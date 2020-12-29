Dec. 29, 1893: The Herald and Tribune, a newspaper in Jonesboro, which was spelled that way at the time, reported, “C.H. Lyle, of the Comet, has been nominated as postmaster of Johnson City. We congratulate Cy on his good luck.”
Dec. 29, 1903: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Chattanooga News reported, “J.W. Ball, a well known (sic) citizen of this place, met a horrible death in the Southern railway yards this morning.” The news account went on to explain, “The yard engine was making a flying switch and Mr. Ball in trying to get out of the way of two flat cars of lumber stepped on the mail track and was run over by the engine and two cars and his body badly mangled.” His widow and several children survived Mr. Ball.
Dec. 29, 1918: Readers of The Johnson City Daily Staff read, “Miss Annie Laurie LaRue, who has been confined to her room at the Normal dormitory during the last three weeks with influenza, followed by pneumonia, was able to be moved today to the home of her uncle, Attorney W.B. Ellison where she will spend a few days convalescing before returning to her home at Parrottsville to enjoy her belated holidays.” The Normal dormitory was a reference to a dormitory at the Normal School, which is now known as East Tennessee State University. W.B. Ellison was mayor of Johnson City in 1929 and 1930.
Dec. 29, 1922: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Last evening at his pretty new home on Maple street, Horace Miller entertained with a most enjoyable dance. The living rooms of the lower floor were thrown together for the dancers and the delightful music was furnished by talented local orchestras. All during the evening delicious fruit punch was served. About thirty were present.”
Dec. 29, 1936: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Nashville Banner reported, “A $200,000 debt refunding note issue, the city commission announced today, will place the city’s finances ‘nearer a cash basis’ and results eventually in paying of school teachers and other employees in cash rather than partly in scrip.” Two hundred thousand dollars in 1936 is approximately equivalent to about $3.75 million in 2020.
Dec. 29, 1955: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “David K. Tranum and wife Elizabeth spent Christmas with David’s mother Mrs. Frances Tranum at the old family home, 415 E. Holston Ave. David is Chief Petty Officer in the Atlantic Fleet Seabees, the construction branch of the Navy. He’s been stationed for the past year at the Naval Base in Argentic, Newfoundland and was sent this past October to Davisville, R.I., as an instructor in Navy construction school there.”
Dec. 29, 1960: The Press-Chronicle featured a photo of Mr. Buford Good of Johnson City receiving the keys to the new 1961 Chevrolet Corvair given away by Faircloth Chevrolet Company on Christmas Eve. Presenting the keys to Mr. Good was Mr. Roy E. Faircloth, president of Faircloth Chevrolet.
Dec. 29, 1963: The Press-Chronicle reminded readers “The third and last phase of polio immunization for the area is set for next Sunday.” The article continued, “The third set of polio clinics will be held in Washington, Carter, Unicoi, Greene and Johnson Counties.” More details revealed, “The third type of Sabin polio vaccine will be given from noon to 5 p.m.”
