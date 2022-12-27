Dec. 27, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Every Johnson City family interested in good work should be represented at the New Year’s Reception being given by Mrs. Haynes Miller. Your presence will bring two-fold good. Your admission will help your country, and then you will get better acquainted with your neighbor.”
“Surgical dressings are being made each day in the Red Cross room. The present workers are doing splendid, but your chair is still vacant, your gauze is untouched and perhaps your protector is needing his bandage. Always you’re welcome.”
Dec. 27, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Chronicle reported that a leading citizen had passed away. ‘Late last night following a receipt of a message from Rev. Judson Setzer in Lowell, Massachusetts, it was announced the funeral services will be held in the Central Baptist Church at 2:00 o’clock Thursday afternoon. Details will be announced later.”
“Daniel Monroe Setzer, one of the pioneer citizens of Johnson City, died suddenly at his residence on North Roan street and Fairview avenue shortly after two o’clock yesterday afternoon apoplexy being assigned as the cause.”
“Up until yesterday, Mr. Setzer appeared to be in his usual good health and spirits, having taking Christmas dinner with a friend in the Southwest addition and during the day was at the Johnson City Foundry and Machine Works, with which he has been connected for several years. Yesterday morning he complained of slight illness, which he himself did not seem to consider serious, and although he remained at home for the day, was not confined to his bed. In the early afternoon he complained of sharp pains in his chest, and requested his daughter, Mrs. Ernest Deacon, to telephone for a physician. Mrs. Deacon and her young son were the only others in the house at the time.”
“Mrs. Deacon telephoned from the home of a neighbor and upon returning learned from her son that Mr. Setzer had walked into the bathroom, and here it was found that he had fallen, cutting his forehead and head against some of the fixtures, and indications were that death had occurred instantaneously. Mrs. Deakins summoned assistance at once, and G.W. Setzer, a son hurried from his work, arriving in a few moments.”
“Funeral arrangements depend on the receipt of a response to telegraphic announcement sent at once to Rev. Judson Setzer, a son living in Lowell, Mass. It was announced last night that in the event Rev. Setzer should come to Johnson City, funeral services will be held on Thursday afternoon, and should he be unable to come, services would occur this afternoon at the Central Baptist Church.”
“Few men in Johnson City were more widely known than “Dan” Setzer. For 45 years, he has been a prominent figure, in many respects: unique of a moral character, far above reproach, and has always been one of the cornerstones in upholding and expanding religious activities. He has been a lifelong member of the Baptist Church, in which and for which he devoted a tremendous amount of personal energies, and the establishment of missions of the church in Johnson City, some of which have grown into independent churches, has resulted largely from his efforts. While taking an active part and in many instances the lead in the church affairs, he consistently preferred to remain a lay member instead of an officer. He was even outspoken, plain and frank, putting into daily practice his high moral ideals.”
“Mr. Setzer was born in Lenoir, N.C., August 10th, 1852, being in the beginning of his 71st year at the time of his death. He came to Johnson City in 1877, at which time his home here, in the same place it now stands, was ‘out in the country’ some distance from the business part of the city. He was a carpenter, contractor and mechanic and assisted in building the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad from Johnson City to Cranberry. For many years he has been a successful contractor and in more recent years has been associated with his son in the Johnson City Foundry.”
“He was married shortly after moving to Johnson City to Doris McNeas. Into the union of four children were born, one of whom, Mack, died in early life. Mrs. Setzer died about one year ago. Surviving are two sons and one daughter. G.W. Setzer and Mrs. Ernest Deacon of Johnson City and Reverend Judson Setzer of Lowell, Mass.”
We now call apoplexy a stroke.
The Southwest Addition is now known as the Tree Streets Neighborhood.
Dec. 27, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “More than 200 persons are expected to attend the annual Christmas party for junior members of the Johnson City Country Club on Saturday evening.”
“The party is to be held in the form of a tea dance from 4 until 7 p.m.”
“Vernon Weaver and his orchestra will furnish music for the occasion.”
Dec. 27, 1950: The Elizabethton Star announced “The Roan Mountain Citizens’ Club will meet tomorrow for their regular meting and installation of officers.”
“The meeting is at Heaton’s Grill at 7 o’clock and all members are urged to be present.”
Roan Mountain is about 24 miles from Johnson City.
Dec. 27, 1972: Fifty years ago today, the world was mourning the loss of former President Harry Truman. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle, in a story with a dateline from Independence, Mo., reported, “For the final time, Harry S. Truman today travels the half mile from his home to the presidential library that bears his name.”
Dec. 27, 1997: Twenty-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that “After 23 years as a chief deputy register of deeds, Ginger Barnett Jilton has announced that she will seek the office of Washington County register of deeds in the May 5 primary election.”
“The current register, Charles Beard, is retiring at the end of his term.”
Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today’s column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.