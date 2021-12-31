Dec. 31, 1845: Robert Love, an attorney in Carter County, had an advertisement for his services in The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal.
Jonesborough was spelled that way in 1845.
Dec. 31, 1892: The Comet reported several short news accounts of interest to area readers. “Gen. John T. Wilder is back from a trip East.”
“Sheriff Love, of Unicoi county (sic) was here yesterday.”
“J. H. Tipton was down from Elizabethton Friday.”
“J. M. Hardin is back from a trip to Big Stone Gap, Va.”
“Chas. McNeil is still here collecting delinquent taxes.”
“Mrs. Hardin and friends returned from a visit to Elizabethton yesterday.”
“The young people enjoyed the day skating on the Lyle pond near the city.”
“There will be no service or Sunday School, in the Episcopal church next Sunday.’
“Henry Erwin, who has been quite ill for some time, is thought to be improving.”
“The Narrow gauge road brought in some cars loaded with (indecipherable) and lumber yesterday.”
“Thad A. Cox attended a reception at Jonesboro last night, given by Mrs. J. A. T. Bacon.
“Hon. Robert P. Porter, after spending the holidays at home, has returned to Washington City.”
“The Water Company are laying pipes to carry water to the Delmonico Hotel near the depot.”
“W. A. Kite, the bustling real estate agent, returned from a business trip to Elizabethton yesterday.”
“Capt. Hulbert brought in a train load of pig iron from Embreville yesterday and took back several car loads of coke.”
“The Jonesboro officials have issued a warrant for the arrest of Maj. F. K. Huger, superintendent of the East Tennessee Road.”
Finally, The Comet opined, “If the half were told of Johnson City’s present sensations, people would think it the worst place this side of some other world.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1892.
Washington, D.C. was formerly referred to as Washington City.
Embreville is a community in rural Washington County.
Dec. 31, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet quipped, “Tomorrow is the day when the weak make strong resolutions.”Dec. 31, 1914: The Comet carried an advertisement for Dr. R.P. Harrison, a veterinary surgeon and dentist. Dr. Harrison’s offices were at the McClain and Dickinson stable on Market Street and City Drug Store.
Dec. 31, 1921: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. “Hal Mould, of Pikeville, Ky., Kiwanis district governor for the district of Tennessee and Kentucky, and W. H. Roupe, lieutenant governor for Eastern Tennessee district, addressed the Johnson City Kiwanis club (sic) Tuesday night. The meeting was held in the evening instead of at noon. The program was given largely over to the visiting officials.”
“A short informal business program was carried out, the principal feature of which was the recapitulation, by retiring President Leslie Driver, of the club’s accomplishments during 1921, and a brief outline of plans for the coming year.”
“District Governor Mould and Lieutenant Governor Rouse left yesterday morning for Bristol, where they went to attend the banquet of the Kiwanis club (sic) of that city at the ‘Governor’s Night’ celebration. About a dozen Johnson City Kiwanians with their wives also attended the Bristol meeting.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.Dec. 31, 1937: The Elizabethton Star, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Mayor Marion Sell and two city commissioners moved today to block a scheduled election January 18 on proposal to substitute a city managership for the mayor-commission form of government.”
The article continued, “The Mayor and Commissioners Gladstone White and Walter Wiley filed a petition in chancery court asking an injection to halt the election called by the Washington county (sic) election (sic) commission (sic).”
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Dec. 31, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reminded readers on the front page of the newspaper of an important and upcoming deadline. “Payments made on the Memorial Hospital project before January 1 are deductible in your 1946 income tax return.”
“If you are paying on a pledge, or if you are a new sub-scriber, make the pay-ment before Jan-uary (several indecipherable words) deductions.”
“At the same time, of course, you will be helping to bring nearer the greater hospital Johnson City needs.”
The Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Dec. 31, 1954: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned about some recent sights that Horace Jones had seen. “Side-walk cafes, wine vineyards and a historic Gothic cathedral were some of the attractions for Horace E. Jones, Jr., of Johnson City and other crew members of his ship, the USS Hickox during a recent five-day visit to Bordeaux, France.”
More details revealed, “Jones is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Horace E. Jones of Rt. 1, city (sic) and France is the sixth country he has visited while on his current tour of European ports.”
Dec. 31, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers of an upcoming trumpet recital. “The East Tennessee State University music department will present a faculty recital in trumpet at 8 p.m., Thursday in the Carrol Reece Museum.”
“The recitalist is James L. Wadowick, instructor of brass instruments in the university. He will be accompanied by Jane LaPella.”
“Wadowick will play works of Barat, Enesco, Torelli, Peeters and Haydn.
“A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Wadowick joined the ETSU faculty in 1968. He holds the bachelor of science and master of arts degrees in music from Western Reserve University.”
“Prior to coming to ETSU, he taught music in the public schools of Ohio.”
“He is the composer of a popular duet for the tuba titled ‘Two for the Tuba.’”
“Since coming to ETSU, Wadowick organized a university stage band which has attracted area-wide attention.”
Dec. 31, 1980: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported good news relating to ETSU. “A $100,000 endowed scholarship fund has been established at East Tennessee State University for Southwest Virginia students, it was announced Tuesday.”
The article continued to say, “The scholarship funds will be established in the name of Mrs. W.A. Street, 82, of Grundy, Va., whose family is associated with the United Coal Co.”
Grundy, Virginia is about 110 miles from Johnson City.
One hundred thousand dollars in 1980 is now worth about $337,315, according to wwwin2013dollars.com
Dec. 31, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Robert Houk, the Johnson City Press reported, “One of the first decisions the 1st District’s new congressman will have to make after he is sworn in next week is whether embattled Georgia Rep. Newt Gingrich should be re-elected House speaker.”
“Rep.-elect Bill Jenkins told the Johnson City Press last week that he had not made up his mind whether the findings of the House Ethics Committee probe into Gingrich’s use of tax-exempt funds to finance a college history course he taught merit taking the speaker’s gavel out of the hands of the veteran Republican lawmaker.”
