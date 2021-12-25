Dec. 25, 1868: The Union Flag opined, “Write your name in kindness, love and mercy on the hearts of those who you come in contact with and you will never be forgotten.”
The Union Flag was a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1968.
Dec. 25, 1873: The Herald and Tribune, opined about the importance of newspapers. “The newspaper can be made one of the most important agents in educating the people. Schools and newspapers reciprocally strengthen each other. The schools help to create a taste for reading and a demand for the newspaper. Every citizen should read his county paper. There is a vast difference between the man who reads and the one who does not. We have better schools where the newspaper circulates, better school officers, and better teachers. In the districts where the people read there is but little complaint about ‘poor schools.’ Circulate the newspaper, for it is the great defender of popular education.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesborough, which was spelled that way in 1873.
Dec. 25, 1890: The Comet reported an item of interest about Doe Mountain. “A complete exploration of the famous Doe Mountain property in Johnson county (sic) reveals one of the richest deposits of brown hemelite in the known world. Two experienced Welsh miners have made cross cuttings in the vein for a distance of eleven miles and find that it varies from 75 to 120 feet in thickness with an unknown depth. There has never been any doubt about the quality of the ore and the quantity has been found to be practically inexhaustible, the owners have a right to congratulate themselves. The property is owned by Bristol and Philadelphia capitalists and is worth $2,500,000 at the lowest value. It was to develop this rich treasure that the Bristol and Elizabethton railroad was first intended. The same parties are building the furnace at Bristol.”
Two and a half million dollars in 1890 is now worth about $76,359,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
Dec. 25, 1902: The Comet informed readers that “A neat delivery wagon has been purchased and ‘put into commission’ by the Johnson City Steam laundry. This was necessary because of the constantly increasing work demanded of S. A. Cooper, the energetic proprietor, and his assistants. This is one of the best equipped laundries in the state, and the clever proprietor deserves every bit of the success he is steadily attaining.”
Dec. 25, 1912: The Nashville Tennessean reported with a dateline from Johnson City, “Miss Otis Steadman, aged 20, of Kingsport, Tenn., was burned, probably fatally, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Cleveland Barnes of Bray’s (sic) Station, twelve miles north of this city. Flames from a newspaper thrown into an open grate ignited her clothing.”
The Nashville Tennessean is now published as The Tennessean.
Dec. 25, 1920: The Chattanooga Daily Times reported sad news for any day of the year, but especially so on Christmas Day. “John Hillard, an aged… man, who drove a milk wagon, met instant death this morning when his horse became unmanageable and he was struck by an east-bound Southern railway passenger train at a road crossing, one mile west of Johnson City.”
The Chattanooga Daily Times is now published at the Chattanooga Times Free Press
Dec. 25, 1921: A century ago today, with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Dec. 24, the Charlotte Sunday Observer noted, “The real Christmas spirit prevailed at the Johnson City national sanitorium this afternoon, where more than 1,000 patients, former service men, are taking treatment.”
The “national sanitorium” is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.”
The Charlotte Sunday Observer, published as the Charlotte Observer on other days of the week, was a newspaper based in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is now published as the Charlotte Observer. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec. 25, 1930: The Johnson City Staff News carried ads from several merchants and businesses thanking their customers for their business and wishing them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Among the advertisers were the Tennessee Eastern Electric Company, Sterchi Brothers, Johnson City Oil Company, Gunnar Teilmann and Son, Smith-Higgins Company, Parks-Belk, Interstate Foundry and Machine Company, King’s Department Store and Masengill’s.
Dec. 25, 1943: There could be no doubt regarding the seriousness of World War II, as readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read about rationing in the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Ration dates were as follows: “Meats, Fats, etc., - Book Three brown stamps L, M, N, P and Q valid through January 1.”
“Processed Foods – Book Four green stamps D, E and F valid through January 20.”
“Sugar – Sugar stamp 29 in Book 4 valid for 5 pounds until January 15.”
“Shoes – Stamp 18 in Ration Book 1 is good for one pair of shoes indefinitely. Airplane stamp 1 in Book 3 also valid.”
“Stoves – Rationed stoves must be obtained through application at rationing board.”
“Tires – A book vehicle must be inspected every six months; B book cars every six months; C book cars every three months; commercial vehicles every six months, r, 5,000 miles which ever (sic) comes first.”
“Gasoline – Stamp 9 in A book is good for three gallons. B and C book coupons are good for two gallons per stamp.”
Dec. 25, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, The Indianapolis Star reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Dec. 24. Readers learned that, “Head Coach Jean McMurray of East Tennessee State College has announced his resignation to accept a position as head of the physical education department of the University of Mississippi.”
East Tennessee State College is now known as East Tennessee State University.
The Indianapolis Star was, and still is, a newspaper based in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Dec. 25, 1957: Johnson City would not see a white Christmas, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. “The Tri-Cities Weather Bureau sees this as partly cloudy today with a high temperature in the middle 50s.” The story went on to say that the forecast for the next day was occasional light rain.
Dec. 25, 1960: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle read, “James R. Miller’s interest in Inter-State Foundry was purchased last week by Ben M. Crumley.”
Dec. 25, 1971: Fifty years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle wished a “Merry Christmas to all”.
The newspaper continued with greetings: “Nearly 2,000 years ago a child was born in Bethlehem.”
“That child was Jesus Christ.”
“Today, people the world over pause from the hustle and bustle of modern life to again observe the day honoring that birth, Christmas.”
“To its readers, the nearly 200 people who see that the Johnson City Press-Chronicle is published each day send just one message today: have a very merry and happy Christmas!”
“The employees of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle are enjoying a partial holiday, too. The news department will again be staffed at 4 p.m., today to prepare the Sunday edition of the newspaper.”
“Because of the holiday schedule, there is no entertainment section in this Christmas edition and some of the comments duplicate yesterday afternoon’s edition.”
“Other offices of the newspaper will reopen Monday morning.”