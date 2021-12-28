Dec. 28, 1900: The Knoxville Sentinel reported, with a dateline from Johnson City, “The effort of the Cumberland Telephone company (sic) to secure a franchise from our city council is not meeting with much success as yet.”
The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel.
Dec. 28, 1911: The Comet carried the news that Rev. Frank Thompson, minister of the First Christian Church in Bristol, announced his resignation on Christmas Day. “He gives up the ministry for the present to give personal attention to Mrs. Thompson’s extensive business affairs at Pine Bluff, Ark., and will begin his business career January 1. His resignation came as a surprise. … He recently married a wealthy widow of California.”
Dec. 28, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Mr. and Mrs. F. B. St. John, Lieut. Frank St. John, Misses Louise St. John, Gertrude Williams and Love St. John and Mrs. Harris Wofford were the guests of Mr. and Mrs. Allen Harris Wednesday evening at a beautifully appointed dinner party. Christmas greens were the decorations that carried out the Yuletide scheme.”
Dec. 28, 1921: A century ago today, the Journal and Tribune reported entertainment news with a Johnson City dateline. “The new DeLuxe theater, which opened with motion pictures during the past week, has been enjoying splendid patronage. Yesterday afternoon and evening, the first vaudeville program was put on, in connection with the pictures, and a packed house greeted each performance.”
“Manager Bert English states that he intends to have regular vaudeville performances, and also place Johnson City in line for the best stage productions. The theater itself, built by M. B. McCartt, enjoys the distinction of being the largest playhouse in the country in proportion to populations. Its seating capacity is 2,100.”
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec. 28, 1923: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Journal and Tribune reported on the death of Thomas Young Patton. Mr. Patton was 81, and had recently passed away at his home near Milligan College, after an extended illness. “He was one of the oldest settlers in Carter county (sic).” Ten children survived him.
As mentioned in the above item for 1921, the Journal and Tribune was published in Knoxville.
Dec. 28, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Windshields of two motor vehicles were broken yesterday as a result of having struck a metal weight hanging from a cord hung from an overhead electric power line at 1215 Fairview avenue (sic) in the Carnegie addition, investigating officers, patrolmen Arthur Merritt and H. M. Conner reported.”
“One machine was driven by a representative of Feathers Furniture Company, and the other was operated by Art Bowman, city. One driver managed to collect $10 from one youth involved to cover the damage to his windshield. No charges have been made against the two boys officers said were playing with throwing the weight.”
Ten dollars in 1946 now has the approximate purchasing power of $142, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Dec. 28, 1958: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported news of the death of a prominent merchant. “Fred C. Wallace, well-known Johnson City merchant, died in Memorial Hospital at 11:30 a.m. yesterday following an extended illness.”
“Wallace, who resided at No. 1 Cumberland Apts., has been associated with the clothing business here for 36 years.”
“A native of Knox County, he was a business partner in the Thomas Men’s Shop and Thomas Ladies Shop for the past 36 years.”
“He was a member of the F&AM Lodge 486, and had been a member of the Central Baptist Church for the past 37 years.”
“Surviving are the widow, Mrs. Ruby Remine Wallace; one sister, Mrs. Maude Brewton of Knoxville.”
“Appalachian Funeral Home is in charge.”
Dec. 28, 1963: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Fred Bacon, 40, Rt. 8, Jonesboro, reportedly received a brain concussion when he was injured in a car wreck on the Kingsport-Johnson City Highway yesterday.”
“Bacon was listed in fair condition at Memorial Hospital last night.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1963.
The Kingsport-Johnson City Highway is now known as North Roan Street.
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Dec. 28, 1971: Fifty years ago today, according to an article with the byline of Kay Wilkins and a dateline of Elizabethton, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “A downtown fire here yesterday virtually destroyed two buildings and inflicted losses estimated at almost a quarter of a million dollars.”
“The fire originated in a washroom in the rear of the Western Auto Store and quickly spread to the adjoining building, C & L Store, both on Elk Avenue.”
“Beryl Hyder, owner of Western Auto, said one of his workers went into the washroom shortly after 11:30 a. m., and discovered the room ablaze. Officials theorized a discarded lit cigarette started the blaze.”
“He said flames rapidly spread to a nearby stairway, up the balcony to the upstairs where about 400 tires were located, causing intense heat.”
“All adjacent stores along Elk Avenue were then evacuated.”
“The Elizabethton Fire Department arrived within minutes and began fighting the fire.”
Dec. 28, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article carrying the byline of Robert Houk, the Johnson City Press reported, “The name on the door may change, but the door to the 1st Congressional District field office will remain in the same place.”
“Rep.-elect Bill Jenkins said Friday that he will move into the same Kingsport office retiring Rep. James H. Quillen has called his district headquarters for nearly three decades. The move officially will take place when Jenkins takes the oath of office Jan. 7.”
“Jenkins also has named Bill Snodgrass, a former consultant with the state Department of Education and a one-time adjunct faculty member at East Tennessee State University, as the director of his field office. Snodgrass is a graduate of ETSU, where he earned a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis.”
“’Our goal for the field office is to continue the excellent work done by Congressman Quillen’s staff,’ Jenkins said.”
“The congressman-elect said Snodgrass’ ‘exemplary professional credentials and experience make him an excellent choice’ to serve as his field representative.”
