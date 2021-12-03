Dec. 3, 1845: The Jonesborough Whig and Independent Journal carried advertisements for four attorneys in the general area. Robert Love was an attorney at law in Carter County, and Carrick W. Nelson was practicing as an attorney at law in Elizabethton. Thomas A.B. Nelson was an attorney at law in Jonesboro as was John A. Aiken.
Jonesboro was spelled in that way, as well as Jonesborough, in 1845.
Dec. 3, 1874: The Herald and Tribune reported on a recent fight with a disastrous consequence in Greeneville. “At Greeneville papers give an account of a terrible tragedy that took place on Wednesday of last week, two miles South of that place. It seems that Joe Lemon, Jim Bean, who were near neighbors and good friends up to a few moments before the difficulty occurred, had visited Greeneville that morning, and returning home about noon, Bean invited Lemon to stop and take dinner. Lemon’s dog being with him, followed him in the house when Bean’s dog commenced fighting him – Lemon’s dog. Thereupon, Mrs. Bean took the part of their own dogs, and assisted in abusing their neighbor’s dog. Seeing the foul play on the part of Mrs. Bean, Lemon’s became angry and commenced abusing the lady. Thereupon, Bean, his wife and mother-in-law on the one side, and Lemon on the other went into a regular fight. A brother of Lemons (sic) succeeded in getting them separate at one time, but by threats and quarreling they commenced again. Bean returned inside of the house and got his gun, which was heavily loaded and presenting it at Lemon’s head, fired, the shot taking effect in the left temple and causing almost instant death. Bean has been arrested and committed to jail.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1874.
Dec. 3, 1891: Readers of The Comet learned “Thos. A. Gillespie, the irrepressible agent of the Holston National Building and Loan Association, is in the city again making stock go. The association represented by him seems to be doing well.”
Dec. 3, 1894: With a dateline of Johnson City, and a date on the story of Dec. 2, The Chattanooga Daily Times, reported on trouble facing J.E. Crandall. “Things seem to be growing darker for J.E. Crandall, president of the First National bank (sic). The government officials brought another charge of false entries in the case of a New York bank against him this evening. He had a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Keebler, of this city (meaning Johnson City), and was bound over for trial in the federal court in a $4,000 bond. It is now expected that in default of this bond and for the other two bonds of $2,500 each in which he is held that he will go to jail.”
Four thousand dollars in 1894 is now worth a bit more than $128,646 with $2,500 in 1894 now being worth approximately $50,403. This information is from www.in2013dollars.com.
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Dec. 3, 1912: Johnson City court records show that Jim Hall and Wiley Spurgeon were fined $5 each for trespassing on a Southern Railroad Train. The court records do not show if the men paid the fine.
Five dollars in 1912 is now worth about $142 in today’s dollars. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Dec. 3, 1913: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, that, “Dana Moody, a passenger in an automobile on the road between Johnson City and Elizabethton, was painfully injured last night when the machine left the road and tumbled over a forty-foot embankment. The machine was wrecked, but the chauffeur and several passengers escaped serious injuries. Moody suffered a scalp wound and several fractured ribs. He will recover.”
Dec. 3, 1915: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported, with a dateline of Johnson City on a recent wedding. “Miss Grace Gilbreath, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sidney G. Gilbreath, was married yesterday evening to Mr. Walter Eugene Thornton, of Lynchburg, Va., the ceremony being performed at the home of the bride’s parents at the East Tennessee State Normal, Dr. J.M. Crowd officiating.”
East Tennessee State Normal is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Dec. 3, 1927: The Johnson City Chronicle told readers of improvements that would soon be coming to the fire department. “Fifteen hundred feet of new fire hose for the local fire department were authorized purchased at an adjourned meeting of the city commission, held at 10 o’clock Friday morning.”
No price was given, but the story went on to say, “The hose was purchased in three 500-foot lots, through local hardware companies, and will serve to replace to some extent the inadequate hose which fireman have been using for the last several months, much of which on several occasions broke in numerous places.”
Dec. 3, 1935: The Johnson City Chronicle reported, “Miss Margaret Fain, principal of Columbus Powell school (sic), announced yesterday a committee has been organized to provide Christmas cheer for inmates of the county jail and the county poor farm. Persons wishing to donate magazines and other gifts should leave them with Mrs. Lena Henderson at King’s.”
King’s was a large department store, located at the corner of South Roan Street and East Main Street. The building now houses several businesses and offices.
Dec. 3, 1941: The students at Booker T. Washington Elementary School were busy organizing their basketball teams for the upcoming season, according to the Johnson City Press. The article continued to say, “The prospects are bright this year. Many excellent players are being developed.”
Dec. 3, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Harmon McBabb, 52, an oiler for a local textile plant, living at 814 Fairview avenue (sic), was treated for a severe injury to his right thumb which was pierced with a knitting needle at the mill.”
Dec. 3, 1952: The E.T.S.C. Collegian, reported to readers on the winner of the Ugly Man contest. “Farrell Blankenship was winner of the “Ugly Man” contest, sponsored by Beta Sigma Alpha fraternity. Blankenship was sponsored by Pi Sigma sorority. Second place winner was Charles Ness, representing the Patchwork Players. Biologia Club sponsored Robert McMahan, who won third place.”
The E. T. S.C. Collegian was the official publication of the students of East Tennessee State College, which is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Dec. 3, 1961: James H. Byrd, who was a photographer’s mate airman, had recently graduated from the Photographer’s Mate School at the Naval Air Technical Training Unit at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, according to an article in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. The sailor was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Sheeler Byrd of E. Chilhowie Avenue, and had attended East Tennessee State College, which is noted elsewhere in this column is now East Tennessee State University.
Dec. 3, 1973: “Polly’s Pointers,” a popular housekeeping hint column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, reported on effectively and politely dealing with people who bump their buggy into you in a checkout line. The solution? Say, “’Madam, you may not realize that your cart has just bumped into me. One time can be an accident, twice a coincidence but three times shows a noticeable lack of responsibility. I am glad your cart has bumped into me only once and I am sure that was an accident.’ Thus ends the problem.”
Dec. 3, 1974: “City Commissioner Stanley Yarbro yesterday called the Freedom Hall search policy ‘asinine’ and said he will ask commission Thursday night to review and possibly change the procedure,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle.”
The article continued to say, “Yarbro said he will suggest that commission adopt a policy of prosecuting persons who take alcoholic beverages into the civic center.”