Dec. 3, 1908: The Comet apparently had access to Santa Claus’ mail, because the newspaper carried several letters that children wrote to the Jolly Ol’ Elf. Among the letters was one from Willie Beckelhimer. It read:
“Dear Santa Claus:”
“I thought that I would write you a letter to tell you what I want you to bring me a gold ring and a bracelet and some candies and some oranges and some apple and bring mana some presents. Bring paper something too. Bring little brother something nice for christmas. Bring me some bananas and bring Miss Sarah nugent some present.”
Dec. 3, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported tragic news. “Homer Bowman, the three-year-old son of William J. Bowman, a prominent farmer, living just beyond Austin Springs, about six miles from Johnson City, was shot and killed yesterday morning about seven o’clock by the accidental discharge of a shot gun with which his eight-year-old brother was playing.”
“Reports are to the effect that the load from the shot-gun entered the head and face of the child, and before medical attention could be secured from Piney Flats, only about four miles distant, death had occurred. It is said that the two children were playing in their home, while the mother was preparing breakfast; and in some way the older boy secured the gun and was toying with it, when it was accidentally discharged with the fatal result.”
“The father, at the time, was at the home of a neighbor, and a member of the family was sent to notify him of the tragedy. It is said that he had gone to the neighbor’s home at an early hour on a business matter.”
“It is claimed that the young boy who caused the discharge of the gun has shown a remarkable realization of the occurrence; and in brooding over it, has developed several periods of unconsciousness, or fainting spells. Some concern has been felt as to the ultimate result on the boy, as it might affect his mental balance.”
“Arrangements had not been completed for funeral and burial; but it is probably these will be conducted this afternoon.”
“It is stated that there are two or three William Bowmans in this section; and that the one in whose home the accident occurred was a son of Ben Bowman, and lived on the eastern side of the river, a short distance above the bridge.”
Dec. 3, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Members of the Welfare Committee of the Monday Club entertained veterans in Ward 6 at Veterans Administration Hospital with a party (several indecipherable words).”
“Refreshments were served, and the program featured an acrobatic dance by Glenda Bailey.” Mrs. Frank Hannah is chairman of the committee.”
Dec. 3, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers about the activities of the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra. “The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra opens its fourth season this week with three concerts.”
“The Orchestra will open with a concert at Tusculum College, Greeneville, at 8 p.m., Thursday.”
“On Friday evening, the orchestra will give two brief concerts at The Mall – at 8 and 8:25 p.m. The 43-piece orchestra and the 28-voice civic choir will present ‘The Many moods of Christmas’ suite.”
“At 8 p.m., Saturday, the orchestra will give its first concert of the year for Johnson City patrons in the Seeger Auditorium of Milligan College.”
“Identical programs will be given at Tusculum and Milligan under the director of Gil Oxendine, conductor and Prof. Richard Compton, associate conductor.”
“In addition to the ‘Many Moods of Christmas,’ suite, the orchestra will feature Bach’s ‘Suite in B Minor for Strings and Flute.’ Dr. Herman Stribling, ETSU professor of economics, will play the flute solo.”
“Other numbers in the symphony’s program include: ‘Alexander’s Feast Overture’ by Handel; ‘The Third Symphony’ by Mozart and selections from the Broadway Play ‘Kismet.’”
“The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra is a totally volunteer organization with no paid salaries. Membership in the orchestra is open to any competent musician.”
The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra now has paid staff and performers. Contact the JCSO office at 926-8742 for information regarding auditions.
Dec. 3, 1975: In an article with a dateline from Elizabethton, and carrying the byline of Joe Ledford, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The Board of Control of Carter County Memorial Hospital last night authorized the closing of one wing of the hospital if economic troubles persist.”
“Administrator Vance Holland was empowered to close the recently constructed wing, known as 2-B, if he deems it necessary.”
“Holland said last night the action gives him a ‘game plan’ and said there is no immediate indication that the wing will be closed.”
Carter County Memorial Hospital was a forerunner to Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Dec. 3, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press informed readers that “Author David Yates and photographer William Bake will autograph copies of their new book, Valle Crucis, Saturday from 1 until 3 p.m. at Bookland in The Mall at Johnson City.”
“Valle Crucis is a tribute in words and images to the North Carolina town by two men who consider it one of the state’s finest treasurers.”
“Yates was born in Valle Crucis where his ancestors settled 150 years ago.”
“After working for a number of years as Tennessee’s assistant attorney general, he returned to Valle Crucis last year and was then inspired to write his book.”
“Bake, of Boone, N. C., studied with Ansel Adams and is best known for his book Wayfarer, a collaboration with the late James Dickey.”
Valle Crucis is about 42 miles from Johnson City.
Boone, North Carolina is located about 55 miles from Johnson City.
Dec. 3, 2000: According to the Johnson City Press, the “Shady Oaks Garden Club will meet Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the home of Jeter Collins.”
“The recommended design is a holiday miniature; entries must be in place by 10:45. Following a Christmas luncheon, members will deliver gifts to the Saints for all Seasons Program, sponsored by the Department of Children’s Services.”
Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to Rebecca Henderson at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com
