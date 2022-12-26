Dec. 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Christmas Day.
“Miss Sarah at her home on Watauga avenue. Dainty refreshments were served, and the evening was most enjoyable spent by all present. Those present were: Misses Alice Carr, Nettie Shortridge, Belle Miller, Wannie Martin, Bessie Stanley, Sue Wood, Edie Wood, Mattie Henderson, Dora Cargille, Mattie Johnston, Lena Anderson, Anne Miller; Mr. and Mrs. Geo. T. Wofford; Messrs. Louis Gump, John Jones, J.W. Crumley, S.S. Crumley, James Summers, Chas. Cargille, W.S. Crumley, James St. John and Rev. Herndon.” There was no mention of Miss Sarah’s last name, nor what kind of a soiree had taken place.
“Hon. W.P. Brownlow passed through this city Sunday en route home from Washington to spend the holidays with his family at Jonesboro.”
“Mr. and Mrs. Geo. T. Wofford entertained a few of their young friends delightfully that Friday evening at their home in Carnegie.”
“Andrew M. Pritchett and Miss Nannie H. Lusk were married at the residence of the bride’s father, L.H.P. Lusk, Dec. 22 at 5:30 p.m., Rev. J.S. Kennedy officiating.”
“Mrs. Hoss, of Washington, is visiting her daughter, Mrs. Bennie Artz, on Unaka avenue.”
“Mrs. Silas Cooper, of Jonesboro, is here for the holidays, and will assist in the Christmas display at the Baptist church.”
“The announcement has been made of the approaching nuptials of Miss Lora Lee Tipton, of Washington College, to J.J. Oats, of Galveston, Tex. The marriage will occur, Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 9 o’clock at Salem church, at Washington College. Miss Tipton is beautiful and accomplished and possessing many personal charms. Mr. Oats is a prominent business man of the Lone Star state.”
“Miss Georgia Long, from Southwest Virginia Institute, at Bristol, stopped at the Piedmont hotel Monday on her way home at Elk Park, N.C.”
The following news carried a dateline from Jonesboro and a date of Christmas Day.
“Congressman W.P. Brownlow is at home spending the holidays with his family and will not return to Washington until about Jan. 5.”
“Rev. A.L. Davis, of Columbia, Tenn., has been called to the pastorate of the Baptist church in this place and has taken charge.”
“Prof. S.W. Sherrill, of the Jonesboro graded school, will take his family on a visit to New Market during the holidays.”
“Miss Daisy Panhorst left Thursday afternoon for a ten days’ visit in Washington City, where she will be the guest of Miss Bertie Munsey.”
“The different Sabbath schools of Jonesboro celebrated Christmas last evening in royal style, with music, recitations, etc.”
“Miss Jessie Patton has returned from a very pleasant visit to California and Kentucky.”
“Mrs. Tate L. Earnest, of Johnson City, spent a few days in Jonesboro this week.”
The newspaper carried some news with a dateline from Mountain City, and a date of Christmas Day. ““Tom Craw, of Elizabethton, and Miss Lucy Barry, of this town, were married last Wednesday evening.”
“H.A. Lyle, of Roan mountain, has purchased R.E. Donnelly’s and Lon Hendrickson’s property and will move to Mountain City soon.”
With a dateline from Bristol, Tenn., and a date of Dec. 25, it was learned that “Col. Chas. P. Toncray of Elizabethton spent last night in this city, en route to the Watauga valley from Washington, where he had been to consult with the armor-plate committee relative to the locating of said plant at Elizabethton. The colonel says the committee treated him royally and gave him every assurance that it would give Elizabethton all the favors possible.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1897.
Carnegie is a community in Johnson City.
Washington College was a community in rural Washington County. In 1897, Washington College was an educational institution, functioning as a college.
Southwest Virginia Institute was founded in Glade Spring, Virginia, on September 17, 1884, by Rev. J.R. Harrison, a Baptist minister. It later became known as Virginia Intermont College.
Elk Park, North Carolina is about 30 miles from Johnson City.
New Market, Tennessee is about 68 miles from Johnson City.
Washington City is now known as Washington, D.C.
The Chattanooga Sunday Times was published as the Chattanooga Daily Times the other days of the week. It is now published online as the Chattanooga Times Free Press. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in 1897; however, The Comet was published on a weekly basis.
Dec. 26, 1922: A century ago today, the Johnson City Daily Staff reported, “Last night at the First Presbyterian church a program consisting of songs, readings, choruses and pantomimes was given by the members of the various classes of the Sunday School under the direction of Mrs. J.L. McMillan.”
“Two pantomimes, one by the boys, ‘The Three Kings of the Orient,’ and ‘The Crowning Day; by the girls were well received by a large crowd that filled the church basement.”
“After the program a free will offering was taken and Old Saint Nick appeared to distribute gifts to all those present.”
Dec 26, 1947: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported, “The Hurstleigh Club, one of Johnson City’s leading men’s social organizations, will hold its 25th annual Christmas party at the Johnson City Country Club on Friday evening, December 26.”
“Allen Harris Jr., and W.M. Wood Jr., are serving as co-chairmen for the dinner party and dance.”
“The dinner party, which is for club members, their wives and out-of-town guests only, will be held from 8 until 10 p.m., and will be followed by the dance. Jere King’s Orchestra from Bristol will furnish music for the gala occasion.”
