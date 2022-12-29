Dec. 29, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times reported news with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date from Dec. 28: “Dr. James M. Cameron, one of the most prominent physicians of this community, was found dead in his bed this morning, with death being due to heart disease. The deceased was in his 67th year and was a member of the Masonic and Odd Fellows lodges at this place.”
“The funeral will take place from the Presbyterian church. Interment in Green Hill cemetery.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Dec. 29, 1916: The Johnson City Staff reported to readers that “Mr. John A. Scott, merchant and miller and one of the most influential citizens of Cherokee was in the city Thursday on business. Mr. Scott has just completed and began operation of a large two-story flowering mill on Little Cherokee which was formerly known as Scottsburg. The mill is located about 6 miles south of this city. It is moderate in every particular, and Mr. Scott will manufacture only one straight brand of flour to be known as the “Pride of Cherokee”. Mr. Scott states that his make of flour will be just as pure as wheat will make it, and with this assurance, he being a practical miller in every respect, his mill starts with a bright prospect for not only a large home trade, but a heavy business in local towns and cities. The people in that section are highly pleased with the location of the new enterprise in their midst.”
Dec. 29, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported, “In state and general elections the political complexion is nearly even, between Republicans and Democrats; but recently with a slight majority for the Republicans. The county is Republican by a substantial majority. In municipal elections politics plays little or no part.”
Dec. 29, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Eliza-bethton Star reported news from Braemar. “Mr. and Mrs. Stalcup have recently moved into the community.”
“Mrs. Bobby Greene has been ill of tonsillitis.”
“Miss Dimple Oliver is now employed at Ward’s Market.”
“Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Gray are visiting Mrs. Gray’s mother who is seriously ill at her home in Georgia.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Omar Huskey have recently moved from this community.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Norman Jones and Carolyn spent the holidays in Knoxville with Mrs. Jones parents.”
“Mrs. Paul Williams and son Wayne, are visiting relatives in Ohio.”
Braemar is a community in rural Carter County.
The Elizabethton Star is still in publication.
Dec. 29, 1963: The Johnson City Press-Chroncle reported, “The third and last phase of the polio immunization for the area is set for next Sunday.”
“The third set of polio clinics will be held in Washington, Carter, Unicoi, Greene and Johnson counties.”
“The third type of Sabin polio vaccine will be given from noon to 5:00 p.m.”
“The clinics will be given at the same locations in Washington County as previously used. They are Fall Branch High School, Washington College Academy, Boones Creek High School, Sulphur Springs High School. Jonesboro High School, Lamar High School, North Junior High School, South Central High School, East Tennessee State University, Stratton School, Keystone School, and Science Hill High School.”
“Unicoi County residents may take the vaccine at Unicoi School, Rock Creek School, Unicoi High School, or Flag Pond School.”
“In Carter County, locations are East Side School, Hampton High School, Unaka High School, Cloudland High School, Central School, Happy Valley High School and West Side School.”
“Johnson County clinics will be at the Johnson County Health Department in Mountain City, Rock Springs School and Shady Valley School.”
“The vaccine is very simple to take. You swallow a small lump of sugar with two drops of the vaccine on it. Small children will take the vaccine directly.”
“Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and lay workers are donating their time and talents to giving the vaccine in coordination and cooperation with the Jaycees.”
“A donation of $0.25 is requested to defer expenses. However, the vaccine will be given to everyone regardless of money.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1963.
Twenty-five cents in 1963 is currently worth about $2.42, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Dec. 29, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Washington county offices will be closed Monday in observance of New Year’s Day.”
“Some Jonesboro merchants will be closed as will both banks.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1972.
Dec. 29, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press, with a byline from Press Correspondent Michael Joslin and a dateline from Bakersville, North Carolina, reported that “Hidden by the unfolding mountains off N.C. Highway 226 in Mitchell County lie places of such beauty that words cannot describe them. Some are small nooks in the woods, others large coves that form a world unto themselves.”
“One such cove lies between the Buladean community and Red Hill. Nothing from the road gives a hint of the wealth that lies just up the winding, rutted trail that disappears into the mountains. Yet at one time, this cove was the most prosperous farm in the county. From it flowed much more than milk and honey. Cattle, horses, hogs, apples, corn, beans, potatoes, wheat, barley, rye, sheep and their wool filled the barns, lots and cellars of old Bill Harrell.”
“Encircled by high ridges, the land rises steeply from the large old house and barns that still stand to hint at the bounty that once rained there in the fields. Rock walls rise in several places and the remnants of old cabins poke out among the boulders that appear to anchor the land in place.”
Bakersville is located about 37 miles from Johnson City; Bula-dean, North Carolina, is about 24 miles from Johnson City.
Red Hill is a small community in rural Mitchell County, North Carolina. It is about 31 miles from Johnson City. Buladean is also located in Mitchell County.
