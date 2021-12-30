Dec. 30, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune, carried an announcement from E. H. West. Mr. West was President of the First National Bank of Jonesboro. “The annual meeting of the stockholders of the First National Bank of Jonesboro, Tenn., will be held in their office at 10 o’clock, A.M., January 16, 1897, for the purpose of electing officers for the ensuing year and the transaction of such other business as may properly come before it.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1896.
Dec. 30, 1909: The Comet reported, “Last Thursday night at Elizabethton, Leslie Lee Wilbourn, of this city, led to the alter Miss Eiline K. Messimer, daughter of Mrs. L. W. Messimer, formerly of Pennsylvania. Mr. Wilbourn is a steady and upright young man of excellent habits and stands well among a large circle of friends, while the bride is a very charming young woman and very popular. She resided in this city for a year or more, and after her father’s death the family moved to Elizabethton.
Dec. 30, 1915: The Comet informed readers that “Interesting and unique entertainments were held by all of the Sunday schools of the city during the Christmas-tide.” The newspaper regretted it was unable to have a story about each of them. However, the pastor of the United Brethren Church reported, “A splendid program of recitations and songs made pleasant the evening.”
Elsewhere in The Comet on the same day, readers learned that “Johnson City’s first municipal celebration of Christmas occurred Monday night, under the auspices of the Monday Club, around the big cedar tree placed on the square in front of The Comet office and Windsor Hotel.” Mayor S.E. Miller made some remarks.
Dec. 30, 1920: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Announcement made this morning at the Johnson City national sanatorium says that Maj. C. H. Lyle, treasurer of the home, will be transferred, effective Jan. 10, to the Milwaukee Soldiers’ home, northwestern branch. As a newspaper editor and publisher, Maj. Lyle has become widely known to Tennessee, and for a number of years he has been a prominent figure in the social and business life of Johnson City. He has been connected with the federal home here for a long term of years and it is said by his friends that he has been very diligent in the discharge of his duties.”
The “Johnson City national sanatorium” is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Dec. 30, 1921: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news with a Johnson City dateline; the news was a continuation of an item initially reported yesterday. “Clarence Smith, accused of having shot Special Deputy A. W. Miller yesterday afternoon when the officer was attempting to arrest Smith on the streets in connection with reported bootlegging, was caught this afternoon by Deputy Sheriff Dave Hughes, of Unicoi county (sic), and brought back here. Smith was later taken to the Jonesboro jail by Sheriff Walters. The date for the preliminary hearing will not be set until the effects of Miller’s wounds can be more definitely determined.”
“Smith told his captor that he spent last night in the woods and had started to walk to Erwin when halted. He said that Miller had taken some of his whiskey a week ago, but that he, Smith, has escaped. Since then Miller had been looking for him, he said, and the shooting followed their meeting yesterday.”
“Miller’s condition was reported today to be practically unchanged.”
“Herbert Woody, who was shot in (indecipherable) is a brother-in-law of Smith, and is under surveillance, charged with being an accomplice of the reported assailant of Miller. Alvin Weatherly, who was with Woody at the time of his arrest, was released on his own recognizance.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1921.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec. 30, 1926: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on recent tragic flooding in the region. “Twelve inches of rain during December have so saturated the mountain sections surrounding the Virginia mining towns of Norton, Benedictine, St. Charles and Inman as to cause many landslides, seriously interrupting railroad traffic and interrupting mine operations. Swollen streams have invaded mining towns and one death is reported, highways are blocked and all roads from Norton into Lee county (sic) are impassable.”
As mentioned elsewhere in this column, the Chattanooga Daily Times is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Dec. 30, 1951: The Bristol Herald Courier reported, with a Johnson City dateline, of a new faculty appointment at East Tennessee State College. “Dee Eberhart, formerly associated with the department of geography at Northwestern University, will join the faculty of the department of geography at East Tennessee State College beginning with the winter quarter, President Burgin E. Dossett announced today.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
The Bristol Herald Courier is still in publication.
Dec. 30, 1970: With a dateline of Erwin, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported sad news about a soldier from that community. “Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Hensley… have been notified their son, Sp. 5 Robert Hensley, 38, has been seriously injured in Vietnam.”
The article continued, “According to Mr. Hensley, their son was injured last week by a guided missile, which made a direct hit on a supply base where he was stationed. Nine men were killed and nine others were seriously injured.”
More details stated, “Hensley, a career soldier, has nineteen years of service completed.” Sp. Hensley was “scheduled to be returned to William Beaumont General Hospital” in El Paso, Texas soon. His wife, Helen, was living in El Paso at the time.
Dec. 30, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “City manager William V. Ricker remained in satisfactory condition yesterday in Morristown – Hamblen County Hospital after suffering a heart attack two weeks ago. He is expected to be hospitalized from three to six weeks, and hospital officials said yesterday he has been removed from the intensive care unit, where he initially had been placed as a ‘precautionary measure,’ Joe Ward Booth is serving as acting city manager during Ricker’s absence.”
The newspaper also reported that “General Sessions Court Judge Stewart L. Cannon Jr. was listed in satisfactory condition at Memorial Hospital yesterday after undergoing surgery Monday.”
Memorial Hospital was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Dec. 30, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press opined, “Although Dr. Bill Symons will leave Johnson City in February after just 2 ½ years as director of the city’s public school system, his brief presence likely will be felt for several years in the ways teachers deliver instruction and students learn.”
Sources: