.
Dec. 4, 1990: In his column in the Johnson City Press Tom Hodge wrote of the upcoming Christmas festivities at Rocky Mount. “I plan on going back to see Gov. William Blount next week. After all, it’s Christmas and the governor is celebrating the season.”
Mr. Hodge’s article continued,“Actually, it’s like a time machine — you enter the front door of Rocky Mount and you’re suddenly back in the year 1790. Really. But it’s a different sort of Christmas setting — one that is truly delightful.” The article concluded with the days, times and admission charge.
Dec. 4, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, writing in his column in the Johnson City Press, Tom Hodge queried, “What’s that really strange feeling you get when aluminum foil touches a dental filling?”
“Simply put, it is electricity, said Dr. Robert C. Radwin, a prosthodontist (a dentist who specializes in implants and bridges) in New York. The aluminum reacts with the amalgam of mercury and silver that forms the filling. An electrical charge is transferred between the dissimilar metals and the saliva in the mouth is the conductive medium for the electrolytic current.”