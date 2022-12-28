Today in Johnson City History

Dec. 28, 1916: Readers of The Johnson City Daily Staff were saddened to read that “While out hunting near his home in the Milligan community Tuesday afternoon, Alfred Grindstaff, a young farmer of that section, was accidentally shot while crossing a fence, when his foot slipped on a rail and he was thrown to the ground, his .22 caliber rifle having been discharged. The ball, according to reports, entered his cheek and his face was badly burned by the powder. The wound while an ugly and painful one, is not thought to be serious, the ball no having made a deep wound, it is stated.”

“Mr. Grindstaff was picked up and rushed to Memorial hospital here, where his wounds were dressed and reports from his bedside today state that he is resting easy and doing as well as could be expected. Mr. Grindstaff is married and has a family.”

