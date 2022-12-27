Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Dec. 27, 1917: The Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Every Johnson City family interested in good work should be represented at the New Year’s Reception being given by Mrs. Haynes Miller. Your presence will bring two-fold good. Your admission will help your country, and then you will get better acquainted with your neighbor.”

“Surgical dressings are being made each day in the Red Cross room. The present workers are doing splendid, but your chair is still vacant, your gauze is untouched and perhaps your protector is needing his bandage. Always you’re welcome.”

Would you like to be in contact with Rebecca Henderson? Do you have a comment or a suggestion about today's column? Reach out to her at rhenderson@johnsoncitypress.com.

Rebecca Henderson is a contributing columnist for Johnson City Press.

