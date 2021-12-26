Dec. 26, 1921: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported the following news to its readers. The dateline was Johnson City, and the date Christmas Day: “Police court cases and fines have been steadily increasing for several weeks in this city, until the week ending Dec. 24 reached the proportion of ‘banner week’ in the history of Johnson City. Thirty-five cases were heard by Judge J. C. Pierce, and fines assessed amounting to nearly $700. Up to date, more than $1,000 has been collected in the city police court, with probability that theh (sic) total fines for December will reach $3,500. The nearest approach to this figure for any month during 1921 was July, when $1,650 was collected. It is now probable that the total fines for one year will be around $13,000.”
“Police officers say it is not to be judged from these figures that Johnson City is abnormally (several indecipherable words) number and amount of petty crimes; for the large total is principally accounted for by the fact that city Judge Pierce is now placing maximum fines on offenders, instead of dealing lightly with nominal amounts.”
One thousand dollars in 1921 now has the purchasing power of about $15,527, so $13,000 in 1921 would now purchase goods amounting to about $201,861, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec. 26, 1926: The Chattanooga Sunday Times, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported exciting news for a resident of Clintwood, Virginia. “Today is the greatest Christmas ever experienced by H.M. Sutherland, 19-year-old mountain boy of Clintwood, Va., for a telegram delivered to him late on Christmas eve (sic) notified him he was the winner of first prize of $5,000 in the Bernard McFadden True Story Magazine $50,000 contest. It is understood there were more than 50,000 entries. Southerland is a typical mountaineer, living near Clintwood. He is somewhat eccentric, and only learned to read and write a few years ago.”
Clintwood, Virginia, is about 93 miles from Johnson City.
Five thousand dollars in 1926 is now worth about $78,516, so $50,000 in 1926 would now be worth 10 times that amount. (Source:www.2013dollars.com)
The Chattanooga Sunday Times, published as the Chattanooga Daily Times during the week, is now published as the Chattanooga Times Free Press.
Dec. 26, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “Of several break-ins and cases of thievery reported to local police yesterday, one perhaps likely can qualify a candidate for the ‘meanest thief,’ who took a large number of Christmas presents arranged on a table at 1308 South Roan street (sic).”
“The preliminary investigation at the South Roan street (sic) address, the home of Griffin Adams, was headed by Captain Jack Briles and sheriff’s officers. They found virtually all the holiday gifts were taken, the value of which so far had not been determined.
Entrance was gained through a rear window, smashed by a brick which had been wrapped in rags, Briles said. One suspect was jailed by Chief of Police W. T. Wheelock.”
“’For a burglar, this fellow didn’t show such good judgment,’ Briles said. ‘He passed right by more than a thousand dollars’ worth of new silverware.’”
“Christmas Eve the home of Rufus Jennings, another local business man 312 West Unaka avenue (sic), was entered by intruders, Desk Sergeant Bill Roberts learned.”
“Roy McKinney, no address listed, reported to headquarters his car parked near a downtown hotel was broken into and robbed of a tan topcoat.”
One thousand dollars in 1946 is now worth approximately $14,253, according to www.in2013dollars.com
Dec. 26, 1950: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle carried an ad for the Appalachian Funeral Home, which was then located at the corner of North Roan Street and Unaka Avenue. Their telephone number was 2900. Seventy-one years later, they are still in business at a different location on Watauga Avenue.
Dec. 26, 1971: Fifty years ago today, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Johnson City’s Police Department has been minus a canine patrol since May 1 and the policeman’s union is unhappy about the situation.”
“A petition is being circulated by union members to have the two dogs placed on active duty. Officer Skip Church is president of the AFL-CIO Local 7977.”
“According to Police Chief Tom Helton, the two dogs now boarding with their former handlers, Officers Blake Hardin and Skip Church, took up more manhours (sic) and equipment than they were worth.”
“’During the four years we had the dogs on active duty, there was only one time when they were really useful. That was in a break-in at Summers Hardware when the dogs searched throughout the warehouse and found the two burglars hidden between packing cases,’ the chief said.”
“’One of these dogs cost the city from $1,200 to $1,500 per year plus an extra $25 per month for each handler and after several discussions with James Mosier, who was the city manager then, we decided to phase out the canine patrol,’ Helton explained.”
“The chief said much study had been made of the situation and the decision the dogs were not worth what it cost to keep them remained the same; however the dogs are still available, should the situation arise in which they would be needed.”
Twelve hundred dollars in 1971 now has the purchasing power of about $8,235, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
Dec. 26, 1972: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “George Butler, Jonesboro, reported to Washington County deputies Saturday that someone broke the glass from the storm doors at his residence.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way at the time.
Dec. 26, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with the byline of Press Lifestyles Writer Cindy Tipton, the Johnson City Press reported to readers information about the Junior League. “Hear the words ‘Junior League’ and two things probably come to mind: Bag-a-Bargain and cookbooks.”
“Both of these are rooted in the Junior League’s underlying mission – philanthropy. Started in 1901 in New York by 19-year-old Mary Harriman, the organization committed itself to ‘improving the conditions that surround us,’ according to the introduction of The Junior League Centennial Cookbook.” That cookbook was published by Doubleday.
Today the organization has grown to 200 chapters (leagues) with about 200,000 members whose volunteer efforts are aimed at improving their communities.”
“Such improvements come at a cost, however, so the Junior Leagues began publishing community cookbooks in the 1950’s to raise funds for their philanthropies. Since that time, more than 18 million cookbooks have been sold, with proceeds benefitting programs such as shelters for runaway youths and battered women, food banks, organ donation and historic preservation.”
“And though the cookbooks give back to the communities that created them, they also delight out-of-towners, if bookstore shelves are any indication. Most all booksellers have an area or shelf devoted to Junior League cookbooks, ranging from local titles – like Junior League of Johnson City’s Treasures of the Smokies – to those representing other areas, like Charlotte, N. C., and Baton Rouge, La.”
“In celebration of its upcoming centennial, the Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc., has compiled The Centennial Cookbook. The book features not only some 750 treasured recipes from communities across America, but also showcases the Junior League spirit by highlighting programs and its ‘Volunteers of Distinction’, described as ‘women who … took risks and developed the leadership abilities necessary to spearhead social change in their communities.’”
The article concluded by printing several recipes from Treasures of the Smokies.