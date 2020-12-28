Dec. 28, 1811: William Hyter Young was born. He was a fifth-generation descendant from the Revolutionary War Soldier Robert Young. As of 1969, Robert Young’s log cabin home was standing. “Located on what was formerly the Soldiers Home, in Johnson City’s western edge, this is most likely the oldest cabin standing today, of a Revolutionary War Veteran.” Mr. Young and his family lived at 1117 Cedar St., and it was in this house that First Christian Church was organized and initially met in 1871.
Dec. 28, 1893: The Comet reported its offices had “moved into the Hoss & Hodge building on Market street near Roan street.”
Dec. 28, 1914: The Chattanooga Daily Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on a recent double wedding. “On Sunday at the home of Judge D.J. Fine, the judge performed the double ceremony which united in marriage Miss Ruth Beckett and John Mohler, and Miss Ethel Whaley and Oliver Edwards.”
Dec. 28, 1928: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Knoxville Journal reported, “Luther Buckles, wounded by Policeman Bacon Saturday night after Buckles had shot Policeman Stewart, was removed yesterday from the Appalachian hospital here for the jail at Jonesboro. He will be arraigned Saturday before City Judge Anderson on charges of attempt to kill, resisting arrest and transporting.”
Dec. 28, 1930: Because the sanctuary had been destroyed by fire just a couple of days before, the Sunday church services of Central Baptist Church would be held at the junior high school building.
Dec. 28, 1943: The Pottstown Mercury, a newspaper in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, “A thief visited John Bates’ sty, butchered his hog and carried everything away.”
Dec. 28, 1947: The Chattanooga Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported a kidnapping, robbery and murder charge. “Three men were arrested ... for the kidnapping of a taxicab driver and the holdup-murder of a service station operator ... Police said one confessed to the crimes and named a companion as the triggerman.” The article continued to say, “Deputy Sheriff Jack Carter said the … men were captured by a posse of police, deputies and Federal agents after a chase with bloodhounds from the spot where W.C. Floyd, 50-year-old service station operation, was robbed and shot to death.” More details revealed the men were identified as two brothers from Johnson City and a third man, from Jonesboro. Floyd was shot twice with a small-caliber pistol. He died in an ambulance as he was being rushed to the hospital. Sheriff Luke Warrick indicated the men would be charged with murder, armed robbery and kidnapping.
Dec. 28, 1952: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read of the Christmas Day wedding of the former Miss Lucille Stephens, who was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Gus Stephens of Greeneville, to William Reed Darden, the son of Mr. and Mrs. T.M. Darden of Johnson City. Following a wedding trip to Florida, the Darden’s would reside on West Pine Street in Johnson City.
Dec. 28, 1971: The Press-Chronicle reported that Douglas Rhea of Jonesboro “was undergoing treatment last night at Johnson City Memorial Hospital for an accidental gunshot wound to his right ear. The incident occurred at his residence yesterday afternoon and was investigated by Jesse Hodge and Taylor Betts of the Washington County Sheriff’s office.”
Dec. 28, 2011: The Johnson City Press reported that auditions would soon be held for “One Singular Sensational Evening”, which was a fundraising event for Mountain States Foundation, an arm of the Mountain States Health Alliance.
