Dec. 27, 1899: The Herald and Tribune, a newspaper in Jonesboro, reported, “Misses Bessie and Lyla Lyle, of Johnson City, are visiting their mother, Mrs. J.I. Hawkins.”
Dec. 27, 1918: Readers of The Johnson City Daily Staff learned that regarding Piney Flats, “Influenza is prevalent in this vicinity again.”
Dec. 27, 1920: The Bristol Herald Courier, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “An improvement project that will call for the expenditure of from $75,000 to $100,000 on Cherry Street and the C.C. & O. Railway station is made public by J.J. Campion, vice-president of the Clinchfield. ... The announcement was made by James A. Summers, chairman of the department wholesale extension and transportation of the Chamber of Commerce, this morning. Mr. Summers remarked that ‘it is the Clinchfield’s Christmas gift to Johnson City.’” Furthermore, “That part of Cherry Street between Buffalo and Earnest Streets will be paved with asphalt, permitting entrance to the freight station in the rear, and extending to the railway tracks an umbrella shed similar to that of the Southern Railway will be constructed. It will parallel the tracks for a distance of approximately 200 feet beginning at the sidewalk on Buffalo Street.”
Dec. 27, 1925: The Nashville Tennessean carried a story with a Johnson City dateline. “’Put on a dress and come on down,’ was the reply of the night Chief of Police to an apparently disguised voice inquiring as to ‘My brother’s Ford which has disappeared.’” The intriguing story continued, “It so happened that ‘my brother’s Ford, which had disappeared,’ was just then reposing in the police garage, whence it had been escorted by a couple of stalwart cops after the ‘car’ had been found uptown with a load of Christmas liquor aboard. No one was around it when found.” The story went on to say, “However, an hour later a call was received, the voice apparently being that of a man who was attempting to simulate a feminine voice. Hence the suggestion by officers that he ‘put on a dress and come on down to headquarters to identify the car.’ So far he has not arrived.”
Dec. 27, 1925: The Sunday Star, a newspaper in Washington, D.C., and with a dateline of Johnson City, reported, “Skyie Oncks was shot and killed here last night by Arthur Roberts, 15-year-old boy, who ran away immediately after he had fired a bullet into Oncks’ head and has not been apprehended. The shooting occurred in an apartment house. Witnesses told the police that the boy and man quarreled and when Oncks advanced on Roberts the latter drew a revolver and fired.”
Dec. 27, 1930: Johnson City Chronicle readers were saddened to read of the fire that destroyed Central Baptist Church. It was the largest church fire in the history of Johnson City; the interior was a complete loss. The damage was approximately $125,000. One hundred twenty-five thousand dollars in 1930 is worth about $1.95 million today.
Dec. 27, 1953: Members of Boy Scout Cub Pack No. 39 Bobby Burke, Danny Smithson, Lonnie Lowe and Home Shell were pictured in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle as they helped distribute food to the needy.
Dec. 27, 1960: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Admitted to Memorial Hospital last Thursday for treatment of burns sustained in an explosion at the Main Street Café, Dale Wiseman, Rt. 2, Pinecrest, was discharged yesterday.”