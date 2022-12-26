Today in Johnson City History

Today in Johnson City History Today in Johnson City History

Dec. 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Christmas Day.

“Miss Sarah at her home on Watauga avenue. Dainty refreshments were served, and the evening was most enjoyable spent by all present. Those present were: Misses Alice Carr, Nettie Shortridge, Belle Miller, Wannie Martin, Bessie Stanley, Sue Wood, Edie Wood, Mattie Henderson, Dora Cargille, Mattie Johnston, Lena Anderson, Anne Miller; Mr. and Mrs. Geo. T. Wofford; Messrs. Louis Gump, John Jones, J.W. Crumley, S.S. Crumley, James Summers, Chas. Cargille, W.S. Crumley, James St. John and Rev. Herndon.” There was no mention of Miss Sarah’s last name, nor what kind of a soiree had taken place.

