Dec. 31, 1892: On the last day of 1892, The Comet reported that “Mrs. Jas. Maher and son, came down from Roan Mountain Friday, and are the guests of Miss Mattie Wilder, at the corner of Spring and Maple streets.”

Roan Mountain is about 24 miles from Johnson City.

