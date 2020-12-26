Dec. 26, 1889: Readers of The Comet learned, “Gen. J.T. Wilder returned Saturday night from New York. He comes authorized to begin work at once on a blast furnace, and hotel and is now contracting for brick to do the work.” The hotel and furnace were in Wilder’s startup town of Carnegie, which was later absorbed by Johnson City.
Dec. 26, 1890: The Evening Sentinel, a newspaper in Knoxville, carried a story with a dateline of Johnson City. “Indignation is beginning to take the place of patience on the part of our people, as regards the attitude of the East Tennessee people towards our many and earnest, not to say patient, endeavors to secure a new depot. It has been stated time and again that the new depot was on the eve of being begun. Several committees have been waiting upon the railroad officials at Knoxville and, with hat in hand, asked, begged and implored that Johnson City be given adequate depot facilities. The road has enacted the role of the sphinx, and given us scant attention and used with scanter courtesy, so far as providing us with even ordinary accommodations in concerned.”
Dec. 26, 1908: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Chicago Daily Tribune reported, “Robert Pardue, 19 years old, had his left arm blown to fragments by a cannon cracker tonight. The injured limb was amputated at the shoulder.”
Dec. 26, 1912: The Comet reported that the Tennessee Eastern Electric Company had moved into “commodious quarters on Main street. An elegant waiting room, cashier’s office, auditor’s office, and the private apartments of Manager Amzi Smith, are all in this building.” Readers further learned that the company “now has control of all the electrical power plants in Upper East Tennessee.”
Dec. 26, 1914: According to Johnson City court records, Wade Potter was fined $2.50 for shooting inside the city limits of Johnson City. The records show that Mr. Potter paid the fine. That amount of money in 1914 is now worth about $65.
Dec. 26, 1930: The Johnson City Staff-News reported, “Mrs. W.S. Corpening is convalescing from an illness at her home, West Locust street.”
Dec. 26, 1943: With a dateline of Johnson City, The Palm Beach Post-Times reported about a soldier who had encountered some quite unusual circumstances. “Twice during his 16 years of soldiering, Tech. Sgt. Charles A. Broyles has been reported dead.” The article continued to say, “The first time was in the Canal Zone several years ago when a doctor examined him for malaria fever, stepped back and pronounced Broyles dead.” More details reveal, “The last time was when his wife wrote him in North Africa from Little Rock, Ark. The letter was returned by the censor with ‘deceased’ penciled on the envelope.” Finally, readers learned, “Sgt. Broyles was in a Texas hospital during that last go-round. And he’s still in the Army and spoiling for a fight.”
Dec. 26, 1967: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned, “The Wives Who Wait Club is now recruiting new members. Any wife of an area serviceman stationed overseas in the armed forces is welcome to join the club.” The club sponsored and supported an orphan in Saigon, as well as visited with, and served refreshments to, veterans at Mountain Home every month.
Dec. 26, 1969: The Press-Chronicle Picture published an image of a snow-covered Pine Street from the White Christmas.
