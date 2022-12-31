Dec. 31, 1892: On the last day of 1892, The Comet reported that “Mrs. Jas. Maher and son, came down from Roan Mountain Friday, and are the guests of Miss Mattie Wilder, at the corner of Spring and Maple streets.”
Roan Mountain is about 24 miles from Johnson City.
Dec. 31, 1903: On the last day of 1903, The Comet informed readers that “Edward D. Evans, son of our townsman, Frank Evans, has been admitted to the ministry in London. He is a pastor in the Church of England, known in this country as the Episcopalian Church. This will be gratifying news to the many friends here who knew ‘Ted’ as a little boy only a few years ago.”
Dec. 31, 1922: A century ago today, on the last day of the year, the Johnson City Chronicle informed readers that “The Men’s Union Bible Class is an organization composed of the adult male classes of all the Sabbath Schools of Johnson City’s churches, the object of which is to unite the forces of all denominations for mutual religious advancement. The enrollment is approximately 1,000 at this time. Meetings are held quarterly, the dates of which always appears in each quarter. Officers are elected for the year; the officers alternating from the various churches.”
Dec. 31, 1928: On the last day of 1928, the Johnson City Staff News reported, “Postponement of the scheduled ‘Sunrise Prayer-Meeting’ at the Central Baptist Church on New Year morning has just been announced. Due to the illness of the pastor, Dr. Lewis M. Roper, and also of several members of the congregation, it has been decided to postpone the service, which has been an annual custom at the church for many years.”
Dec. 31, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, on the last day of the year, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “Jimmy Hensley, 17-month-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Blaine Hensley, East Watauga avenue, was treated at Budd Clinic and Hospital Monday for severely cut fingers sustained in a fall from a small wagon, attendants said. The child was taken to the home of his parents after treatment.”
“Falls accounted for two rural women being treated this morning at Appalachian Hospital. They were Mrs. Alvin Bell, city, route 3, whose left ankle was injured. And Mrs. Lowell King, Jonesboro, route 3, right arm injury. Both were released after treatment.”
“Robert York, 1114 East Holston avenue received treatment at the Appalachian Hospital yesterday for a sprained ankle, hospital records showed.”
“Billie Joe Asher, Elizabethton, was picked up here by Patrolmen George W. Murray and Earl Byrd, and turned over to the Elizabethton authorities on their request yesterday, police records showed.”
The Budd Clinic and Hospital were private medical facilities.
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Dec. 31, 1952: On the last day of 1952, the Johnson City Press-Chroncle alerted readers that “The City Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow in regular session. Mayor T. F. Beckner, Jr., said today that the case of the Juvenile Court would not be taken up at the meeting. He said he expected the official investigation to be completed today and that the commissioners would need a few days to study the report of the investigator before meeting to act.”
Dec. 31, 1954: On the last day of 1954, with a dateline from Erwin and a date from Dec. 30, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers learned that “Billy L. Wilson was elected secretary at the Unicoi Ruritan meeting Thursday night. Jack Snyder, assistant national executive secretary, was the guest speaker.”
Dec. 31, 1963: On the last day on 1963, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “The 41-year-old Hurstleigh Club held its annual Christmas dinner dance for wives, parents and children of members Friday night at the Johnson City Country Club.”
“New members who have joined the club during the past year were welcomed. They are Jim Epps III, John Diehl, F. L. Wallace, Jr., Cecil Green and Dr. Walter McLeod.”
“The dinner at 8 p.m. was attended by 220 person. There were 400 present for the dance at 10 p.m., which featured the orchestra of Bruce Stevens, Atlanta, Ga.”
“Richard Machamer was in charge of arrangements.”
Dec. 31, 1967: On the last day of 1967, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle quipped, “A pacifist is a guy who fights with everybody but the enemy.”
Dec. 31, 1972: Fifty years ago today, on the last day of the year, the Johnson City Press reported, “A Kingsport attorney will be teaching a new course in political geography at East Tennessee State University winter quarter.”
“Bruce Shine, the Democratic national committeeman from Tennessee, will instruct the course, which will deal primarily with NATO, the Common Market and America’s role in the Atlantic community. It will be listed in the university catalog as Geography 4837.”
“A past member of the International Secretariat of NATO, Shine has served as a delegate to the Atlantic Treaty conferences. He is currently director of the Education of Federal Union.”
“The course will be taught 7 to 9:45 p.m. Mondays.”
“Registration for this class will be held 6:30 to 9 p. m. Tuesday, or any time before the class starts Jan. 8.”
Dec. 31, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, on the last day of the year, the byline of Press Staff Writer Robert Houk appeared in an article in the Johnson City Press. Readers learned that “Despite mud, snow and the holidays, the drilling for the caissons keeps rolling along at the continuing education center site on State of Franklin Road.”
“The caissons, when poured with concrete and reinforced with steel, represent the foundation of the continuing education center and four-tier parking garage now under construction across the road from East Tennessee State University’s Memorial Center. The estimated 15-month project has been placed on a ‘fast track.’ A process that allows construction to begin even as architects continue work to complete final designs.”