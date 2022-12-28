Dec. 28, 1916: Readers of The Johnson City Daily Staff were saddened to read that “While out hunting near his home in the Milligan community Tuesday afternoon, Alfred Grindstaff, a young farmer of that section, was accidentally shot while crossing a fence, when his foot slipped on a rail and he was thrown to the ground, his .22 caliber rifle having been discharged. The ball, according to reports, entered his cheek and his face was badly burned by the powder. The wound while an ugly and painful one, is not thought to be serious, the ball no having made a deep wound, it is stated.”
“Mr. Grindstaff was picked up and rushed to Memorial hospital here, where his wounds were dressed and reports from his bedside today state that he is resting easy and doing as well as could be expected. Mr. Grindstaff is married and has a family.”
The Memorial Hospital of 1916 was a forerunner of the Appalachian Hospital, which was a forerunner of a different Memorial Hospital, which was a forerunner of the current Johnson City Medical Center.
Dec. 28, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle opined the merits of the recently departed Dan Setzer. “Three score and ten years, ‘Uncle’ Dan Setzer passed away suddenly at his home in the city a few days ago. There are and have been few characters in Johnson City like ‘Uncle’ Dan. He was not rich in the world’s goods. Comfortable, however, but he possessed a sublime faith and was diligent in season. There was never a time with him when he was not about his Master’s business. He coupled vision with imagination with relating his experience and ‘Uncle’ Dan had much experience. He was a genuine Christian gentleman and bringing his children up with the fear and admonition of the Lord.”
“‘Uncle’ Dan went about doing good. He specialized on the spread of the gospel and was a great believer in organizing Sunday schools and carrying the gospel to the underprivileged or less fortunate. He would raise money in his own way for this purpose, and every dollar he raised was honestly expended for the purpose given.”
“While he could have retired from active work years ago, ‘Uncle’ Dan kept busy with his job until the last. He would board the six o’clock car every morning to go to work, and he was there until a day’s work had been accomplished.”
“Johnson City will miss this unique character. He was not cast in the ordinary mold of citizenship. We are made better for his having lived. Peace to his remains.”
Dec. 28, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle informed readers that “Mr. and Mrs. Mathew Mach of Brooklyn, N. Y., announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Evelyn, to Bernard H. Cantor, son of Mr. and Mrs. Moses E. Cantor of Johnson City.”
Dec. 28, 1958: With a dateline from Flag Pond, and a byline from Dorothy Hamill, Johnson City Press-Chronicle readers were treated to a story about a lengthy marriage.
“’It’s a long time to be married to one woman,’ remarked John B. Sams of Flag Pond, with a twinkle in his eyes.”
“’It’s a long time to be married to one man,’ countered his wife, with an even broader twinkle.”
“This gentle, good-humored joking seems to be characteristic of this delightful couple who are today celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary. Sams is 88 and his wife is 87.
“Although there are individuals in Unicoi County who are older, the Sams’ are, as far as anyone can discover, the oldest living couple.”
“Mrs. Sams was born about half a mile this side of their present home. Her husband was born on a farm about two miles above Flag Pond. And they have lived in their home for over 40 years. They have had 12 children, six of whom are still living.”
“That wedding on Dec. 28, 1890, took place at the home of Mrs. Sams’ parents, the late Mr. and Mrs. W. F. Guinn. They both remember it well.”
“’Snow was over the buggy hubs,’ Mrs. Sams recalled. Even so, about a hundred people from near and far away arrived to help celebrate the event. Conducting the service was Sams’ father, the late Josiah B. Sams, who was a magistrate as well as a farmer.”
“The marriage was performed at four o’clock, and there was a big supper, but it was served prior to the wedding. ‘There was a big spread, on tables as long as this room,’ Mrs. Sams went on. ‘Yes, there was a wedding cake, but it wasn’t decorated like the ones now. It was just a plain cake (several indecipherable words).”
“’There was the awfullest frolic afterwards,’ her husband took up the story. ‘We had a fiddler and a banjo player, and everyone did square dances.’”
Flag Pond is in Unicoi County and is about 30 miles from Johnson City.
Dec. 28, 1972: Fifty year ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle ran an advertisement for the A & P Supermarket. The grocery store’s tag line was “WEO”, which stood for “Where Economy Originates.”
Dec. 28, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press featured an article about The Road Company.
With a byline from Press Staff Writer Jeff Keeling, readers learned that “A local theater company is nearing the end of its road, victim of an ever-shrinking National Endowment for the Arts budget.”
“Members of The Road Company, though, say its legacy will endure, partly through continuation of its newest program, in which area artists provide lessons for local children.”
“’Anytime anybody would talk about abolishing the NEA … we all knew that the smaller, rural kind of companies would be hurt by that,’ said Christine Murdock, a co-artistic director who joined The Road Company in 1977.”
“Founded in 1975, The Road Company has produced close to two dozen original plays with regionally based themes, starting with The Monetary Art of Statemaking, about the short-lived State of Franklin.”
“’The initial concept was to create the theater out of the stories and culture and history of the area,’ Murdock said.”