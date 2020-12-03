DECEMBER 3
Dec. 3, 1885: The Comet alerted its readers of an upcoming sale in a notice placed by George R. McClellan, who was the collection deputy. “I will offer for sale at William H. Taylor’s near Johnson City, Washington county, Tennessee, on the 22nd day of December, 1885, the following described property to wit: “Two copper stills and caps, twenty-six tubs levied upon as the property of J.L. Moore & Bro., there and to satisfy an Internal Revenue Tax assessed against the firm of J.L. Moore & Bro. and transmitted to me for collection Dec. 3, 1895.”
Dec. 3, 1894: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported on trouble facing J.E. Crandall. “Things seem to be growing darker for J.E. Crandall, president of the First National bank. The government officials brought another charge of false entries in the case of a New York bank against him this evening. He had a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Keebler, of this city (meaning Johnson City), and was bound over for trial in the federal court in a $4,000 bond. It is now expected that in default of this bond and for the other two bonds of $2,500 each in which he is held that he will go to jail. Four thousand dollars in 1894 equates to a bit more than $121,000 with $2,500 being about $75,700.
Dec. 3, 1912: Johnson City Court Records show that Jim Hall and Wiley Spurgeon were fined $5 each for trespassing on a Southern Railroad train. Five dollars in 1912 would be about $134 in 2020.
Dec. 3, 1913: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, that, “Dana Moody, a passenger in an automobile on the road between Johnson City and Elizabethton, was painfully injured last night when the machine left the road and tumbled over a forty-foot embankment. The machine was wrecked, but the chauffeur and several passengers escaped serious injuries. Moody suffered a scalp wound and several fractured ribs. He will recover.”
Dec. 3, 1927: The Johnson City Chronicle told readers of improvements that would soon be coming to the fire department. “Fifteen hundred feet of new fire hose for the local fire department were authorized purchased at an adjourned meeting of the city commission, held at 10 o’clock Friday morning.” No price was given, but the story went on to say, “The hose was purchased in three 500-foot lots, through local hardware companies, and will serve to replace to some extent the inadequate hose which fireman have been using for the last several months, much of which on several occasions broke in numerous places.”
Dec. 3, 1941: The students at Booker T. Washington Elementary School were busy organizing their basketball teams for the upcoming season, according to the Johnson City Press. The article continued to say, “The prospects are bright this year. Many excellent players are being developed.”
Dec. 3, 1952: The E.T.S.C. Collegian, the official publication of the students of East Tennessee State College, reported to readers on the winner of the Ugly Man contest. “Farrell Blankenship was winner of the ‘Ugly Man’ contest, sponsored by Beta Sigma Alpha fraternity. Blankenship was sponsored by Pi Sigma sorority. Second-place winner was Charles Ness, representing the Patchwork Players. Biologia Club sponsored Robert McMahan, who won third place.” ETSC is now East Tennessee State University.
Dec. 3, 1961: James H. Byrd, who was a photographer’s mate airman, had recently graduated from the Photographer’s Mate School at the Naval Air Technical Training Unit at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, according to an article in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. The sailor was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Sheeler Byrd of E. Chilhowie Avenue, and had attended East Tennessee State College.
Dec. 3, 1974: “City Commissioner Stanley Yarbro yesterday called the Freedom Hall search policy ‘asinine’ and said he will ask commission Thursday night to review and possibly change the procedure,” according to the Press-Chronicle.” The article continued to say, “Yarbro said he will suggest that commission adopt a policy of prosecuting persons who take alcoholic beverages into the civic center.”
Sources: The Comet; Chattanooga Daily Times; Johnson City Court Records; Johnson City Chronicle; Johnson City Press; E.T.S.C. Collegian; Johnson City Press-Chronicle