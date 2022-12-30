Dec. 30, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet offered these “Pointed Paragraphs” to readers.
“It is a wise fish that can read between the lines.”
“Gabriel will play the last trump in the game of life.”
“When cats fight in the dark, they always scratch a match.”
“It’s a poor article that can’t get a testimonial of some kind.”
“Love levels all things – with the possible exception of the head.”
“The iron grip of poverty is apt to make a man’s clothes look rusty.”
“A literary hack sometimes carries the publisher over the road to wealth.”
“When we hear some men talk, we wonder if the fool-killer is on a vacation.”
“Straws in the hands of the small boy show which way the cider barrel is.”
“It’s more profitable to see what other people use than to use what other people sell.”
“There is nothing that can equal a woman’s scorn – especially if you step on it in a crowded street car.”
“A man never realizes how near death’s door he is until he reads the contents of a patent-medicine almanac.”
“The woman who spends two hours in dressing for the opera may be vain, but she is too womanly to ever wear her hair short and try to act like a man.”
Dec. 30, 1922: A century ago today, The Johnson City Staff ran a classified notice that stated: “The annual meeting of th (sic) shareholders of The Unaka and City National Bank of Johnson City, Tenn., will be held in the Directors’ room of the said bank on Tuesday, January 9, 1923 at 10 a.m., for the purpose of electing a Board of Directors for the ensuing year, and the transaction of any other business that may regularly come before said meeting.”
The notice was signed by C. H. Hunter, who was the cashier.
Dec. 30, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers were informed that “The Grocers’ Division of the Chamber of Commerce voted yesterday to remain open Wednesday and be closed New Year’s Day.”
“A spokesman for the group said the action was taken to allow residents an opportunity to purchase groceries for New Year’s dinner and employes an opportunity to enjoy another holiday.”
Dec. 30, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “W. B. Ellison, Knox County farmer and Johnson City’s first mayor under the old commission form of government, visited City Manager Len Dolan here yesterday to pay his respects.”
“The former city official said he was here to attend to business.”
“Ellison was first elected mayor in 1919 and served for the next ten years with the exception of one term. The city charter was charted to provide for the commission form of government as he began his first term.”
“Ellison left here in 1932.”
Dec. 30, 1966: Sports Writer Henry Jenkins reported exciting news to the readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “It’s official! The Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League will hold summer training camp for the 1967 season at East Tennessee State University.”
“The joint announcement came from Falcon Vice President Frank Wall and ETSU President Bergin E. Dossett at a press conference at 11 a.m. yesterday at ETSU.”
“The NFL club, which will be entering its second year of operation, will set up camp in mid-July and stay through he first week in September.”
“The operations is set up on a one-year agreement. The Falcons trained at Blue Ridge Assembly, Black Mountain, N. C., last season.”
Black Mountain, North Carolina is about 76 miles from Johnson City.
Dec. 30, 1972: Fifty years ago today, in an article with a byline of Henry Samples, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle kept readers updated about Johnson City’s blue laws. “Johnson City’s Sunday closing law is antiquated: ‘we’re a hick town because of it.’ ”
“No, Johnson City’s Sunday closing law helps keep the family together at least one day a week; some people have moved here because Sunday isn’t just another commercial holiday.”
“Those two statements are as good as any in demonstrating different viewpoints about a 1967 ordinance which prohibits more Johnson City stores from conducting business on Sunday.”
“City commission will consider amending the law Thursday to permit Sunday sales 1 to 6 p.m., and there are indications that proponents and opponents of amending the measure will appear before commission that night to make their viewpoints known.”
“The matter of allowing stores to conduct business on Sunday is unquestionable a controversial issue, more so with those directly involved than with other persons.”
Dec. 30, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reminded readers that “Although much of Monday’s predicted snow accumulation missed the area, local residents and government agencies were ready.”
“Weather forecasters predicted Monday that parts of the region could receive as much as three inches of snow by this morning. And as temperatures dropped Monday night leaving bridges and overpasses icy, many already were prepared for the worst.”
“As usual when snow is in the forecast, grocery and hardware stores saw plenty of business as a result of Monday’s snow watch.”
“Bread and milk were definitely on the list for shoppers at White’s Fresh Foods on State of Franklin Road.”
“’They’re buying staples, but they’re pretty much filling up their buggies along the way,’ Manager David White said. ‘It’s quite a bit busier than a normal Monday morning, that’s for sure.’”
“In the hardware business, Home Depot was expecting a run on snow shovels, flashlights, batteries, heaters and generators.”
“’We’ve already had people coming in,’ Manager Rick Orasi said about 10:30 a.m. ‘We’ve been pretty well stocked up. I think we’ll be able to handle it.’ ”
“Dr. Don Larkin, a clinical psychologist and Woodridge Hospital’s clinical director, said the traditional rush is a normal reaction to winter weather.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.