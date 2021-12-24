Dec. 24, 1856: Tipton Jobe deeded a piece of land, “a sufficiency of land off the tract on which I now reside … on the waters of Brush Creek, on which to erect a depot and other necessary buildings and for the construction of switches, etc., etc., and all other purposes necessary or proper for the use and benefit of said ET&V Railroad company, the quantity of ground, the locality, etc., etc., to be determined by the Chief Engineer of said road. The condition of which the above conveyance is made is that the said company shall locate a depot on my land as aforesaid, and in case of a failure to do so, in that case this instrument or conveyance shall be null and void.” While the railroad did, in fact, construct a water tank on the conveyed property, it did not have sufficient finances to build a depot there. (Source: The Railroads of Johnson City by Johnny Graybeal.)
Dec. 24, 1896: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Christmas Eve edition of The Comet found some interesting and entertaining quips. “We are going to say just what we please in this week’s issue. Our wife took the railroad pass and the children and wern’t (sic) to spend Christmas with her father in Middle Tennessee, and the postmaster wont (sic) accept our mailing list till we pay last month’s bill.”
The quips continued: “A burglar broke into our house night before last while we were down town trying to borrow a postage stamp and our wife fired three shots at him, thinking that it was us trying to get a crock of apple butter her mother had sent her.”
“Owing to poor collections we will be forced to limit our Christmas festivities to a nickel’s worth of brown sugar and a dozen apples to divide among the children.”
“A delinquent subscriber writes us that he is very sorry to disappoint us, but it will be impossible for him to furnish us that bushel of apples he promised us for Christmas, because the lightning struck and killed one of his best trees last spring. As lightning don’t strike twice in the same place we shall just lay low in the hope that the owner of the tree will get a regular Ananias stroke next summer.”
Dec. 24, 1914: Readers of The Comet learned that George T. Wofford had recently been elected as Chief Rabban of the Alhambra Temple, Ancient Arabic Order Nobles of the Mystic Shrine.
The organization is still in existence, and is more commonly known as the Shriners.
Dec. 24, 1921: A century ago today, The Journal and Tribune reported news with a Johnson City dateline, and a date of December 23. “The city commission at its meeting today passed a resolution asking the election commissioners to call an election to be held in the city on January 21, for the purpose of voting on an issue of bonds for the following purposes; One hundred and fifty thousand dollars for school extension, including completion and equipment of Junior high (sic) school (sic), and additions and improvements in other school buildings; $30,000 for extension of sewer line; and $10,000 for purchase and installation of a garbage incinerating plant.”
One hundred and fifty thousand dollars in 1921 is now worth about $2,329,000, according to www.in2013dollars.com.
The Journal and Tribune was a newspaper published in Knoxville. It ceased publication in 1924. We do not have access to any newspapers published in Johnson City in 1921.
Dec. 24, 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle alerted readers that “It won’t be ‘pity the poor unfortunates’ in the Washington county (sic) jail Christmas day – for they will dine as well as anyone, with turkey and all the fixin’s.”
“Jailer Joe Wilson makes no ‘bones’ about it. He claims to have the biggest turkey in Jonesboro under guard for Yuletide dinner, a bird weighting 32 pounds.”
“To go with it he will have dressing, gravy, creamed potatoes, cranberry sauce, peach pie, white bread and coffee. In addition, there will be favors for each prisoner, a small bag of fruit, nuts and candy, thanks to a free-will collection taken in the county seat by the county lawmen.”
“If a Johnson City jail tradition is honored again this year, City Judge John Fain Wiley will free all persons charged with minor offenses except those ‘boarded’ by other than municipal authorities, food procurer Bird Broyles pointed out.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1946.
Dec. 24, 1955: The Palladium-Item, a newspaper in Richmond, Indiana, carried tragic news with a dateline of Johnson City. “A prominent Johnson City doctor served as best man at his brother’s wedding this morning, then leaped to his death from the roof of a 10-story hotel.
The article continued, “He left a note behind indicating he thought he had a brain tumor.”
Further details stated, “Dr. Walter White Hannah, about 34, struck a concrete landing platform in an alley between John Sevier Hotel and a garage.
The Palladium-Item was, and still is, a newspaper published in Richmond, Indiana.
Dec. 24, 1960: Ura Seeger, a trustee of Milligan College and a resident of West Lebanon, Indiana, had recently been killed in a car wreck in Miami, Florida, according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. Mr. Seeger had “left funds for Milligan College, from which a chapel will be erected, according to Ray Stahl, executive secretary of the college.”
Milligan College is now Milligan University.
Dec. 24, 1961: According to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, “Benjamin P. Roach, Jonesboro, President of the Jonesboro Banking and Trust Co., was listed in very critical condition at Memorial Hospital last night after a fall down an elevator shaft in his home.”
“Dr. Lyman Fulton said Roach apparently fell and struck his head. He said Roach sustained ‘exceedingly severe’ head injuries.”
“The physician said Roach reportedly walked through the second floor door of the elevator in his home. The door apparently been propped open because the elevator was not functioning properly.”
“Dr. Fulton said last night that Roach’s chances for recovery are ‘grave.’”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1961.
Memorial Hospital was the forerunner of the Johnson City Medical Center.
Dec. 21, 1971: Fifty years ago today, big, bold headlines set children’s minds at ease. “Santa Claus Is On His Way!” were the exciting words children and parents alike read.
Dec. 24, 1989: Sixteen people died in the tragic fire at the John Sevier Center. (Source: Personal recollection of Rebecca Henderson.)
Dec. 24, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, readers of the Johnson City Press learned that “Recently hired Jonesborough Town Administrator Marion Light was in critical condition at Johnson City Medical Center Monday night after his condition was downgraded during the day.”
“Light, who was injured in a traffic accident Thursday afternoon, had been listed in fair condition Friday afternoon, but had been downgraded to serious by Monday afternoon, a nursing supervisor said.”
“Light was injured in a wreck near the construction site of The Ridge golf course on Boones Creek Road and had to be extricated from his car with the assistance of Jonesborough firefighters.”
“Light, who was airlifted to JCMC, attended his first meeting as town administrator earlier this month.”
