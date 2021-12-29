Dec. 29, 1865: The East Tennessee Union Flag reported, “… the Tableau and Charade Party given by the young ladies and gentlemen composing the ‘corps of actors,’ at the Court House Hall on Wednesday night last, for the benefit of the Presbyterian Church, was a complete success.”
The East Tennessee Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1865.
Dec. 29, 1918: The Johnson City Staff reported, “Miss Annie Laurie LaRue, who has been confined to her room at the Normal dormitory during the last three weeks with influenza, followed by pneumonia, was able to be moved today to the home of her uncle, Attorney W. B. Ellison where she will spend a few days convalescing before returning to her home at Parrottsville to enjoy her belated holidays.
The reference to the “Normal dormitory” is in reference to what is now known as East Tennessee State University.
Parrottsville is in Cocke County, Tennessee and is about 52 miles from Johnson City.
Dec. 29, 1921: A century ago today, The Bristol Herald Courier reported news with a dateline from Johnson City. “Deputy Sheriff A. W. Miller, of this city, was shot and dangerously wounded here this afternoon in a fight with Clarence Smith, a young man, said to be from Spruce Pine, N. C.”
“It is said that Miller charged Smith with having whiskey and placed him under arrest, requesting him to accompany him to police headquarters. Smith is said to have replied he had done nothing.”
“Some witnesses state that both pulled their pistols and began firing. Miller was hit four times, through the lungs, left wrist and through both thighs. Miller is said to have fired three or four times, but whether or not Smith was hit is not known. Some, however, state that he was shot through the shoulder.”
“The shooting took place at 8:20 on Ash (sic) Street near the post office and attracted a large crowd. After the shooting Smith, who is said to be about 18 years of age, made his escape, but the officers are trailing him.”
“Herbert Woody, a bystander, was hit in the right knee by a stray bullet but was not seriously wounded.”
“Deputy Miller was rushed to the Appalachian hospital (sic), where it is reported tonight he has a fighting chance to recover unless complications set it.”
The Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner to Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
The Bristol Herald Courier is still being published. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec. 29, 1932: The Evening Star, a newspaper in Washington, D.C., reported sad news from its dateline of Johnson City. “Ten-year-old Mildred Keys was dead today and her mother, a brother and two sisters were suffering from burns following the explosion of a kerosene lamp in their home, near Jonesboro last night.”
The article continued, “The mother, Mrs. Mary Keys, lay ill in bed when the lamp exploded, throwing a sheet of flame and setting fire to the clothing of Mildred and her brother, Earl, 7.”
The article concluded in saying, “Mrs. Keys and her two other children – Grace, 12, and Annie Kate, 15 – were burned badly trying to beat out the flames. Earl is not expected to live, physicians said.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1932.
The Evening Star was a newspaper in Washington, D.C. It ceased publication in 1981.
Dec. 29, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “J. B. Morgan, 24, of 259 West Market street (sic), had a piece of wire removed from a finger as a result of a mishap Friday at a Carnegie hosiery mill where he is employed, attendants at Appalachian Hospital said yesterday.”
As mentioned elsewhere in this column, the Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner to Memorial Hospital, which was the forerunner to the Johnson City Medical Center.
Dec. 29, 1948: The Daily Home News with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Fifteen passengers and three crewmen escaped injury when a Piedmont airliner made a forced landing shortly after taking off from the Tri-City airport (sic) near here last night.”
The Daily Home News was a newspaper published in New Brunswick, New Jersey. It ceased publication in 1970.
Dec. 29, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported several news items of interest to Johnson City residents. “Kenton Coe, son of Mrs. Cleve Cle, Boxwood Terrace, is ill at the Appalachian Hospital.”
“Mr. and Mrs. George Holman of Kalamazoo, are the guests of her sisters, Misses Louise, Dora and Rivers Huddle, Melubro Court.”
“Grace Brading, who is a student at the University of Tennessee, is visiting her parents, Dr. and Mrs. E. T. Brading, Southwest avenue (sic).”
“Zeph Bowman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Adam Bowman is spending the holidays at home. She is a student at the University of Alabama.”
As mentioned elsewhere in today’s column, the Appalachian Hospital was a forerunner of the Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Dec. 29, 1971: Polly’s Pointers was a popular column that published household hacks, as well as pet peeves. Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried this suggestion, submitted by Yvonne, for knitters. “Dear Polly – I have a solution for those who knit and are tired of tangled needles or can never find them when needed. I took my old wig form (head) and stuck my needles in it (pairs together). Then I used a pen to mark the sizes and types. This is especially good for double-pointed needles that are not marked as to size. Foam stands are inexpensive, so one could be bought just for this purpose.”Dec. 29, 1972: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read details of the funeral of former President Harry Truman.
Dec. 29, 1980: In his column in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, Tom Hodge quipped, “Someone suggests that ‘learning to think metric is a matter of mind over meter.’”
Dec. 29, 1991: According to the Johnson City Press, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Roller had recently celebrated their golden wedding anniversary, having been married on Dec. 25, 1941.
The story related, “Mr. Roller retired from the Veterans Administration after 28 years and was self-employed as a general contractor for 24 years.”
“Mrs. Roller is the former Dorothy Dickson. She is a homemaker and a retired kindergarten teacher.”
Mr. and Mrs. Roller were parents to three children: Richard Roller, Becky Corzine and Sylvia Roller.
Dec. 29, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press reported the “Campbell Soup Co. has donated 101 stuffed Dalmatians to The Children’s Hospital at Johnson City Medical Center.”
“The stuffed animals will be given to children who are patients during the month of December.”
The Children’s Hospital at Johnson City Medical Center is now known as the Niswonger Children’s Hospital.